EMPLOYMENT (05-09-2024)

REQUIRED JUNIOR
ASSISTANT (COMPUTER)
Applications are invited from the qualified persons preferably (Computer Typist) for the post of Junior Assistant (Computer) at Shree Raghunath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Birpur. Applicant should resume before 14-9-2024 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan.
Shalamar Road Jammu Salary Negotiable.
For details Contact:-
Mobile No. 7051549250
REQUIRED SANSKRIT TEACHER
Applications are invited from the qualified persons preferably (Shastri/Acharya) for the post of Sanskrit Teacher at Shree Raghunath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Birpur. Applicant should submit resume before 14-09-2024 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu. Salary negotiable.
For details contact: Mobile No.
7051549250
REQUIRED GUARD & SAFAI KARAMCHARI
Applications are invited for the post of Guard & Safai-Karamchari (Minimum Qualification Matric) at Shree Raghunath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Birpur. Applicant should submit resume before 14-09-2024 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu Salary negotiable.
For details contact: Mobile No.
7051549250
“Staff Required for School’’
-Supervisor (Female)- Minimum Graduate and Knowledge of IT
-Estates superviser( diploma in civil Engg)
-Cook for Canteen
-Driver for Bus/ car (from Talab Tillo/Kunjwani / Channi
-Security Guards
Contact immediately at 7051356444 or 9797123333, or visit the school campus on Thursday, Friday, & Saturday between
10 am to 2 pm .
URGENTLY REQUIRED
* Co-ordinator – Experience in Teaching and Management.
* Math Tr. (for 8th, 9th & 10th) – Teaching experience atleast 3 years.
* Experienced Teacher for Co-curricular activities.
Submit resume with in 5 days (Females only)
New Era Mother H/s, 110/11
Nanak Nagar, Jammu
Mob: 9419143495
Urgently Required
LEADING PHARMACEUTICALS DISTRIBUTOR IS HIRING FOR FOLLOWING POSITION:-
1. COMPUTER OPERATOR CUM ACCOUNTANT
(HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF BILLING, EXPERT IN MS & DATA ENTRY, GST, PREPARING AND CALCULATING CLAIMS SETTELMENTS, ETC.)—2
Interested Candidates can send their resume at 625anil@gmail.com
Or contact at
9541991848, 9906063340
Required
1 Two Persons Required for Godown (medicine)
(AS Godown worker)
Salary -7500-8000 .
Add: Arora LifeSciences
Susershan complex
Plot no-108, yard-6 Transport Nagar
Narwal Jammu.
Mob-9086013196
WANTED STAFF
Car Wash Boy – 2 No.
Car Dry Clean Boy -3 No.
Helper – 2 No.
(Salary 8000/- to 15000/-)
(Fresher can also apply)
Gole Market Jammu
7006001330, 9419183042
Fashion Boutique Staff Wanted!
Master Tailor
Boutique Manager
Sales Staff
Designers
Previous experience is must.
APPLY NOW
Whatsapp – 80828 98823
Location: Channi Himmat, Jammu
Job Vacancy
Looking For Skilled
Beautician Electrician
Pedicutist Plumber
Hair dresser AC-Services
Nail artist Cleaner
Cooks Carpenter
Contact us @9796950707
Contact us today and become a part of our team.
Wanted
2 boys for a food outlet in Channi Himmat.
Shift timings (for 3 days each)
10:00 am to 6:00 pm
4:00 pm to 12:30 am
[Once a week off will be given]
Contact on +91-788-9484371