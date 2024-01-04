EMPLOYMENT (04-01-2024)

Urgently Required
Collection boy for NGO
Salary : 10000 + Travelling + Incentive
Eligibility : 10th and 12th Pass
Fresher and Exp can also apply
No age bar
Job Location : Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda
Contact Us : 9149508868, 9797123043
Note: Last date of application
10 Jan 2024
Required
Required Computer knowing Boy/Girl having knowledge of DTP and online Promotion in Hospitality
Contact: 9797096018
Vacancy
1. Male/Female Accountant: having knowledge of Busy software, all types of GST Returns, TDS/TCS.
2. Female Computer Operator: having knowledge of MS-Word & Excel.
Contact with Resume:
Anubhav Aggarwal
780A-F, Sector 14, Railway Road, Nanak Nagar, Jammu (J&K) 180004
Near AU Small Finance Bank
(M) 97964-20055
Work from home
An opportunity is becoming your own boss.
Part/Full Time Work
Housewives Retired person
Employees Students
Interested People can contact
9530579680, 9914789121
NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY NARWAL BALA JAMMU
Opp Radison Blu Hotel,
Narwal Bye Pass.
Staff Required
1. Urdu Teacher – MA, B.Ed or B.A B.Ed (With two years experience)
Contact No: 9419146066, 9419644438
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Receptionist – 01 (Male)
(Qual: Max-Graduation, Time: 10 to 6 pm, Computer knowledge must
(Salary – 8000 – 14000)
2. AC Technician/ Helper – 02
(Qual: 10th, ITI Diploma)
(Salary: 5000 – 14000)
(Salary Negotiable for experience candidate)
Blue Star & AOSmith Service Provider
Office Address: Sec – 1, Durga Nagar, Janipur, Jmu
Mob: 94192-64701
JOB VACANCY
SALES EXECUTIVES 2-Nos. (Freshers/Experienced)
for a Reputed Concern dealing in CCTV/Networking Products at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Contact: 9419173836, 9858680280
We Are Providing
1) Work From Home
Data Entry Software Projects
Manual Projects (USA)
Content Writting Projects
Numerical Projects
2) Job placement in all sectors
3) Providing Dealership of Companies for Business Startup.
diamondcarrier777@gmail.com
9906833236, 6006114917, 8082067827
EXCELLENT CAREER ACADEMY
URGENT REQUIREMENT OF TEACHERS
FOR CLASSES 9TH, 10TH,
11TH , 12TH
FOR ALL STREAMS ARTS, SCIENCE AND COMMERCE
GANDHI NAGAR, NEAR
GOLE MARKET
CONTACT 9622202825
STAFF REQUIRED
Staff required for Doctor Clinic at Roop Nagar Jammu.
Timing: 9.30 AM to 2 PM.
Saturday: Off
Salary Rs 5000/- month
Qualification : Above 12th
Contact: 8899449073,
0191-2592343
Between 10 to 2 PM
JOB VACANCY
1. Female Counsellor – 1
2. Telly Caller Female- 2
Interview only 4 Days
122/AD Green Belt,
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
88035-35088
CHETAN ACADEMY BAJALTA (JAMMU)
TEACHERS REQUIRED
SUBJECT QUALIFICATION No. of Vacancies
1. Pre-Nur. to UKG Trainded Teacher 2
2. Math B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed 2
3. Englsih B.A, M.A, B.Ed 2
4. Science B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed 2
5. Social Science B.A, M.A, B.Ed 2
6. Hindi B.A, M.A, B.Ed 2
Note: 1. Fluency in English language is must for all posts.
2. Salary commensurating to qualification and experience.
For any query contact number: 8082982610, 7006048917
Wanted
FAshion E-Commerce Staff Wanted!
Join Paisley Pop – Fashion enthusiasts, Multiple positions available:
Content Creator Fashion Photographer
Graphic Designer Customer Support
Logistics Coordinator
Social Media Strategist
Girls preferred, previous experience is a plus.
Apply Now: hello@paisleypopshop.com
Whatsapp your resume- 8899578823
DO NOT CALL
Location: Sainik Colony, Jammu