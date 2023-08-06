EMPLOYMENT (06-08-2023)

BE YOUR OWN BOSS

WORK WITH STAR HEALTH EARN HANDSOME INCOME OPPORTUNITY FOR

RETIRED PERSONS

HOUSE WIVES

STUDENTS

LIC AGENTS

CONTACT:

9419774390, 7006642401

Part Time Driver

Required

Part time Driver Required at Channi Himmat & Bahu Plaza, Jammu for half day. Driver should be Trained and Experienced.

Interested Candidates

contact us at 9796855559

WANTED

Wanted an enthusiastic and experienced full time cook for my home. Interested candidates contact:-9419286566, good salary .

Urgent Requirement

Company name CURATIVE SURVEY PVT LTD

Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu and Kashmir

Designation: System operator, Telecallers

(Females )

Experience: Freshers and experienced are welcomed

Marketing executive also required Both Freshers and Experienced ( Male and Females)

Salary 10,000 to 25,000 with exciting incentives

Work from Home is also Available

Contact

+91 6006584329

+91 9541902615

INDIAMART CHANNEL

PARTNER HIRING IN JAMMU

We are Hiring marketing Managers/Team Leaders for the India Mart Channel partner in Jammu

5 Male candidates 2 Female candidates

Eligibility:- Min Graduation

Two wheeler is mandatory

Should have min 1-2 years of experience in sales/Marketing

Location :- Bari Brahmana

JD:- Need to meet Indimart free listing clients and aware them about the benefits of paid package of Indiamart

Salary :- 20k-40k

Contact :-

7387773664/6005892945

Jagriti Balwadi Sangam High School

Kachi Chowni, Jammu

WANTED

English Teacher to teach

Primary classes.

Interview on Monday 07-08-2023 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at the office of Jagriti Balwadi Sangam High School opp Dewan Mandir Kachi Chowni Jammu

Contact No. 9596740756

Sd/- Principal

Required Office Staff

1. Marketing Boy 1

2. Office Boy 1

3. Female Little Knowledge of Computer 1

Fresher can also Apply

M/s Jiv Sharma & Associates Beli Charana Jammu

Contact No.

9086000768, 94191000768, 9086002768

Urgently Reqd. Tutors

5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th CBSE & JKBOSE: 100 Nos.

11th & 12th Medical/Non-Medical, Commerce CBSE/JKBOSE: 100 Nos.

NEET/JEE (MAINS & ADVANCED)

BA B.COM, B.SC., BBA, BCA

JKSSB, SSC, BANKING, NDA, KAS, COMPUTER COURSES, ENGINEERING SUBJECTS

Home Tutors also contact

Receptionists also reqd.

Whatsapp/Call 8716037925

VACANCY

Need 2-3 Male Graduate (B.com) for our Hardware/ Sanitary shop at Leh

Computer or Tally

known preferred

Contact: 8492883163

Required

Marketing Executive To Work in

Jammu

at MEDICAID HOSPITAL

Circular Road, Near Rattan Singh Chowk, Amritsar

Minimum Qualification : Graduation

Salary+Incentive+T.A.

(M) 7087105895, Whatapp 7888750601

Submit your resume: rajeshsharma29975@gmail.com

Required

Experienced

Accountant (Male)

for a Pre-School

Send Your Resume at

raj26kaushal@gmail.com

Cr Consultants

Jammu / Kathua

We are Hiring..!!

* Junior Architect

* Interior Designer

* Draftsman

* send your resume to

Crconsultants66@gmail.com

Ph. 9596616066-whatsapp

STAFF REQUIRED

CHOUDHARY MOTORS

Adda Sarore, Bari Brahmana

Sales person required for BACKHOE LOADER of Bull machines and commercial vehicles Like dumpers and Tipper with minimum experience of 3 years.

Areas

Jammu area = 1 person

Doda area = 1 person

Poonch area= 1 person

Send your CV on

9419199119 Whats App

Email :- Choudharymotorsinfo@gmail.com

Required

Sales Representative

for Hardware Showroom

at Malik Market Narwal

Bye-Pass Jammu

Contact No.

7780892481

9797590360

VACANCY

Visvero, USA based IT company is hiring for Business Development .

* Prior experience selling services, such as professional services, consulting or staffing / recruitment services.

* You must have excellent written and oral communication skills.

Candidate should possess at least a bachelor’s degree in Technology, science or commerce with at least 3 -5 years of experience. Excellent salary with incentive potential

Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643

REQUIRED

Full Time Computerised Accounts

Knowing- Male

5 years Exp Must, Handsome Salary

Applicant with Expertise of

SMARTTAX SOFTWARE is preferred.

Mail your Resume alongwith Photo to :

vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com OR

Contact : VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV,

105/5, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU

(M) : 9419128160 (Whattsapp),

7780861863, 8492028160

Staff Required

(From New Plot to Bantalab only)

Computer Operator (Busy) – 1 Post

GateKeeper (Parking) – 1 Post

Helper – 1 Post

Salesman- 1 Post

ALPHA COLLECTION

Main Road Janipur, Jammu

Ph. 7006325709

Required

Required Salesman/Helper for departmental store at City Bazaar Roop Nagar having knowledge of computer.

Contact 9055505500

7006123200

Nandan Tuitions

REQUIRED

A Teacher to teach Bio and Chemistry from 7th to 10th

Time: 4 pm to 7 pm

Salary: Rs 7000 per month

94191-14903

(Subash Nagar)

BALGRAN-A Charitable Home for Destitute Children,

Channi Rama, Jammu

Wanted

An Assistant Manager for Balgran preferably an educationist who shall look after the studies of inmates. Applicant shall have to stay in Balgran round the clock. Free Boarding, Lodging & other facilities. Walk in Interview on 11th Aug 2023. Salary negotiable

Qualification:- Graduate, Timing:- 12.30pm.

Mob. 9419153209

Hony. Secretary

Required

STAFF FOR SALON AT CHANNI

1. MANAGER

2. MAKEUP ARTIST

3. BEAUTICIAN

4. NAIL ARTIST

5. PEDICURIST

6. UNISEX HAIR ARTIST

PH. 9419142214, 9871719319

New Era Public High School

Upper Luxmi Nagar Sarwal Jammu

Urgently Required

Hard Working & Dedicated Staff

Applications are invited from desirous candidates for the teaching of

1. Math/Science Teacher for Middle & High Classes

2. English/Hindi Teacher for Middle & High Classes

3. Social Science Teacher for High Classes

4. General Line Teacher for Primary Classes

5. Peon

6. Computer Teacher

Those who appeared in B.Ed Exams can also apply

Interview will be on 7th and 8th of August 2023 at 10 AM (M) 9469238226

JOB VACANCY

* Sales Manager

* Delivery cum Office Boy

for a Reputed Concern dealing in CCTV/Networking Products Located at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Call/Whatsapp:

7051097720