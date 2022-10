EMPLOYMENT (04-10-2022)

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED MANAGER WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1 NO.

ACCOUNTANT: 1NO

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY, NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:- 9419189485, 9419193224

URGENTLY REQUIRED

PERSONAL CAR DRIVER

(WITH LIGHT MOTOR VEHICLE DRIVING LICENSE)

SALARY : RS 13000/-

TIMING : 10.00 AM TO 8.00 PM

RUNNER REQUIRED

(FOR OFFICIAL WORKER)

QUALIFICATION : 12TH PASS

SALARY : 13000/-

TIMING : 9.30 AM TO 7.30 PM

LOCATION : PURMANDAL MORH

PREFFERD BY NEAR BARI BRAHMANA & ADJOINING AREA

(TWO WHEELER MUST REQUIRED FOR RUNNER JOB)

CONTACT TIMING : 10.00 AM TO 6.30 PM

CONTACT NO. 70060-69803, 9149830937

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) TELE CALLER – 05

2) SECURITY GUARD – 02

3) PEON 02

4) DRIVER 04

5) HOUSE KEEPER – 02

6) OFFICE INCHARGE – 04

7) FIELD BOYS/GIRLS – 10

8) FIELD SUPERVISOR (GIRLS) – 05

9) SURVEY BOYS/GIRLS – 06

CONTACT : 9906268289

REQUIRED

FEMALE TRAINER & COUNSELOR

SPEARHEAD IELTS

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR

# 9906381129, 01935-05248

REQUIRED

SALES MARKETING EXECUTIVE

7298744689, 7889617394

DESIGN SPACE

A COMPANY KNOWN TO ARCHITECTURE AND BUILDER REQUIRED CIVIL ENGINEER 2 NO. FOR HIS FIRM IN SEC 2 CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

MIN EXP: 1-2 YEARS

KEY SKILL: AUTOCAD/ 3D, MS OFFICE.

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY.

JOB DESCRIPTION: SITE AS WELL AS OFFICE.

CAN SEND YOUR DETAILS ON 7006314766 OR EMAIL US ON SANDEEP.CHARAK89@GMAIL.COM

IMMEDIATE JOINING.

ER. SANDEEP CHARAK

TEACHERS REQUIRED

BAL VIDHYALAYA HIGH SCHOOL

MISHRIWALA JAMMU

K.G TEACHERS- 02

BA/B.SC – 02

MA (ENGLISH) -01

B.A/B.SC/M.A/B.ED- 01

FRESH OR EXPERIENCED, MERITORIOUS

CANDIDATES MAY APPLY & VISIT OFFICE :

04 OCT TO 07 OCT (10 AM TO 11 AM)

WHATSAPP CREDENTIALS ON 9906210542 BEFORE VISIT

INDIA’S PREMIER FINANCIAL

DISTRIBUTER COMPANY REQUIRES RELATIONSHIP MANAGER SURVEY (FEMALE ONLY)

QUALIFICATION: 10TH OR 12TH

AGE: 18-30 YRS

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON

6TH AND 7TH OF OCTOBER

TIMIMG: 11.30 AM TO 5.30 PM

ADDRESS: 92B/A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR, NEAR CYBER INFOTECH HP WORLD COMPUTERS.

CONTACT: 7605089497, 8082051850

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FACULTY FOR AN INSTITUTE FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS IN MAIN CITY JAMMU:-

SUBJECTS:- QUANT, REASONING, ENGLISH, GA/GS…….

GOOD COMMAND OVER SUBJECTS WILL BE PREFERRED…..

EMAIL YOUR CREDENTIALS AT:-

COMPETITIVEHUB007@GMAIL.COM

WANTED FOR HOME

COOK HOUSEMAID

(MALE OR FEMALE)

CALL 8492911156