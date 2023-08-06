EMPLOYMENT (06-08-2023)

BE YOUR OWN BOSS
WORK WITH STAR HEALTH EARN HANDSOME INCOME OPPORTUNITY FOR
RETIRED PERSONS
HOUSE WIVES
STUDENTS
LIC AGENTS
CONTACT:
9419774390, 7006642401
Part Time Driver
Required
Part time Driver Required at Channi Himmat & Bahu Plaza, Jammu for half day. Driver should be Trained and Experienced.
Interested Candidates
contact us at 9796855559
WANTED
Wanted an enthusiastic and experienced full time cook for my home. Interested candidates contact:-9419286566, good salary .
Urgent Requirement
Company name CURATIVE SURVEY PVT LTD
Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu and Kashmir
Designation: System operator, Telecallers
(Females )
Experience: Freshers and experienced are welcomed
Marketing executive also required Both Freshers and Experienced ( Male and Females)
Salary 10,000 to 25,000 with exciting incentives
Work from Home is also Available
Contact
+91 6006584329
+91 9541902615
INDIAMART CHANNEL
PARTNER HIRING IN JAMMU
We are Hiring marketing Managers/Team Leaders for the India Mart Channel partner in Jammu
5 Male candidates 2 Female candidates
Eligibility:- Min Graduation
Two wheeler is mandatory
Should have min 1-2 years of experience in sales/Marketing
Location :- Bari Brahmana
JD:- Need to meet Indimart free listing clients and aware them about the benefits of paid package of Indiamart
Salary :- 20k-40k
Contact :-
7387773664/6005892945
Jagriti Balwadi Sangam High School
Kachi Chowni, Jammu
WANTED
English Teacher to teach
Primary classes.
Interview on Monday 07-08-2023 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at the office of Jagriti Balwadi Sangam High School opp Dewan Mandir Kachi Chowni Jammu
Contact No. 9596740756
Sd/- Principal
Required Office Staff
1. Marketing Boy 1
2. Office Boy 1
3. Female Little Knowledge of Computer 1
Fresher can also Apply
M/s Jiv Sharma & Associates Beli Charana Jammu
Contact No.
9086000768, 94191000768, 9086002768
Urgently Reqd. Tutors
5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th CBSE & JKBOSE: 100 Nos.
11th & 12th Medical/Non-Medical, Commerce CBSE/JKBOSE: 100 Nos.
NEET/JEE (MAINS & ADVANCED)
BA B.COM, B.SC., BBA, BCA
JKSSB, SSC, BANKING, NDA, KAS, COMPUTER COURSES, ENGINEERING SUBJECTS
Home Tutors also contact
Receptionists also reqd.
Whatsapp/Call 8716037925
VACANCY
Need 2-3 Male Graduate (B.com) for our Hardware/ Sanitary shop at Leh
Computer or Tally
known preferred
Contact: 8492883163
Required
Marketing Executive To Work in
Jammu
at MEDICAID HOSPITAL
Circular Road, Near Rattan Singh Chowk, Amritsar
Minimum Qualification : Graduation
Salary+Incentive+T.A.
(M) 7087105895, Whatapp 7888750601
Submit your resume: rajeshsharma29975@gmail.com
Required
Experienced
Accountant (Male)
for a Pre-School
Send Your Resume at
raj26kaushal@gmail.com
Cr Consultants
Jammu / Kathua
We are Hiring..!!
* Junior Architect
* Interior Designer
* Draftsman
* send your resume to
Crconsultants66@gmail.com
Ph. 9596616066-whatsapp
STAFF REQUIRED
CHOUDHARY MOTORS
Adda Sarore, Bari Brahmana
Sales person required for BACKHOE LOADER of Bull machines and commercial vehicles Like dumpers and Tipper with minimum experience of 3 years.
Areas
Jammu area = 1 person
Doda area = 1 person
Poonch area= 1 person
Send your CV on
9419199119 Whats App
Email :- Choudharymotorsinfo@gmail.com
Required
Sales Representative
for Hardware Showroom
at Malik Market Narwal
Bye-Pass Jammu
Contact No.
7780892481
9797590360
VACANCY
Visvero, USA based IT company is hiring for Business Development .
* Prior experience selling services, such as professional services, consulting or staffing / recruitment services.
* You must have excellent written and oral communication skills.
Candidate should possess at least a bachelor’s degree in Technology, science or commerce with at least 3 -5 years of experience. Excellent salary with incentive potential
Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643
REQUIRED
Full Time Computerised Accounts
Knowing- Male
5 years Exp Must, Handsome Salary
Applicant with Expertise of
SMARTTAX SOFTWARE is preferred.
Mail your Resume alongwith Photo to :
vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com OR
Contact : VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV,
105/5, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU
(M) : 9419128160 (Whattsapp),
7780861863, 8492028160
Staff Required
(From New Plot to Bantalab only)
Computer Operator (Busy) – 1 Post
GateKeeper (Parking) – 1 Post
Helper – 1 Post
Salesman- 1 Post
ALPHA COLLECTION
Main Road Janipur, Jammu
Ph. 7006325709
Required
Required Salesman/Helper for departmental store at City Bazaar Roop Nagar having knowledge of computer.
Contact 9055505500
7006123200
Nandan Tuitions
REQUIRED
A Teacher to teach Bio and Chemistry from 7th to 10th
Time: 4 pm to 7 pm
Salary: Rs 7000 per month
94191-14903
(Subash Nagar)
BALGRAN-A Charitable Home for Destitute Children,
Channi Rama, Jammu
Wanted
An Assistant Manager for Balgran preferably an educationist who shall look after the studies of inmates. Applicant shall have to stay in Balgran round the clock. Free Boarding, Lodging & other facilities. Walk in Interview on 11th Aug 2023. Salary negotiable
Qualification:- Graduate, Timing:- 12.30pm.
Mob. 9419153209
Hony. Secretary
Required
STAFF FOR SALON AT CHANNI
1. MANAGER
2. MAKEUP ARTIST
3. BEAUTICIAN
4. NAIL ARTIST
5. PEDICURIST
6. UNISEX HAIR ARTIST
PH. 9419142214, 9871719319
New Era Public High School
Upper Luxmi Nagar Sarwal Jammu
Urgently Required
Hard Working & Dedicated Staff
Applications are invited from desirous candidates for the teaching of
1. Math/Science Teacher for Middle & High Classes
2. English/Hindi Teacher for Middle & High Classes
3. Social Science Teacher for High Classes
4. General Line Teacher for Primary Classes
5. Peon
6. Computer Teacher
Those who appeared in B.Ed Exams can also apply
Interview will be on 7th and 8th of August 2023 at 10 AM (M) 9469238226
JOB VACANCY
* Sales Manager
* Delivery cum Office Boy
for a Reputed Concern dealing in CCTV/Networking Products Located at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Call/Whatsapp:
7051097720