EMPLOYMENT (07-02-2024)

Staff Required
Billing / Accounts – 2-3 persons
(knowledge of Busy, Logic, Sap etc preferred)
*Handsome salary basis experience
* Conveyance must
(Residents of Kathua-Samba, Vijaypur Baribrahmana/ Bishnah nearby Jakh Preferred)
Fairdeal Sales Corp
near Shri Ram School Jakh
7889367286 / 7006350110
Shemrock
busy bees
required staff
1. Kindergarden Teachers – 3
2. Music Teacher – 1
3. Dance Teacher – 1
4. Driver – 1
Contact : 9419135465, 7006436750
VACANCY FOR CA OFFICE
Office Location : Trikuta Nagar
1 Nos – Accounts/Audit Assistant
Min. Requirements:
* Experience 2-3 years (Pref. in CA Office)
* Auditing Skills (Tax, Audits, Bank Audits, etc.)
* Graduation (Pref. in Commerce)
* Good Computer Working Skills (MS-Office Proficient)
Best in industry salary package shall be offered vacancy for Freshers also with Graduation in Commerce.
Interested Candidates can contact at:
8899499042
100% Visa, Tourist visa, Vistor Visa, work permit
Candidate those r interested to work / study in Aborad visit in our office all payment after visa.
Australia, Canada, Singapore, Shenanigans, New Zealand etc.
Call on: 7051962836/6006784832
Call time: 11 am to 5 pm only
ANNIZONE Meadow Of Angels, Pre School
Requires
NUR /LKG/UKG TRS
(EXPERIENCED)
for Rehari AND
Domana branches
P.nO. 9797922717
10 am – to 2 pm
REQUIRED
PHARMACIST 5 NO.
ASTT. PHARMACIST 3 NO.
FULL TIME / PART TIME
FOR MEDICAL SHOP
HAVING MINIMUM 3 YEAR EXPERIENCE
SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING DETAILS
EMAIL:- dawairajapharmacy@gmail.com
CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210
Required
Looking for a tally operator for billing at the cash counter for a renowned retail store in Kanak Mandi. Min relevant Experience 2 years is essential
Timings:11 am to 8 pm
Salary bracket – 15-18k
Pls contact 8899028402
Or share your resume to
ridhima2812j@gmail.com
Freshers are not required
Telephonic Interview is available
Tele Sales Associates
Salary: 12k to 15k
Requirements:
* Male/Female
* Minimum age 18 years old
* Minimum 0-2 years experience
* Minimum Qualifictaion: Graduation, 10+2
* No registration fees, No Charges*
Walk in Interview
66/A small plot opp.Bata Showroom, Behind Shastri Nagar, Jammu.
Send your resume to:
diamondcarrier777@gmail.com
Mob: 9906833236, 8082067827
WISDOM WARRIOR INSTITUTE
URGENT REQUIREMENT OF TEACHERS
FOR CLASSES 9TH, 10TH,
11TH , 12TH
FOR ALL STREAMS ARTS, SCIENCE AND COMMERCE
ADDRESS: NEAR RAJPOURA PARK, JAMMU
CONTACT: 8082822580, 6006555010
EMAIL wisdomwarriorinstitute@gmail.com
Vacancy
Required an Office Asstt preferably Female with Computer Knowledge for our Honda power products
showroom at Jakh.
(Near Bari Brahmna).
Contact: 9419114241
9419219219