EMPLOYMENT (06-05-2023)

Required Driver

Part time /Full time at Roop Nagar, Jammu

Contact at 7688033333

URGENT REQUIRED

Teacher for Nursery and LKG Class in Kidzee Play Way School Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact

8899783008

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Maths Tr – M.Sc

2. Bio Tr – M.Sc

3. Computer Tr – BCA, MCA

4. History Tr – MA History

5. Sociology Tr – MA Sociology

6. PHE Tr – MA

7. Gateman – 1

8. Sports Tr – 1

Dr. Ambedkar Convent School Bantalab, Jammu

Ph. No.: 7298107471, 8492012304

Inter Date: 6, 7, 8, 9 May 2023

REQUIRED STAFF

1. 4 Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferable with owned Scooty. Salary Negotiable according to Experience. Freshers can also apply.

2. Computer Operator Experienced Computer Operator with knowledge of GEM and accounts with GST filing of returns etc.Good salary package.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

Wanted

1. Salon Manager – Must be presentable and experience in client handling.

2. Front Desk Receptionist- Knowledge to operate basic computer system.

3. Stylist and Pedicurist – Excellent in skills and presentable.

For newly opened luxury salon

at Gandhi Nagar.

8899920777, 8899950777

NEEDS

Need a Indian or tandoor cheff and a helper in open counter for restaurant at Janipur, jda, complex …

Salary 12000-15000.

Please contact :

7006960885-7780970593

Required

Required full time or part time female maid for a small family in Channi Himmat

Contact 9419193252

Urgently Required

1. Teachers for school & Tutorial 1st to 10th & 12th class

2. Office Coordinator, Receptionist Tellecaller

3. Computer Operator, Office Assistant, peon

4. Hotels and Restaurants staff Security staff

5. Driver, Sales girls Sales boys, showroom & malls

8th 10th pass & graduate can also apply.

Call 6006796637

Saturday to Monday interview

Driver Required

Driver required for Tata Mobile from Bantalab / Thathar or near by areas

Contact: 9797555938

SOOD EYE CENTRE

JOB REQUIREMENT

Two Patient care Co-ordinators (Girl)

One Sale Girl for optical counter

Minimum Qualification Graduate

Contact No.: 7418111486/7418111487

Mail Id: ch.jammu@dragarwal.com