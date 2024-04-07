EMPLOYMENT (07-04-2024)

Openings@2024
Female Staff Required for Top Notch In’t Co.
1 Backend Operations Associates /Admin
2 Documents processing Operator
Salary: 20,000 to 35,000 + Cab
MBA/PG having Relevant Exp can apply!
# Note: Written & Spoken English is must !
# CBSE fresher’s also Welcome
Work timings: 9 am to 5 pm
We don’t charge registration fees!
For other jobs follow us on fb also
DreamMakerz# 8713000033
REQUIRED MARKETING EXECUTIVE
M/s Shiv Shakti Traders urgently requires a well experienced Marketing Executives.
1. Beverages – 2 Nos
2. Cosmetic items – 2 Nos
A person must have his own vehicle. Contact with resume.
Sunday Open.
Mob.: 9419188049, 9622044437
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Marketing Manager
Jr. Technician /
Trainee Technician.
ANM/GNM for
Diagnostic Centre
7006862890, 9419618255
REQUIRED
Required 8 to 10 kanal of Non agriculture land on Rent/ Lease for 10 years within Jammu district with 8000 sq.ft Shed.
Contact: 9055500043
NEW JERSEY PRESCHOOL & DAY CARE
VACANCY
WE REQUIRE FEMALE EXPERIENCE DYNAMIC PERSONALITY TEACHERS
FOR KINDERGARTEN
NUMBER OF VACANCY – 03
FEMALE CO-ORDINATOR – 01
FEMALE TEACHER – 03
Apply with complete resume at:
NEW JERSEY PRESCHOOL & DAY CARE
GREATER JAMMU COLONY KUNJWANI BYPASS MOB NO. 7006654631
BRIJ
Required
Court Work/Salesman
First Preference for Local Udhampur
For UMA CEMENT INDUSTRY UDHAMPUR
Please Contact- 91 8716081515
Email:- info@brijcement.in
mohit.agarwal@brijcement.in
REQUIRED
OFFICE ASSISTANT
Minimum qualification: 10+2 or Diploma polytechnic or experience in electrical works; basic computer knowledge.
M: 7006471972; 9697750281
*HELLO KIDS – MCKINNON*
A LEADING PLAYWAY SCHOOL CHAIN REQUIRES:
– COORDINATOR
– TEACHER
– MAID/CARETAKER
– SECURITY GAURD
Minimum 2 years experience required. Please send your resume by 10th April 2024.
Shortlisted candidates must appear for an interview on the 11th of April 2024.
Contact: mckworld7@gmail.com
9622214978
Jobs in NGO
Required donation Boys/Girls
Qualification: 10th Pass
Salary: 12000 to 15000 + incentives
Part time/full time job
Interested candidates can apply
Fresher and Exp can also apply
Contact us: 6005213805
Limited seats are available
JOB IN CLINIC
A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC, GANDHI NAGAR.
1. Receptionist [Female] with good computer typing speed.
Walk in Interview at Aquaf commercial complex 1st floor,
opp. Govt. Hospital, Gandhi Nagar.
Interview time 5pm to 7pm
Contact:- 9419149035
REQUIRED
1. Helpers and Packers – 4
2. Computer Operator with Busy Expertise.
3. Sales Executive – 2
Jobs are for automobile Industry
Contact: 9086056200
REQUIRED
Required Driver for Home
Salary 15000
Address:-
Talab Tillo Jammu
M.No: 9419143817
REQUIRED
Required Staff for Dental Clinic
* Front Desk Staff (Female) with good speaking skills and computer knowledge
* Dental Assistant (Male & Female)
Area: Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
Salary Negotiable
Contact No: 9622342000
Required
Wanted male for Office Assistant at Rajeev Electronics, R.N. Bazar Jammu having
computer knowledge.
Salary negotiable
Mob. No.: 9419181577
COMPUTER
OPERATOR (F)
QUALIFICATION: MINIMUM GRADUATION
MUST HAVE
GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS
AND SHOULD BE
FLUENT IN ENGLISH
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE 1 YEAR
EMAIL: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210
HIRING NOW
Accountant
Location – Sainik Colony (Jammu)
Excel knowledge mandatory
info.handmadeco@gmail.com
Or whatsapp your resume on 9711288823, 9796231333
Job Opportunities
at
HSCFortune Pvt Ltd
Authorized Distributor for
Tata Tiscon TMT rebars,
urgently requires
Area Sales Officer’s for
Samba 1 Post
Kathua 1 Post
Udhampur 1 Post
Jammu 1 Post
Reasi 1 Post
The candidate/applicant should be from the local area.
Qualification : Graduate with an experience of 3-5 Years in Sales & Marketing
Preference will be given to the candidates having experience in the same field.
Two-wheeler is must
Backend Coordinator
Jammu 1 Post
Qualification : Graduate with an experience of 1-3 Years in MS Office. Preference will be given to the candidates having excellent command on MS Excel.
Interested candidates rush your CVs to
htc_he@yahoo.com or call on
+91 8860007739 for assistance
HIRING
We are hiring young, dynamic sales boys/girls for sale of food items suitable.
Contact: 9419142296
Comfort Foods
Required
Front Desk Executive
(Female)
For Office
Send Your Resume @
8716812937
(Only Whatsapp)
MISRA NURSERY PUBLIC SCHOOL
Street No.10, Rajpura Mangotrian
Shakti Nagar, Jammu
Staff Reqired
1. Female Teachers
Academic Quali: Graduation
Visit School Office alongwith qualification Certificates between 9 am to 12 noon
Contact No: 9419206604
Sd/-
Principal
CARE TAKER REQUIRED (MALE)
Required a FUll time care taker for old age person.
Salary 15000.
Interested may contact mobile no: 9419145228
FACULTY REQUIRED AT SAMBA
1. M.Sc in Chemistry
2. M.Sc in Physics
Contact info: 9596960553, 9419104553
S.D.MEMORIAL PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
[KARWANDA BHALWAL] JAMMU
FOR CONTACT 9055029513, 9697775218
TEACHER REQUIREMENT
1. TGT ENGLISH
2. TGT MATHEMATICS
3. PGT SCIENCE
4. PGT MATHEMATICS
5. PGT HINDI
6. PRT TEACHERS
7. SPORTS TEACHER [CERTIFIED]
Urgently Required
1. Accountant with Busy
Knowledge- 1 No
2. Driver (Time no Bar) – 1 No.
3. Care Taker for Baby (Nany) – 1 No.
Rehari Chungi
M- 7006201345