EMPLOYMENT (06-09-2024)

Required

An Instructor for Driving School.

Full time

Contact : 9149514302, 7006035319

Address: Janipur, Jammu.

Job Opportunity:

Sales Executive

Location: Jammu & Kashmir

Company: Holokitab

Product Range: Augmented Reality & Smart Learning Products for Kids

Holokitab is seeking a dynamic Sales Executive for Jammu & Kashmir. If you have strong communication skills and a passion for innovative learning solutions for kids, join our team!

Location: Chak Salaria, Near Choose and Pick Shop, Ramgarh Road, Vijaypur

Contact: 9797613803

Email: holokitabjammu@gmail.com

“Staff Required for School’’

-Supervisor (Female)- Minimum Graduate and Knowledge of IT

-Estates superviser( diploma in civil Engg)

-Cook for Canteen

-Driver for Bus/ car (from Talab Tillo/Kunjwani / Channi

-Security Guards

Contact immediately at 7051356444 or 9797123333, or visit the school campus on Thursday, Friday, & Saturday between

10 am to 2 pm .

Fashion Boutique Staff Wanted!

Master Tailor

Boutique Manager

Sales Staff

Designers

Previous experience is must.

APPLY NOW

Whatsapp – 80828 98823

Location: Channi Himmat, Jammu

REQUIREMENT

Required 02 Salesman having knowledge of Constructional Equipment or Commercial

Vehicles for:

* One Rajouri and Poonch.

* One Doda and Bhaderwah.

And Also Required:

* One Accountant with Experience

of minimum 6 years.

CHOUDHARY MOTORS

Address: Adda Sarore near

Choudhary Filling Station.

Distt.- Samba, 181133.

Contact no.: 9697652836

***No Registration Fees**

*Candidate can work on Mobile.*

*WORK FROM HOME*

*Urgent Requirements*

*Social Media Analyst

(IN SHORT CANDIDATE HAS TO DO WORK ON INSTA, FACEBOOK, TWITTER*)

*REPOST, LIKE,SHARE AND COMMENT*

Earning : 8k to 30k*

Anyone can apply:* 7889760586,9086824163,

8082067827 (HR)