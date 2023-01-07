EMPLOYMENT (07-01-2023)

Urgent Required

Sales and Marketing Manager

Minimum Exp 3 Yrs in Automobiles Industry

Basic knowledge of MS Office

Knowledge of Electric Vehicles

Willing to do outdoor marketing activities

for Modern Automobiles

Authorised Dealer of Ampere by Greaves Shop 57/4 Ext Sainik Colony Chowadhi Morh Jammu 180011

9906021212, 8080431600

JOB VACANCY

Staff Required in the most reputed Gym in town

Sales Executive – 4

( Experience Candidate will be preferred)

Shift Timings – 6.00 am to 2.30 pm & 2.00 to 10.30 pm

Salary – (8,000 – 15,000) + Incentives

ANYTIME FITNESS

NARWAL, JAMMU

Ph – 7006659649

REQUIRED

Helpers for the Fast Growing Electrical Appliances Manufacturing Company. Knowledge of Electrical will be an Added Advantage.

Classic Enterprises

Near Rajiv Gandhi Leprosy Hospital

Babliana, Road, Gangyal, Jammu.

Contact : 9107773330, 9858507832

Email : classicjammu@gmail.com

Interview Timing : 10 am to 4 pm

Interview Date : 5 – 7 Jan 2023

SALES GIRL FOR SHOWROOM

at Marble Market

Timing: 10 AM to 6 PM

Starting Salary: 10K

Female (Married) Candidate Only

Call: 7006193009

visit: www.leben.co.in for details

URGENT REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT- 01 &

COMPUTER OPERATOR -01

Minimum 2 years Experience with B.Com/M.com.

Email- abrolinfrastructure.82@gmail.com

M/S ABROL INFRASTRUCTURES

(+91-8864881148) (+91-9419141942)

Near R. M. Public School, Chowadhi, Jammu

REQUIRED

Required Sales girl for Jewellery showroom, must be experienced in Jewellery line, Showroom located at Jain Bazar.

9906367896, 9055501234

JOB for Helper/

Office boy

12th /Graduate

Decent Salary as per

experience

Type of Work- Stock Management, Support work

Able to drive 2-wheeler

9419181740

REQUIRED

SALES TEAM

ALL CITY OF JAMMU & KASHMIR

DESIGNATION

A.S.M, S.O,S.R

MEN & WOMEN

URGENT REQUIRED

POONCH, RAJOURI, UDHAMPUR

SUPER STOCKIST

AND DISTRIBUTOR

CONTACT

CALL & WHATSAPP ON

6005473216, 9622253306

BLUEWHALE

IMMEDIATELY

REQUIRED

A reputed multinational travel company requires staff for its office at Bahu Plaza. Candidates with minimum experience of 5 years in tour and travel field can apply.

Starting Salary Rs 20,000/-

Contact: 7889367972

URGENT REQUIRED

Sales and Marketing Executive

Basic knowledge of MS Office

Knowledge of two wheeler

Willing to do outdoor marketing activities

2 Driver for Tata Ace

for Devika Automobiles

Authorised Dealer

of Hero Moto Corp. Pvt. Ltd

Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass Greater Kailash Jammu-180011

9086085859, 9622146439

JOB VACANCY

Required an Accountant and Electrician for permanent office work in Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Contact: 9797251234, 8491057229

STAFF REQUIRED

A well experienced staff required for a reputed Banquet Hall in Ext. Trikuta Nagar.

* Operational Manager – 1 No.

* Captain (Day & Night Shift) – 2 Nos.

* Security Guard – 2 Nos.

* Tele Caller (Girl) – 1 No.

Contact: 9419955555