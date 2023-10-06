EMPLOYMENT (06-10-2023)

Staff Required

Woman cook require for full time in Jammu

Accountant 1 no.

Small shop for sale in mall 13 lacs

Mob. 8899973111

Teachers Required

Teachers required at SDMP Hr. Sec. School.(Karwanda Bhalwal) EXPERIENCED TGT 1. Maths 2. Science For contact 9055029513

Staff Required

SALES SPECIALIST : Male 01, Female 01

(Qualification: Graduate) 2 to 3 years experience in sales.

Service Engineer : 02 Nos. (Qualification: ITI/Diploma Automobiles/Electrical/Electronic) 3 years experience.

Additional Qualifications: Computer Knowledge, Social Media Handling, English Speaking, Driving License.

Rush with your CV for walk in interview on 4th 5th, 6th October 2023 (Between 12 noon to 3 PM)

Venue: NSF BAJAJ (Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Satwari, Jammu. Contact: 9797448558, 7051920485

Landmark: Near Amul Milk Supply Office.

Staff Required

* Front Desk Executive: 2

(Female)

Qualification : Graduate

Salary : Negotiable

Computer Knowledge Compulsory

For Further Details :

PRIME HEALTHCARE

RP-9 Complex, Sector-2, Trikuta

Nagar, Near Easy Day

Mob : +91-8899333626

DRIVER REQUIRED

Driver required. Should be resident of Jammu & Kashmir. Preference given to person residing in between Muthi to Bantalab area. Salary 13,000 per month.

TIMING: 10:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M

Contact: 9419193701

Cook Required

IN KUD – PATNITOP !!!

Expert in Indian, Chinese, Continental.

Experience in Hotel,

Restaurant, Fast Food required.

Lodging & Food will be provided.

Salary – Rs.15,000

M : 9419192776, 8803009999

Brig. Khuda Baksh Memorial Public Hr. Sec. School

Gujjar Colony, By-Pass Jammu – 180015

Urgently Required

PRT/TGT (Mathematics)

TGT (English)

Warden Female (Girls Hostel)

Send your resume

Contact No.: 9682677404

Urgently Required

10th 12th & graduate can also apply

1. Office Assistant, Site Supervisor, 3D and Interior Designer.

2. Telly Caller, Office Incharge, Receptionist.

3. Computer Operator, Billing Operator, Driver.

4. Sales Man, Floor Executive, Hr Coordinator.

5. Security guard helper.packing boys.

Interview call: 6006796637

Interview date 6 October to 7 October

U R Man of ur work

at Home & Earn Max. up to 40,000 PM.

Be You Own The Boss

Specially subsidy to Housewives with subsidy

(M): 9086299432