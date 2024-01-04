EMPLOYMENT (04-01-2024)

Urgently Required

Collection boy for NGO

Salary : 10000 + Travelling + Incentive

Eligibility : 10th and 12th Pass

Fresher and Exp can also apply

No age bar

Job Location : Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda

Contact Us : 9149508868, 9797123043

Note: Last date of application

10 Jan 2024

Required

Required Computer knowing Boy/Girl having knowledge of DTP and online Promotion in Hospitality

Contact: 9797096018

Vacancy

1. Male/Female Accountant: having knowledge of Busy software, all types of GST Returns, TDS/TCS.

2. Female Computer Operator: having knowledge of MS-Word & Excel.

Contact with Resume:

Anubhav Aggarwal

780A-F, Sector 14, Railway Road, Nanak Nagar, Jammu (J&K) 180004

Near AU Small Finance Bank

(M) 97964-20055

Work from home

An opportunity is becoming your own boss.

Part/Full Time Work

Housewives Retired person

Employees Students

Interested People can contact

9530579680, 9914789121

NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY NARWAL BALA JAMMU

Opp Radison Blu Hotel,

Narwal Bye Pass.

Staff Required

1. Urdu Teacher – MA, B.Ed or B.A B.Ed (With two years experience)

Contact No: 9419146066, 9419644438

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Receptionist – 01 (Male)

(Qual: Max-Graduation, Time: 10 to 6 pm, Computer knowledge must

(Salary – 8000 – 14000)

2. AC Technician/ Helper – 02

(Qual: 10th, ITI Diploma)

(Salary: 5000 – 14000)

(Salary Negotiable for experience candidate)

Blue Star & AOSmith Service Provider

Office Address: Sec – 1, Durga Nagar, Janipur, Jmu

Mob: 94192-64701

JOB VACANCY

SALES EXECUTIVES 2-Nos. (Freshers/Experienced)

for a Reputed Concern dealing in CCTV/Networking Products at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Contact: 9419173836, 9858680280

We Are Providing

1) Work From Home

Data Entry Software Projects

Manual Projects (USA)

Content Writting Projects

Numerical Projects

2) Job placement in all sectors

3) Providing Dealership of Companies for Business Startup.

diamondcarrier777@gmail.com

9906833236, 6006114917, 8082067827

EXCELLENT CAREER ACADEMY

URGENT REQUIREMENT OF TEACHERS

FOR CLASSES 9TH, 10TH,

11TH , 12TH

FOR ALL STREAMS ARTS, SCIENCE AND COMMERCE

GANDHI NAGAR, NEAR

GOLE MARKET

CONTACT 9622202825

STAFF REQUIRED

Staff required for Doctor Clinic at Roop Nagar Jammu.

Timing: 9.30 AM to 2 PM.

Saturday: Off

Salary Rs 5000/- month

Qualification : Above 12th

Contact: 8899449073,

0191-2592343

Between 10 to 2 PM

JOB VACANCY

1. Female Counsellor – 1

2. Telly Caller Female- 2

Interview only 4 Days

122/AD Green Belt,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

88035-35088

CHETAN ACADEMY BAJALTA (JAMMU)

TEACHERS REQUIRED

SUBJECT QUALIFICATION No. of Vacancies

1. Pre-Nur. to UKG Trainded Teacher 2

2. Math B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed 2

3. Englsih B.A, M.A, B.Ed 2

4. Science B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed 2

5. Social Science B.A, M.A, B.Ed 2

6. Hindi B.A, M.A, B.Ed 2

Note: 1. Fluency in English language is must for all posts.

2. Salary commensurating to qualification and experience.

For any query contact number: 8082982610, 7006048917

Wanted

FAshion E-Commerce Staff Wanted!

Join Paisley Pop – Fashion enthusiasts, Multiple positions available:

Content Creator Fashion Photographer

Graphic Designer Customer Support

Logistics Coordinator

Social Media Strategist

Girls preferred, previous experience is a plus.

Apply Now: hello@paisleypopshop.com

Whatsapp your resume- 8899578823

DO NOT CALL

Location: Sainik Colony, Jammu