EMPLOYMENT (04-08-2023)

JOBS@NO REGISTRATION!

1.Technical Recruiters(Freshers)

For US based Co.

Candidates must be having excellent spoken English

Salary 15,000 to 20,000

Timings 6:30pm to 3:30 am/5 Days

2. Service Engineers(M)

Degree Holders of E&C/Electrical (Freshers)

Salary 10,000 to 15,000+Perks

For other jobs follow us on fb

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

REQUIRED

Marketing Manager for Immigration Services M/F- 01

Salary 15-18K,

02 years experience must

Visa filing executive required – M/F 01

Salary – 15 K

9622104480, 9086282435

19/A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar,

Near Shiva Gas Agency

Urgently Required Staff

1. Counselor, telecaller.receptionist

2. Relationship manager female, office coordinator. office assistant

3. Sales Executive, Marketing Manager

4. Billing Operator, Helper, Driver, Securty Huard.

5. Hotel & Restaurant staff, Room boys. chef.

Interview Friday to Saturday

Appointment call 6006796637

REQUIRED

Required 3 male candidates for a leading Advertising company at Gandhi Nagar. Minimum 3 yrs Graduation completed and knowing of Computer and Communication skill.

Bike holder only with license.

Salary 15000.

Send your resume at akgold780@gmail.com

Required 1 Peon also age 18 to 30 Yrs

Required

Experienced Commerce and Maths Teachers

Those who are interested to teach.

Submit your resume –

OMKAR INSTITUTE

52/3 Prabhat Colony

Opp. Peer Baba (Chatha)

Contact – 9086582581

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Tele Caller: Diploma in Computers/Fresher

2. Service Advisor: Computer diploma/ One year experience.

3. Sales Executives: Fresher/experienced.

Rush with your CV for walk in Interview from 12 Noon to 3 pm.

Venue: NSF Bajaj

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Satwari, Jammu

Contact: 0191-2450554, 9149982684

Near Amul Milk Supply Office

URGENT REQUIREMENT

2 Security Guards

(Preferably Ex-Servicemen)

Contact us at 9797437299

RVS iGlobal, Narwal

Bye Pass Jammu – 180006

REQUIRED

A female candidate required for front desk Receptionist/ Manager at Transform Fitness Channi Himmat.

Interested candidate

please contact:

7006630072 for Interview

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

1) HDFC Bank Jobs – Anywhere. Gradu. 20+

2) ICICI Bank Jobs – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+

3) Axis Bank Job – Anywhere, Gradu. 20+

4) IT Jobs All Stream. 10+2, 20+

5) Hotel Jobs. Call Centre Jobs. 10+, 10+

6) FMCG Jobs, Pharma Jobs, 10+2,8+

7) Telecallers Recel, Clopt. 10+. 8+

8) Airport Jobs 4/Staff, C/Crew, 10+2. 15+

9) Industries Jobs, Office Jobs

Venue:- 142/6 Model Town Gangyal,

Seema Job Dot Com, Regd,

M: 9086123015, 7006723093

REQUIRED FACULTY

FOR IAS/JKAS

(GS, CSAT)

at IAS Academy in

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Those having IAS Prelims/Mains cleared can apply

Call 7006627650