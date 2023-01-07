EMPLOYMENT (07-01-2023)

Urgent Required
Sales and Marketing Manager
Minimum Exp 3 Yrs in Automobiles Industry
Basic knowledge of MS Office
Knowledge of Electric Vehicles
Willing to do outdoor marketing activities
for Modern Automobiles
Authorised Dealer of Ampere by Greaves Shop 57/4 Ext Sainik Colony Chowadhi Morh Jammu 180011
9906021212, 8080431600
JOB VACANCY
Staff Required in the most reputed Gym in town
Sales Executive – 4
( Experience Candidate will be preferred)
Shift Timings – 6.00 am to 2.30 pm & 2.00 to 10.30 pm
Salary – (8,000 – 15,000) + Incentives
ANYTIME FITNESS
NARWAL, JAMMU
Ph – 7006659649
REQUIRED
Helpers for the Fast Growing Electrical Appliances Manufacturing Company. Knowledge of Electrical will be an Added Advantage.
Classic Enterprises
Near Rajiv Gandhi Leprosy Hospital
Babliana, Road, Gangyal, Jammu.
Contact : 9107773330, 9858507832
Email : classicjammu@gmail.com
Interview Timing : 10 am to 4 pm
Interview Date : 5 – 7 Jan 2023
SALES GIRL FOR SHOWROOM
at Marble Market
Timing: 10 AM to 6 PM
Starting Salary: 10K
Female (Married) Candidate Only
Call: 7006193009
visit: www.leben.co.in for details
URGENT REQUIRED
ACCOUNTANT- 01 &
COMPUTER OPERATOR -01
Minimum 2 years Experience with B.Com/M.com.
Email- abrolinfrastructure.82@gmail.com
M/S ABROL INFRASTRUCTURES
(+91-8864881148) (+91-9419141942)
Near R. M. Public School, Chowadhi, Jammu
REQUIRED
Required Sales girl for Jewellery showroom, must be experienced in Jewellery line, Showroom located at Jain Bazar.
9906367896, 9055501234
JOB for Helper/
Office boy
12th /Graduate
Decent Salary as per
experience
Type of Work- Stock Management, Support work
Able to drive 2-wheeler
9419181740
REQUIRED
SALES TEAM
ALL CITY OF JAMMU & KASHMIR
DESIGNATION
A.S.M, S.O,S.R
MEN & WOMEN
URGENT REQUIRED
POONCH, RAJOURI, UDHAMPUR
SUPER STOCKIST
AND DISTRIBUTOR
CONTACT
CALL & WHATSAPP ON
6005473216, 9622253306
BLUEWHALE
IMMEDIATELY
REQUIRED
A reputed multinational travel company requires staff for its office at Bahu Plaza. Candidates with minimum experience of 5 years in tour and travel field can apply.
Starting Salary Rs 20,000/-
Contact: 7889367972
URGENT REQUIRED
Sales and Marketing Executive
Basic knowledge of MS Office
Knowledge of two wheeler
Willing to do outdoor marketing activities
2 Driver for Tata Ace
for Devika Automobiles
Authorised Dealer
of Hero Moto Corp. Pvt. Ltd
Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass Greater Kailash Jammu-180011
9086085859, 9622146439
JOB VACANCY
Required an Accountant and Electrician for permanent office work in Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Contact: 9797251234, 8491057229
STAFF REQUIRED
A well experienced staff required for a reputed Banquet Hall in Ext. Trikuta Nagar.
* Operational Manager – 1 No.
* Captain (Day & Night Shift) – 2 Nos.
* Security Guard – 2 Nos.
* Tele Caller (Girl) – 1 No.
Contact: 9419955555