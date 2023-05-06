EMPLOYMENT (06-05-2023)

Required Driver
Part time /Full time at Roop Nagar, Jammu
Contact at 7688033333
URGENT REQUIRED
Teacher for Nursery and LKG Class in Kidzee Play Way School Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Contact
8899783008
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Maths Tr – M.Sc
2. Bio Tr – M.Sc
3. Computer Tr – BCA, MCA
4. History Tr – MA History
5. Sociology Tr – MA Sociology
6. PHE Tr – MA
7. Gateman – 1
8. Sports Tr – 1
Dr. Ambedkar Convent School Bantalab, Jammu
Ph. No.: 7298107471, 8492012304
Inter Date: 6, 7, 8, 9 May 2023
REQUIRED STAFF
1. 4 Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferable with owned Scooty. Salary Negotiable according to Experience. Freshers can also apply.
2. Computer Operator Experienced Computer Operator with knowledge of GEM and accounts with GST filing of returns etc.Good salary package.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224
Wanted
1. Salon Manager – Must be presentable and experience in client handling.
2. Front Desk Receptionist- Knowledge to operate basic computer system.
3. Stylist and Pedicurist – Excellent in skills and presentable.
For newly opened luxury salon
at Gandhi Nagar.
8899920777, 8899950777
NEEDS
Need a Indian or tandoor cheff and a helper in open counter for restaurant at Janipur, jda, complex …
Salary 12000-15000.
Please contact :
7006960885-7780970593
Required
Required full time or part time female maid for a small family in Channi Himmat
Contact 9419193252
Urgently Required
1. Teachers for school & Tutorial 1st to 10th & 12th class
2. Office Coordinator, Receptionist Tellecaller
3. Computer Operator, Office Assistant, peon
4. Hotels and Restaurants staff Security staff
5. Driver, Sales girls Sales boys, showroom & malls
8th 10th pass & graduate can also apply.
Call 6006796637
Saturday to Monday interview
Driver Required
Driver required for Tata Mobile from Bantalab / Thathar or near by areas
Contact: 9797555938
SOOD EYE CENTRE
JOB REQUIREMENT
Two Patient care Co-ordinators (Girl)
One Sale Girl for optical counter
Minimum Qualification Graduate
Contact No.: 7418111486/7418111487
Mail Id: ch.jammu@dragarwal.com