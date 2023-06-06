EMPLOYMENT (06-06-2023)

Required
Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Lucrative Salary, Fuel Extra PF/Esic Extra, Bonus Extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass, Own bike & DL.
Age limit – 18 to 32 yrs.
Locations –
1. Narwal
2. Toph Morh
3. Katra
Contact no. -7051837275
Looking for an exciting new opportunity in the hospitality industry? We are seeking dedicated and talented individuals to join our team at our newly opened Bar and Restaurant in Jammu.
We are looking for staff with experience in the following positions:
Restaurant Manager, Captain, Stewards, Housekeeping staff, Dishwasher
To apply, please send your resume to [baz12390@gmail.com].
We look forward to hearing from you.
Contact No.: 7889819123
Eligibility
8th and having own conveyance
Training will be provided to fresher with honorarium 6000/-
Supervisor
To Support construction activities
Office Address: Toph Morh, Subash Nagar, Jammu.
Whatsapp handwritten Bio data to No. 9419145006 (Name, Address, Age, Qualification, experience if any, contact no.)
No Call, Only whatsapp
Required Male / Female Candidate for receptionist having minimum 1 year computer knowledge
Further Details Contact :- 9086963146 / 9018383101 / 0191-2451622
(ANM & GNM)
Female Candidate
Nursing Staff
CONTACT NO.
8587962237`
Immediate Hiring!
Field Sales Executive, Jammu,
Salary 18k, age 25-35,
2 yrs Sales Experience,
result oriented, bike
mandatory. Don’t miss out!
Contact – 9329919470
1. Chemist Licence alongwith Person
2. Nursing Staff
3. Drivers
Salary Negotiable
Call : 9205149205