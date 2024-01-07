EMPLOYMENT (07-01-2024)

Urgent Requirement
Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School Vijaypur
Ward No.13, Vijaypur (Opp. Park),
District Samba, J&K
Cordinator – 1 (Female),
Teacher – for Kindergarten
Primary Teacher : 1 to 5; Freshers can also apply.
Pick and Drop Facility is available
Connect immediately:
9796733777, 7889636533
Also share CV: kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com
Required
1. Accountant – 1No. (Manager)
2. Driver (automatic/manual) – 1 No.
3. Marketing of legal software- 01 No.
4. Graphics Designer- 01 No.
Contact- 9419083739
Email- office@jklaws.in
For office in Rehari Chungi (JAYKAYLR)
URGENTLY HIRING
For Social Media Group
1) TeleCaller / CRM :- 2 Female
2) Sales Executive:- 3 Male /Female
Minimum Experience = 1 year
Salary :- upto 17000/-
Good Looking with Pleasent personality would be preferred
Address:_ Anand Nagar Bhori near
Saraswati Vihar
Contact No. 9103698474 and 9622690529
Wanted
FAshion E-Commerce Staff Wanted!
Join Paisley Pop – Fashion enthusiasts, Multiple positions available:
Content Creator Fashion Photographer
Graphic Designer Customer Support
Logistics Coordinator
Social Media Strategist
Girls preferred, previous experience is a plus.
Apply Now: hello@paisleypopshop.com
Whatsapp your resume- 8899578823
DO NOT CALL
Location: Sainik Colony, Jammu
CHETAN ACADEMY BAJALTA (JAMMU)
TEACHERS REQUIRED
SUBJECT QUALIFICATION No. of Vacancies
1. Pre-Nur. to UKG Trained Teacher 2
2. Math B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed 2
3. Englsih B.A, M.A, B.Ed 2
4. Science B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed 2
5. Social Science B.A, M.A, B.Ed 2
6. Hindi B.A, M.A, B.Ed 2
Note: 1. Fluency in English language is must for all posts.
2. Salary commensurating to qualification and experience.
For any query contact number: 8082982610, 7006048917
HIRING
Sales Executive for Fashion Jewellery Brand
– Events and Exhibition Pan India
– Travel Job for entire Year
– Salary 12k – 20K
– Sales skills must required
– Noida Based company
Contact 9910733316
GLS PUBLIC SCHOOL
Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Jammu
REQUIREMENT
> PGT – All Subjects
> TGT – All Subjects
> PRT – All Subjects
Salary :- Negotiable
Meet personally on working days between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
Contact :
9797598856, 9419268283
NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
(Recognised and Affiliated)
Ph. 7889812215
TEACHER REQUIRED
S. No. Post Qualification
1. Maths Teacher B. Com/ B.Sc (For teaching upto /M.Sc/B.Ed
10th Class)
Interested candidates may apply with Complete CV alongwith Xerox/Scanned Copies of the educational documents in school office b/w 10 am to 1 pm by or before 10th Jan 24.
Hiring
We are a manufacturing unit based in Sidco Bari Brahmana, Jammu we require following staff.
1. Mahindra Bolero Pickup Driver
2. Marketing Executives
3. Computer Operator/Office Assistant
Candidates residing within 6 km from Sidco Bari Brahmana, Jammu may contact between 12.00 Noon at 6.00 pm
Raghav Nanda, Mobile : 9796031200
Urgently Required
PEON/OFFICE BOY
For office
Location- Jewel
SALARY – 8000-9000
For interview call
9796736420
REQUIRED
FEMALE TEACHERS FOR
ONLINE LECTURES IN
PJ KI PATHSHALA
(INSTITUTE)
NANAK NAGAR
7889895896
WANTED
A FEMALE MANAGERIAL
Executive for upcoming Grooming and Lifestyle Venture. Should have excellent communication skills, aptitude for PR, ability to handle situation Independently and pleasing personality. Pl apply with resume on following number for interview call. Placement will be in Jammu
Avtar Singh Manhas
PS to Executive Chairman
Mobile No. 7006651960
Required
Cook full time
For pg
(Janipur)
Contact:
7006417060
We are hiring
Required Sales Executive – 2No.
Fresher/ Experienced for a reputed concern dealing in Lift / Elevators
Contact/ Or Send Resume to info4vnengineers@gmail.com
Contact No. 9419214647
WhatsApp Resume on above no as well
Staff Required
in advocate office near hotel ritz manor, channI himmat :-
1. Experienced Tally/Busy Operator having complete knowledge of Accounting Vouchers, Inventory, Taxation, Bank Reconciliation & Excel.
Contact No. 60061-18511/94191-86392
Required Team Members
for Airport Jammu
Qualification 12th, Graduate or Post Graduate
Fresher or Experience both
Male or Female both
Total Vacancy 2 No Male and 2 No Female
Further queries ping on WhatsApp
90860-85474 or come office on 8th of January between 11 am to 3: pm along with your documents and cv at NH 1-A ,Nr Brand Factory Mall Bye Pass Road Kunjwani, Jammu
REQUIRED URGENTLY
Required MBA Trained staff for Financial Company at Bahu Plaza.
Interested candidates
Contact Mob No: 8899279707 Whatsapp with CV.
Salary start from 15000 PM Negotiable with experience.
WORK FROM HOME
An opportunity is becoming
your own boss.
Part/Full Time Work
*Housewives *Employees
*Retired person *Students
Interested people can contact
9530579680, 9914789121
Required
cook for home
address:
Talab Tillo jammu
Mobile No: 9419143817