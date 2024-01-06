EMPLOYMENT (06-01-2024)

Required

Required Driver for home duty in Trikuta Nagar area. Timing:

12.00 pm — 6.00 pm CONTACT:

8899724880

REQUIRED URGENTLY

Required MBA Trained staff for Financial Company at Bahu Plaza.

Interested candidates

Contact Mob No: 8899279707 Whatsapp with CV.

Salary start from 15000 PM Negotiable with experience.

WE ARE HIRING

A reputed two-wheeler dealership have open positions for:

1. Service Advisor

2. Two Wheeler Mechanic

Experienced and qualified person may contact :

9796000549, 1913500060 between 10 AM – 6 PM

on working days.

Annizone

Meadow Of Angels,

Pre School Requires

NUR /LKG/UKG TRS.

(EXPERIENCED

for Rehari n Domana branches ..

Ph. No. 9797922717

10am to 2pm

URGENTLY HIRING

For Social Media Group

1) TeleCaller / CRM :- 2 Female

2) Sales Executive:- 3 Male /Female

Minimum Experience = 1 year

Salary :- upto 17000/-

Good Looking with Pleasent personality would be preferred

Address:_ Anand Nagar Bhori near

Saraswati Vihar

Contact No. 9103698474 and 9622690529

Wanted

FAshion E-Commerce Staff Wanted!

Join Paisley Pop – Fashion enthusiasts, Multiple positions available:

Content Creator Fashion Photographer

Graphic Designer Customer Support

Logistics Coordinator

Social Media Strategist

Girls preferred, previous experience is a plus.

Apply Now: hello@paisleypopshop.com

Whatsapp your resume- 8899578823

DO NOT CALL

Location: Sainik Colony, Jammu