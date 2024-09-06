EMPLOYMENT (06-09-2024)

Required
An Instructor for Driving School.
Full time
Contact : 9149514302, 7006035319
Address: Janipur, Jammu.
Job Opportunity:
Sales Executive
Location: Jammu & Kashmir
Company: Holokitab
Product Range: Augmented Reality & Smart Learning Products for Kids
Holokitab is seeking a dynamic Sales Executive for Jammu & Kashmir. If you have strong communication skills and a passion for innovative learning solutions for kids, join our team!
Location: Chak Salaria, Near Choose and Pick Shop, Ramgarh Road, Vijaypur
Contact: 9797613803
Email: holokitabjammu@gmail.com
“Staff Required for School’’
-Supervisor (Female)- Minimum Graduate and Knowledge of IT
-Estates superviser( diploma in civil Engg)
-Cook for Canteen
-Driver for Bus/ car (from Talab Tillo/Kunjwani / Channi
-Security Guards
Contact immediately at 7051356444 or 9797123333, or visit the school campus on Thursday, Friday, & Saturday between
10 am to 2 pm .
Fashion Boutique Staff Wanted!
Master Tailor
Boutique Manager
Sales Staff
Designers
Previous experience is must.
APPLY NOW
Whatsapp – 80828 98823
Location: Channi Himmat, Jammu
REQUIREMENT
Required 02 Salesman having knowledge of Constructional Equipment or Commercial
Vehicles for:
* One Rajouri and Poonch.
* One Doda and Bhaderwah.
And Also Required:
* One Accountant with Experience
of minimum 6 years.
CHOUDHARY MOTORS
Address: Adda Sarore near
Choudhary Filling Station.
Distt.- Samba, 181133.
Contact no.: 9697652836
***No Registration Fees**
*Candidate can work on Mobile.*
*WORK FROM HOME*
*Urgent Requirements*
*Social Media Analyst
(IN SHORT CANDIDATE HAS TO DO WORK ON INSTA, FACEBOOK, TWITTER*)
*REPOST, LIKE,SHARE AND COMMENT*
Earning : 8k to 30k*
Anyone can apply:* 7889760586,9086824163,
8082067827 (HR)