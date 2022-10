EMPLOYMENT (06-10-2022)

JMCT OPC PVT. LTD.

URGENT REQUIRED STAFF:

1. OFFICE COUNSELLOR FEMALE= (F) NO.15 MINIMUM QUALIFICATION – GRADUATE AND EXPERIENCE OF MINIMUM 1 YR OF OFFICE WORK

2. TELECALLER = NO. 19 (F)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION – GRADUATE WITH EXPERIENCE OF MIN 2 YRS

3. MARKETING EXECUTIVE NO. 50 (M/F)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION = 10+2

4. OFFICE BOY(PEON) NO. 2 (MALE ONLY)

STARTING SALARY 8K TO 20 K

ADDRESS :- 1ST FLOOR, F8-C, TRIKUTA COMPLEX, BC ROAD, JAMMU

CONTACT US AT: 8493094333,9797323565

REQUIRED

NEED A COUNTER BOYS FOR BELGIAN WAFFLE (RESTURANT)

ADDRESS CHANNI HIMMAT SECTOR 4 NEAR JAI HIND TOWER

CONTACT:

MANAGER JAGPREET SINGH

CONTACT NO. 7051394926

NEW LOOK

FURNITURES

WE ARE HIRING

SALESMAN

QUALIFICATIONS- 10+2 AND ABOVE

EXPERIENCE -0-3YRS

CONTACT

9419132625/7006317801

NATIONAL HIGHWAY GANGYAL JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED CUSTOMER HANDLING EXECUTIVE ON CALL AND WHATSAPP SHOP IN HARI MARKET.

CONTACT: 9858802626, 9469502626

JOB VACANCY

STAFF REQUIRED IN THE MOST REPUTED GYM IN TOWN

SALES EXECUTIVE – 3

GENERAL TRAINERS – 4

HOUSEKEEPING – 5

SECURITY GUARD – 2

ANYTIME FITNESS

NARWAL, JAMMU

PH – 80820-41444

ZEN4 INFOCOM

HIRING FOR INTERNATIONAL CALL CENTRE PROCESS (US & CANADA CLIENT) FOR THE POSITION OF

CUSTOMER CARE EXECUTIVES – WITH ATLEAST 1 YEAR RELEVANT EXPERIENCE IN BPO SECTOR/ IN OUTBOUND PROCESS.

EXCELLENT ENGLISH LISTENING AND SPEAKING SKILLS.

KINDLY EMAIL YOUR CV TO HR.ZEN4@GMAIL.COM OR

WHATSAPP TO 7889337707

INSTASSURE SOLUTIONS LTD.

WORKING WITH PNB METLIFE INSURANCE

1) RELATIONSHIP MANAGER – 10 F

SALARY 8500 + BONUS

2) TELE EXECUTIVE – 10 FEMALE

SALARY 8000 + BONUS

3) SURVEY EXECUTIVE- 10 M/F

SALARY 9000 + CONVIENCE + BONUS

4) ADMIN EXECUTIVE – 1 MALE, SALARY – 8500

(AGE LIMIT- 18YRS TO 35YRS

MIN QUALIFICATION- 12TH

ADDRESS- – BUILDING 496/A NEAR LAKSHMI NARAYAN MANDIR GOLE MARKET JAMMU

INTERVIEW TIMING- 12PM TO 4PM

CONTACT NO.: 6006674743, 9419135370

OLD SOFA FOR SALE

5 SEATER GOOD CONDITION

@1500

4 SEATER DINNING TABLE

RS 18000

CALL: PH. 9070120224

VACANCY

REQUIRED TEACHER’S

1) HINDI TEACHER (6TH – 10TH)

2) PRIMARY TEACHER (1ST – 5TH)

3) RECEPTIONIST

FOR SUCCESS ORIENTED TUTORIAL SARWAL JAMMU

4) PRE-PRIMARY TEACHER

FOR PLAYWAY SCHOOL SARWAL

CONTACT: 9419899288, 7006435125

REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR BOY FOR SHOP AT WARE HOUSE, MUST KNOW SCOOTER OR MOTORCYCLE DRIVING. TIMING OF WORK :

10 AM TO 8 PM

CONTACT : 9419187754, 9205087754

JOB JOB JOB JOB

A GOVT REGISTERED FIRM URGENTLY REQUIRED MANAGEMENT STAFF IN JAMMU AND OTHERS DISTRICT’S OF J&K.

QUALIFICATION: 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION AND ABOVE.

INCOME: 10,000 TO 20,000 P/M. (AS PER CO. RULE).

NOTE: FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY.

SO, BRING YOUR (DOCUMENTS, RESUME) AND GET THE JOB.

ONENESS NATION

ADDRESS: H.NO. 153/6, AMBIKA COLONY, BYE PASS ROAD KUNJWANI.

HELPLINE NOS: 7889866416, 9797552720

TINY TOTS HIGH SCHOOL

193, RESIDENCY ROAD (JAMMU). M) 9622193991

WALK IN INTERVIEW

1) SST TEACHER UPTO 10TH CLASS

2) NURSERY TRAINED TEACHER

BUS CONDUCTOR SALARY 5000

LOOKING FOR A PART/ FULL TIME INCOME

BE A FINANCIAL EXPERT

EARN UPTO RS. 20000 PER MONTH + CAREER OPPORTUNITY

NO JOINING FEE/NO TRAINING CHARGES

CONTACT: 7051452699, 9419269169