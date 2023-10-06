EMPLOYMENT (06-10-2023)

Staff Required
Woman cook require for full time in Jammu
Accountant 1 no.
Small shop for sale in mall 13 lacs
Mob. 8899973111
Teachers Required
Teachers required at SDMP Hr. Sec. School.(Karwanda Bhalwal) EXPERIENCED TGT 1. Maths 2. Science For contact 9055029513
Staff Required
SALES SPECIALIST : Male 01, Female 01
(Qualification: Graduate) 2 to 3 years experience in sales.
Service Engineer : 02 Nos. (Qualification: ITI/Diploma Automobiles/Electrical/Electronic) 3 years experience.
Additional Qualifications: Computer Knowledge, Social Media Handling, English Speaking, Driving License.
Rush with your CV for walk in interview on 4th 5th, 6th October 2023 (Between 12 noon to 3 PM)
Venue: NSF BAJAJ (Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Satwari, Jammu. Contact: 9797448558, 7051920485
Landmark: Near Amul Milk Supply Office.
Staff Required
* Front Desk Executive: 2
(Female)
Qualification : Graduate
Salary : Negotiable
Computer Knowledge Compulsory
For Further Details :
PRIME HEALTHCARE
RP-9 Complex, Sector-2, Trikuta
Nagar, Near Easy Day
Mob : +91-8899333626
DRIVER REQUIRED
Driver required. Should be resident of Jammu & Kashmir. Preference given to person residing in between Muthi to Bantalab area. Salary 13,000 per month.
TIMING: 10:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M
Contact: 9419193701
Cook Required
IN KUD – PATNITOP !!!
Expert in Indian, Chinese, Continental.
Experience in Hotel,
Restaurant, Fast Food required.
Lodging & Food will be provided.
Salary – Rs.15,000
M : 9419192776, 8803009999
Brig. Khuda Baksh Memorial Public Hr. Sec. School
Gujjar Colony, By-Pass Jammu – 180015
Urgently Required
PRT/TGT (Mathematics)
TGT (English)
Warden Female (Girls Hostel)
Send your resume
Contact No.: 9682677404
Urgently Required
10th 12th & graduate can also apply
1. Office Assistant, Site Supervisor, 3D and Interior Designer.
2. Telly Caller, Office Incharge, Receptionist.
3. Computer Operator, Billing Operator, Driver.
4. Sales Man, Floor Executive, Hr Coordinator.
5. Security guard helper.packing boys.
Interview call: 6006796637
Interview date 6 October to 7 October
U R Man of ur work
at Home & Earn Max. up to 40,000 PM.
Be You Own The Boss
Specially subsidy to Housewives with subsidy
(M): 9086299432