EMPLOYMENT (07-02-2024)

Staff Required

Billing / Accounts – 2-3 persons

(knowledge of Busy, Logic, Sap etc preferred)

*Handsome salary basis experience

* Conveyance must

(Residents of Kathua-Samba, Vijaypur Baribrahmana/ Bishnah nearby Jakh Preferred)

Fairdeal Sales Corp

near Shri Ram School Jakh

7889367286 / 7006350110

Shemrock

busy bees

required staff

1. Kindergarden Teachers – 3

2. Music Teacher – 1

3. Dance Teacher – 1

4. Driver – 1

Contact : 9419135465, 7006436750

VACANCY FOR CA OFFICE

Office Location : Trikuta Nagar

1 Nos – Accounts/Audit Assistant

Min. Requirements:

* Experience 2-3 years (Pref. in CA Office)

* Auditing Skills (Tax, Audits, Bank Audits, etc.)

* Graduation (Pref. in Commerce)

* Good Computer Working Skills (MS-Office Proficient)

Best in industry salary package shall be offered vacancy for Freshers also with Graduation in Commerce.

Interested Candidates can contact at:

8899499042

100% Visa, Tourist visa, Vistor Visa, work permit

Candidate those r interested to work / study in Aborad visit in our office all payment after visa.

Australia, Canada, Singapore, Shenanigans, New Zealand etc.

Call on: 7051962836/6006784832

Call time: 11 am to 5 pm only

ANNIZONE Meadow Of Angels, Pre School

Requires

NUR /LKG/UKG TRS

(EXPERIENCED)

for Rehari AND

Domana branches

P.nO. 9797922717

10 am – to 2 pm

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST 5 NO.

ASTT. PHARMACIST 3 NO.

FULL TIME / PART TIME

FOR MEDICAL SHOP

HAVING MINIMUM 3 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING DETAILS

EMAIL:- dawairajapharmacy@gmail.com

CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210

Required

Looking for a tally operator for billing at the cash counter for a renowned retail store in Kanak Mandi. Min relevant Experience 2 years is essential

Timings:11 am to 8 pm

Salary bracket – 15-18k

Pls contact 8899028402

Or share your resume to

ridhima2812j@gmail.com

Freshers are not required

Telephonic Interview is available

Tele Sales Associates

Salary: 12k to 15k

Requirements:

* Male/Female

* Minimum age 18 years old

* Minimum 0-2 years experience

* Minimum Qualifictaion: Graduation, 10+2

* No registration fees, No Charges*

Walk in Interview

66/A small plot opp.Bata Showroom, Behind Shastri Nagar, Jammu.

Send your resume to:

diamondcarrier777@gmail.com

Mob: 9906833236, 8082067827

WISDOM WARRIOR INSTITUTE

URGENT REQUIREMENT OF TEACHERS

FOR CLASSES 9TH, 10TH,

11TH , 12TH

FOR ALL STREAMS ARTS, SCIENCE AND COMMERCE

ADDRESS: NEAR RAJPOURA PARK, JAMMU

CONTACT: 8082822580, 6006555010

EMAIL wisdomwarriorinstitute@gmail.com

Vacancy

Required an Office Asstt preferably Female with Computer Knowledge for our Honda power products

showroom at Jakh.

(Near Bari Brahmna).

Contact: 9419114241

9419219219