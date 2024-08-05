EMPLOYMENT (05-08-2024)

Required

Qualified & Skilled nurses for “at Home’’ patient care

Day/Night Shifts

Best package & Terms

Contact

8715866444

Medivista Health Care

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni

Jammu

SATSHIV SECURITY &

G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & SO

(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)

2. Security Guard & SO (Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company only for Ex-Man

3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter

7. Salesmen 8. Driver

9. GST Account person Vacancy

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

Contact person: Capt Subash Chander

Required: Store Keeper

4-5 years experience

Should have knowledge of Busy Software

Salary 18000 – 20000

per month

Work Location – Gangyal

Whatsapp resume on 9055140106

M/s R K Bartan Store

Vijaypur

(M) 9622212649, 9419212649

REQUIRED

(1) mARKETING eXECUTIVE – 5

Candidate can apply samba district only

Required

Helper (Male) for packing

purpose at Canal road

Interested candidates can WhatsApp their CV

@ 8716812937

MS Tutorial

Required teachers for Home Tuition for classes LKG to 12th -100

Female teachers Required

Ph No. 7889387396

(Only Whatsapp)

JOB OFFER

ANM, GNM,

D Pharma – Female, Male

Nursing Staff

CONTACT No. : 08068635150

Urgently Required

1) Electrica/Electronic/ Civil engineerings (Experience/ Fresher)

2)Work from Home (HR/ EMI Reminder)

3) Stock/Store Manager (Experience)

4) Sales Manager/Executive (For MNC)

5) Accounts Manager/ Executive (For Industries/ MNC)

6) Railway/Airports Jobs available (Experience/ Fresher)

7) Receptionist/Telecaller /Co-ordinator (Female)

Contact: Brave security and placement services

Mobile number:-9796733175 /9797721646

Email ID -bsbravesec@gmail.com

Address:-669 Sector-C, Sainik Colony Jammu

URGENT REQUIRED

1. Supervisor, Gnm, Peon, CouncellOr, Hr Executive, Accountant.

2. Service Advisor, BSc, Diploma Degree, Mec, ele, cse, office admin, Computer operators.

Address: 628/A Behind Lakshmi Narayana Mandir, Near Strength X Fitness Gym Gandhi Nager.

Contact:9149840451,8899734114.

Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com

Urgently Required

A leading manpower Consultancy require professionals:-

Safety Executive (M)- For MNC

Degree /Diploma in Industrial Safety/Fire Service With 5-8 yrs exp in manufacturing Industry

Sal 5 Lacs to 7 Lacs CTC per annum

Purchase Asstt Manager/Executive (M)

Graduate MBA (Supply Chain Management), 5-10 yrs exp of purchase. Salary 6 Lacs +……

Printing Operator/Junior Engg)- MNC

Diploma-3-4 yrs Exp. Printing package packing industry

HR-Male/Female for MNC

MBA (HR) 1-4 yrs exp of Industry

Sal – 20,000+- Fresher also apply

SYNERGY CONSULTANTS

Gandhi Nagar Jammu (M) 9419310971

E-mail- synergyjmu@yahoo.co. in

REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR INSTITUTE

(CHANNI)

1. Social Studies for 8th, 9th, 10th Classes

Timing (2.00 to 5.00 pm)

Salary Rs 8000/- per month

2. Accounts & Economics teacher for 11th & 12th

Timing (2.00 to 5.00 pm) Salary 8000/- per month

3. English for 8th, 9th, 10th

C.B.S.E Pattern Rs 9000/- per month

Contact: 7006273423, 7006458695