EMPLOYMENT (06-06-2023)

Required

Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Lucrative Salary, Fuel Extra PF/Esic Extra, Bonus Extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass, Own bike & DL.

Age limit – 18 to 32 yrs.

Locations –

1. Narwal

2. Toph Morh

3. Katra

Contact no. -7051837275

Required

Looking for an exciting new opportunity in the hospitality industry? We are seeking dedicated and talented individuals to join our team at our newly opened Bar and Restaurant in Jammu.

We are looking for staff with experience in the following positions:

Restaurant Manager, Captain, Stewards, Housekeeping staff, Dishwasher

To apply, please send your resume to [baz12390@gmail.com].

We look forward to hearing from you.

Contact No.: 7889819123

REQUIRED

Eligibility

8th and having own conveyance

Training will be provided to fresher with honorarium 6000/-

Supervisor

To Support construction activities

Office Address: Toph Morh, Subash Nagar, Jammu.

Whatsapp handwritten Bio data to No. 9419145006 (Name, Address, Age, Qualification, experience if any, contact no.)

No Call, Only whatsapp

Required

Required Male / Female Candidate for receptionist having minimum 1 year computer knowledge

Further Details Contact :- 9086963146 / 9018383101 / 0191-2451622

REQUIRED

(ANM & GNM)

Female Candidate

Nursing Staff

CONTACT NO.

8587962237`

Immediate Hiring!

Field Sales Executive, Jammu,

Salary 18k, age 25-35,

2 yrs Sales Experience,

result oriented, bike

mandatory. Don’t miss out!

Contact – 9329919470

REQUIRED

1. Chemist Licence alongwith Person

2. Nursing Staff

3. Drivers

Salary Negotiable

Call : 9205149205