EMPLOYMENT (05-09-2022)

TEACHERS REQUIRED

1. COMPUTER TEACHERS HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF DTP (PHOTOSHOP, COREL DRAW, PAGE MAKER).

2. BASIC COMPUTER TEACHER.

3. STENOGRAPHY TEACHER.

4. TALLY BUSY TEACHER.

CONTACT: AKSHAR/ DOEACC COMPUTER CENTRE

OPPOSITE COMMERCE COLLEGE

CANAL ROAD, JAMMU

PH: 7006509070, 7006742354

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FIELD BOY MARKETING AND FEMALE FOR OFFICE WORK HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER FOR OFFICE IN SAINIK COLONY.

CONTACT 9419193252

URGENTLY

REQUIRED

HR MANAGER FOR A REPUTED DOCTOR’S CLINIC IN

GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT: 8587962237

TINY TOTS SCHOOL

193, RESIDENCY ROAD.

PH. 9419797770

WANTED STAFF

1. SCIENCE TEACHER (PREFERABLY

WITH MATHS)

FOR CLASSES UPTO 10TH

2. FEMALE TEACHER FOR KINDERGARTEN

AND JUNIOR CLASSES

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON

5TH & 6TH SEPTEMBER

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) HR MANAGER – 5.5 LAKH P.A.

2) SUPERVISOR – INDUSTRY/TELECOM

3) NETWORK ENGINEER – PVT. LTD.

4) ACCOUNT MANAGER – INDUSTRY / PVT. LTD.

5) STORE MANAGER – INDUSTRY / LTD.

6) RELATIONSHIP MANAGER – BANK

7) CO-ORDINATOR / COUNSELLOR / TELECALLER’S

8) SECURITY MANAGER / DRIVER

9) TEAM LEADER’S – (BPO) / DATA ENTRY OPERATOR

CONTACT : BRAVE SECURITY & PLACEMENT SERVICES

ADDRESS: H.NO. 669, SEC-C, SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU

MOBILE :9796733175, 9682601135

EMAIL : BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

G4S SECURE SOLUTIONS (I) PVT LTD

URGENT REQUIREMENT AT BARI BRAHMANA & JAMMU

1. SECURITY SUPERVISOR – SALARY – 17, 300/- (IN HAND).

2. SECURITY GUARD – SALARY – 10,800/- (IN HAND).

ELIGIBILITY: CIVILIAN: 10TH PASS OR EX-SERVICEMEN.

OTHER BENEFITS:-

* PF (EMPLOYEE+EMPLOYER) = 810+810 = 1620.

* ESIC BENEFIT: EMPLOYEE + FAMILY MEMBER.

* CASUAL LEAVE : 12.

* EARNED LEAVE: 15 (AFTER COMPLETION OF 1 YEAR).

* DIWALI BONUS: AT THE TIME OF DIWALI – AS PER RULE.

* GRATUITY: AFTER 5 YEARS.

* ACCIDENTAL INSURANCE: 3 LAKHS APPROX.

* DEATH INSURANCE AMOUNT: 3 LAKHS APPROX.

ADDRESS: 1ST FLOOR, GURMUKH COMPLEX,

NEAR SBI, NATIONAL HIGHWAY, KALUCHAK,

JAMMU, J&K – 180010

CONTACT NO: 7006443997

STAFF REQUIRED

1. TELLYCALLER. RECEPTIONIST. COUNSELLOR.

2. SALESMAN. COORDINATOR. OFFICE INCHARGE

3. ACCOUNTANT. COMPUTER OPERATOR. STORE INCHARGE

4 HOTELS & RESTURANT STAFF ACCOMMODATION PROVIDE FRESHER & EXP

5. SECURTY GUARD. DRIVER. MARKETING BOYS. HELPER.

6. WHOLESALER AGENCY 10 BOYS. SALES MAN

CALL 6006796637

INTERVIEW 5 SEP TO 7 SEP

8TH PASS 10TH PASS 12TH PASS & GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY

URGENTLY REQUIRED

A GOVT REGISTERED FIRM URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF IN JAMMU OFFICE AND OTHER’S DISTRICT’S OF J AND K.

NOTE : FRESHER’S CAN ALSO APPLY

QUALIFICATION : 10TH, 12TH,/GRADUATION

INCOME : 10 K TO 20K P/M

(AS PER CO. RULE)

SO, BRING YOUR RESUME AND GET THE JOB

ADDRESS : 153/6 AMBIKA COLONY

BYE- PASS ROAD KUNJWANI JAMMU

CONTACT NOS :

7889866416, 9906211256

NEW ADARSH SHIKSHA NIKETAN

HIGH SCHOOL

183-A GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU, J&K

REQUIRED TEACHERS

1. M.SC/B.SC B.ED NON MEDICAL (2)

2. M A/B.A B. ED (2)

3. PEON (2)

CONTACT NO.

9149916596, 9419198129

PRINCIPAL

URGENT REQUIRED

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST.

TELECALLER/ COUNCELOR./ COMPUTER OPERATOR

REQUIRED FACULTY

PHY, CHEM, BIO, ENG, HISTORY, GEOGRAPHIC, MATH,

HOME TUTOR M/F…..

SHINE TUTORIAL

EXCHANGE ROAD JAMMU

MOB. 7889747922

VACANCY

1) OFFICE ASSISTANT – 2

(COMPUTER KNOWING)

2) PCM & BIOLOGY TEACHER- 2 FOR EACH SUBJECT

3) SCIENCE TEACHER FOR 10TH CLASS

4) ENGLISH TEACHER FOR 10TH CLASS

CONTACT – 9419131977, 7889837464

(WORKING PLACE BAKSHI NAGAR JAMMU)

SHIV PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL,

SARI RAKWALAN GHOU MANHASAN ROAD, JAMMU

MOB. 9797410087, 9419108539

STAFF REQUIRED

M.SC. CHEMISTRY = 2 POSTS

M.COM = 2 POSTS

MA ENGLISH = 2 POSTS

B.SC, B.ED = 3 POSTS

COMPUTER TEACHER = 2 POSTS

SPORTS TEACHER = 1 POST

MUSIC TEACHER = 1 POST

PAY NEGOTIABLE

PRINCIPAL

JOB VACANCY

AUTOCADD SOFTWARE OPERATOR

GODREJ INTERIO

GANGYAL, JAMMU

CONTACT: 8899700777

NFC@LIVE.IN