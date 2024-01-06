EMPLOYMENT (06-01-2024)

Required
Required Driver for home duty in Trikuta Nagar area. Timing:
12.00 pm — 6.00 pm CONTACT:
8899724880
REQUIRED URGENTLY
Required MBA Trained staff for Financial Company at Bahu Plaza.
Interested candidates
Contact Mob No: 8899279707 Whatsapp with CV.
Salary start from 15000 PM Negotiable with experience.
WE ARE HIRING
A reputed two-wheeler dealership have open positions for:
1. Service Advisor
2. Two Wheeler Mechanic
Experienced and qualified person may contact :
9796000549, 1913500060 between 10 AM – 6 PM
on working days.
Annizone
Meadow Of Angels,
Pre School Requires
NUR /LKG/UKG TRS.
(EXPERIENCED
for Rehari n Domana branches ..
Ph. No. 9797922717
10am to 2pm
URGENTLY HIRING
For Social Media Group
1) TeleCaller / CRM :- 2 Female
2) Sales Executive:- 3 Male /Female
Minimum Experience = 1 year
Salary :- upto 17000/-
Good Looking with Pleasent personality would be preferred
Address:_ Anand Nagar Bhori near
Saraswati Vihar
Contact No. 9103698474 and 9622690529
Wanted
FAshion E-Commerce Staff Wanted!
Join Paisley Pop – Fashion enthusiasts, Multiple positions available:
Content Creator Fashion Photographer
Graphic Designer Customer Support
Logistics Coordinator
Social Media Strategist
Girls preferred, previous experience is a plus.
Apply Now: hello@paisleypopshop.com
Whatsapp your resume- 8899578823
DO NOT CALL
Location: Sainik Colony, Jammu