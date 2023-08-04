EMPLOYMENT (04-08-2023)

JOBS@NO REGISTRATION!
1.Technical Recruiters(Freshers)
For US based Co.
Candidates must be having excellent spoken English
Salary 15,000 to 20,000
Timings 6:30pm to 3:30 am/5 Days
2. Service Engineers(M)
Degree Holders of E&C/Electrical (Freshers)
Salary 10,000 to 15,000+Perks
For other jobs follow us on fb
DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033
REQUIRED
Marketing Manager for Immigration Services M/F- 01
Salary 15-18K,
02 years experience must
Visa filing executive required – M/F 01
Salary – 15 K
9622104480, 9086282435
19/A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar,
Near Shiva Gas Agency
Urgently Required Staff
1. Counselor, telecaller.receptionist
2. Relationship manager female, office coordinator. office assistant
3. Sales Executive, Marketing Manager
4. Billing Operator, Helper, Driver, Securty Huard.
5. Hotel & Restaurant staff, Room boys. chef.
Interview Friday to Saturday
Appointment call 6006796637
REQUIRED
Required 3 male candidates for a leading Advertising company at Gandhi Nagar. Minimum 3 yrs Graduation completed and knowing of Computer and Communication skill.
Bike holder only with license.
Salary 15000.
Send your resume at akgold780@gmail.com
Required 1 Peon also age 18 to 30 Yrs
Required
Experienced Commerce and Maths Teachers
Those who are interested to teach.
Submit your resume –
OMKAR INSTITUTE
52/3 Prabhat Colony
Opp. Peer Baba (Chatha)
Contact – 9086582581
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Tele Caller: Diploma in Computers/Fresher
2. Service Advisor: Computer diploma/ One year experience.
3. Sales Executives: Fresher/experienced.
Rush with your CV for walk in Interview from 12 Noon to 3 pm.
Venue: NSF Bajaj
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Satwari, Jammu
Contact: 0191-2450554, 9149982684
Near Amul Milk Supply Office
URGENT REQUIREMENT
2 Security Guards
(Preferably Ex-Servicemen)
Contact us at 9797437299
RVS iGlobal, Narwal
Bye Pass Jammu – 180006
REQUIRED
A female candidate required for front desk Receptionist/ Manager at Transform Fitness Channi Himmat.
Interested candidate
please contact:
7006630072 for Interview
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
1) HDFC Bank Jobs – Anywhere. Gradu. 20+
2) ICICI Bank Jobs – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+
3) Axis Bank Job – Anywhere, Gradu. 20+
4) IT Jobs All Stream. 10+2, 20+
5) Hotel Jobs. Call Centre Jobs. 10+, 10+
6) FMCG Jobs, Pharma Jobs, 10+2,8+
7) Telecallers Recel, Clopt. 10+. 8+
8) Airport Jobs 4/Staff, C/Crew, 10+2. 15+
9) Industries Jobs, Office Jobs
Venue:- 142/6 Model Town Gangyal,
Seema Job Dot Com, Regd,
M: 9086123015, 7006723093
REQUIRED FACULTY
FOR IAS/JKAS
(GS, CSAT)
at IAS Academy in
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Those having IAS Prelims/Mains cleared can apply
Call 7006627650