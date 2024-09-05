EMPLOYMENT (05-09-2024)

REQUIRED JUNIOR

ASSISTANT (COMPUTER)

Applications are invited from the qualified persons preferably (Computer Typist) for the post of Junior Assistant (Computer) at Shree Raghunath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Birpur. Applicant should resume before 14-9-2024 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan.

Shalamar Road Jammu Salary Negotiable.

For details Contact:-

Mobile No. 7051549250

REQUIRED SANSKRIT TEACHER

Applications are invited from the qualified persons preferably (Shastri/Acharya) for the post of Sanskrit Teacher at Shree Raghunath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Birpur. Applicant should submit resume before 14-09-2024 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu. Salary negotiable.

For details contact: Mobile No.

7051549250

REQUIRED GUARD & SAFAI KARAMCHARI

Applications are invited for the post of Guard & Safai-Karamchari (Minimum Qualification Matric) at Shree Raghunath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Birpur. Applicant should submit resume before 14-09-2024 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu Salary negotiable.

For details contact: Mobile No.

7051549250

“Staff Required for School’’

-Supervisor (Female)- Minimum Graduate and Knowledge of IT

-Estates superviser( diploma in civil Engg)

-Cook for Canteen

-Driver for Bus/ car (from Talab Tillo/Kunjwani / Channi

-Security Guards

Contact immediately at 7051356444 or 9797123333, or visit the school campus on Thursday, Friday, & Saturday between

10 am to 2 pm .

URGENTLY REQUIRED

* Co-ordinator – Experience in Teaching and Management.

* Math Tr. (for 8th, 9th & 10th) – Teaching experience atleast 3 years.

* Experienced Teacher for Co-curricular activities.

Submit resume with in 5 days (Females only)

New Era Mother H/s, 110/11

Nanak Nagar, Jammu

Mob: 9419143495

Urgently Required

LEADING PHARMACEUTICALS DISTRIBUTOR IS HIRING FOR FOLLOWING POSITION:-

1. COMPUTER OPERATOR CUM ACCOUNTANT

(HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF BILLING, EXPERT IN MS & DATA ENTRY, GST, PREPARING AND CALCULATING CLAIMS SETTELMENTS, ETC.)—2

Interested Candidates can send their resume at 625anil@gmail.com

Or contact at

9541991848, 9906063340

Required

1 Two Persons Required for Godown (medicine)

(AS Godown worker)

Salary -7500-8000 .

Add: Arora LifeSciences

Susershan complex

Plot no-108, yard-6 Transport Nagar

Narwal Jammu.

Mob-9086013196

WANTED STAFF

Car Wash Boy – 2 No.

Car Dry Clean Boy -3 No.

Helper – 2 No.

(Salary 8000/- to 15000/-)

(Fresher can also apply)

Gole Market Jammu

7006001330, 9419183042

Fashion Boutique Staff Wanted!

Master Tailor

Boutique Manager

Sales Staff

Designers

Previous experience is must.

APPLY NOW

Whatsapp – 80828 98823

Location: Channi Himmat, Jammu

Job Vacancy

Looking For Skilled

Beautician Electrician

Pedicutist Plumber

Hair dresser AC-Services

Nail artist Cleaner

Cooks Carpenter

Contact us @9796950707

Contact us today and become a part of our team.

Wanted

2 boys for a food outlet in Channi Himmat.

Shift timings (for 3 days each)

10:00 am to 6:00 pm

4:00 pm to 12:30 am

[Once a week off will be given]

Contact on +91-788-9484371