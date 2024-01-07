EMPLOYMENT (07-01-2024)

Urgent Requirement

Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School Vijaypur

Ward No.13, Vijaypur (Opp. Park),

District Samba, J&K

Cordinator – 1 (Female),

Teacher – for Kindergarten

Primary Teacher : 1 to 5; Freshers can also apply.

Pick and Drop Facility is available

Connect immediately:

9796733777, 7889636533

Also share CV: kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com

Required

1. Accountant – 1No. (Manager)

2. Driver (automatic/manual) – 1 No.

3. Marketing of legal software- 01 No.

4. Graphics Designer- 01 No.

Contact- 9419083739

Email- office@jklaws.in

For office in Rehari Chungi (JAYKAYLR)

URGENTLY HIRING

For Social Media Group

1) TeleCaller / CRM :- 2 Female

2) Sales Executive:- 3 Male /Female

Minimum Experience = 1 year

Salary :- upto 17000/-

Good Looking with Pleasent personality would be preferred

Address:_ Anand Nagar Bhori near

Saraswati Vihar

Contact No. 9103698474 and 9622690529

Wanted

FAshion E-Commerce Staff Wanted!

Join Paisley Pop – Fashion enthusiasts, Multiple positions available:

Content Creator Fashion Photographer

Graphic Designer Customer Support

Logistics Coordinator

Social Media Strategist

Girls preferred, previous experience is a plus.

Apply Now: hello@paisleypopshop.com

Whatsapp your resume- 8899578823

DO NOT CALL

Location: Sainik Colony, Jammu

CHETAN ACADEMY BAJALTA (JAMMU)

TEACHERS REQUIRED

SUBJECT QUALIFICATION No. of Vacancies

1. Pre-Nur. to UKG Trained Teacher 2

2. Math B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed 2

3. Englsih B.A, M.A, B.Ed 2

4. Science B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed 2

5. Social Science B.A, M.A, B.Ed 2

6. Hindi B.A, M.A, B.Ed 2

Note: 1. Fluency in English language is must for all posts.

2. Salary commensurating to qualification and experience.

For any query contact number: 8082982610, 7006048917

HIRING

Sales Executive for Fashion Jewellery Brand

– Events and Exhibition Pan India

– Travel Job for entire Year

– Salary 12k – 20K

– Sales skills must required

– Noida Based company

Contact 9910733316

GLS PUBLIC SCHOOL

Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Jammu

REQUIREMENT

> PGT – All Subjects

> TGT – All Subjects

> PRT – All Subjects

Salary :- Negotiable

Meet personally on working days between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Contact :

9797598856, 9419268283

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

(Recognised and Affiliated)

Ph. 7889812215

TEACHER REQUIRED

S. No. Post Qualification

1. Maths Teacher B. Com/ B.Sc (For teaching upto /M.Sc/B.Ed

10th Class)

Interested candidates may apply with Complete CV alongwith Xerox/Scanned Copies of the educational documents in school office b/w 10 am to 1 pm by or before 10th Jan 24.

Hiring

We are a manufacturing unit based in Sidco Bari Brahmana, Jammu we require following staff.

1. Mahindra Bolero Pickup Driver

2. Marketing Executives

3. Computer Operator/Office Assistant

Candidates residing within 6 km from Sidco Bari Brahmana, Jammu may contact between 12.00 Noon at 6.00 pm

Raghav Nanda, Mobile : 9796031200

Urgently Required

PEON/OFFICE BOY

For office

Location- Jewel

SALARY – 8000-9000

For interview call

9796736420

REQUIRED

FEMALE TEACHERS FOR

ONLINE LECTURES IN

PJ KI PATHSHALA

(INSTITUTE)

NANAK NAGAR

7889895896

WANTED

A FEMALE MANAGERIAL

Executive for upcoming Grooming and Lifestyle Venture. Should have excellent communication skills, aptitude for PR, ability to handle situation Independently and pleasing personality. Pl apply with resume on following number for interview call. Placement will be in Jammu

Avtar Singh Manhas

PS to Executive Chairman

Mobile No. 7006651960

Required

Cook full time

For pg

(Janipur)

Contact:

7006417060

We are hiring

Required Sales Executive – 2No.

Fresher/ Experienced for a reputed concern dealing in Lift / Elevators

Contact/ Or Send Resume to info4vnengineers@gmail.com

Contact No. 9419214647

WhatsApp Resume on above no as well

Staff Required

in advocate office near hotel ritz manor, channI himmat :-

1. Experienced Tally/Busy Operator having complete knowledge of Accounting Vouchers, Inventory, Taxation, Bank Reconciliation & Excel.

Contact No. 60061-18511/94191-86392

Required Team Members

for Airport Jammu

Qualification 12th, Graduate or Post Graduate

Fresher or Experience both

Male or Female both

Total Vacancy 2 No Male and 2 No Female

Further queries ping on WhatsApp

90860-85474 or come office on 8th of January between 11 am to 3: pm along with your documents and cv at NH 1-A ,Nr Brand Factory Mall Bye Pass Road Kunjwani, Jammu

REQUIRED URGENTLY

Required MBA Trained staff for Financial Company at Bahu Plaza.

Interested candidates

Contact Mob No: 8899279707 Whatsapp with CV.

Salary start from 15000 PM Negotiable with experience.

WORK FROM HOME

An opportunity is becoming

your own boss.

Part/Full Time Work

*Housewives *Employees

*Retired person *Students

Interested people can contact

9530579680, 9914789121

Required

cook for home

address:

Talab Tillo jammu

Mobile No: 9419143817