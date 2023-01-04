EMPLOYMENT (04-01-2023)

EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT

HI I AM AN EXPERIENCED

ACCOUNTANT. I HAVE GOOD

EXPERIENCE OF ACCOUNTS.

I AM LOOKING FOR EXTRA HOURS OF WORK IN ACCOUNTS.

EMAIL. SUNNY72703@GMAIL.COM

M NO. 9622183362

GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU.

JSM It and Advert Solutions Pvt Ltd

URGENTLY REQUIREMENTS

1) Supervisor, Tellecaller, Peon, Office Admin, Computer Operators M/F Fresher/Exp 2) Accountant, Driver, Sales Executive, Marketing Executive M/F. Fresher/exp. (8th 10th 12th graduate can also apply call 9055055628

Address Greater Kailash Fawara Chowk near petrol pump

Computer Operator (F)

Qualification : Graduation or Above

Must have sufficient knowledge about computer and good communication skills

Send your resume on following email

Contact : 6005417210, 9541652188

Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Billing Executive – Diploma in computer applications having talley software knowledge.

2. Data Entry Operator – For RTO related documentation & updating data in vahaan portal

3. Sales Executive – Fresher/Experienced.

4. Female Tele Caller – Diploma in Computer application (experienced Preffered)

Walkin interview on 04th & 05th Jan 2023 (12 Noon to 3 PM)

Contact : NSF Bajaj

New Style Fabricators Pvt Ltd.

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Satwari , Jammu 01912450554

WANTED

Delivery boys having two wheeler for a reputed concern.

Salary with incentive.

Contact No.:

7889454651,

7006531033

JOB VACANCY

Staff Required in the most reputed Gym in town

Sales Executive – 4

( Experience Candidate will be preferred)

Shift Timings – 6.00 am to 2.30 pm & 2.00 to 10.30 pm

Salary – (8,000 – 15,000) + Incentives

ANYTIME FITNESS

NARWAL, JAMMU

Ph – 7006659649

SALES GIRL FOR SHOWROOM

at Marble Market

Timing: 10 AM to 6 PM

Starting Salary: 10K

Female (Married) Candidate Only

Call: 7006193009

visit: www.leben.co.in for details

Required Accountants

Require experienced Accountants

-5 (Male) for reputed Trading Group in Jammu. Candidate should be M Com/ B.Com having knowledge of Tally Prime. Salary Negotiable. Send their resume alongwith ID proof, Latest photograph and Qualification evidence,

Email : sapcon steels@gmail.com

aggarwaltraders@live.com

Vacancy

Salesman cum Service Engineer Required. Salary Offer 15k to 20k . Company: Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd. (Ludhiana)

Contact

8725088336 (Surinder Kumar).

9914700535 (Nitin Sharma)

Required

Male experienced person is required by Goods Transport Company Narwal Jammu.

Contact at 7006897201

Urgent Required

Female Telecaller

Fixed Salary Plus Incentive

(Sitting Job)

Myraa Hospitality Group

Behind V.Mart Janipur

9906041292

JOB

1. Showroom Manager Part time 3 pm to 8 pm at The Swiss Laundry, Gole market Gandhi Nagar jammu. Salary 8000 per month.

2. Driver full time 10 to 5.00 pm. Salary 12000 per month.

3. Driver part time 3 to 6 pm

Salary 6000 per month. Driver job at New Plot, Sarwal, Jammu.

Ph: 90555-22211

SALESMAN REQUIRED

Required Salesman for Furniture Showroom having experience in Furniture Industry.

Rakesh Furniture House

Moti Bazar, Jammu

9419189706

Required

REQUIRED A FULL TIME FEMALE MAID SERVANT FOR SMALL FAMILY FOR THE WORK OF COOKING, UTENSIL CLEANING AT SAINIK COLONY JAMMU. ACCOMMODATION FREE AVAILABLE. CONDITIONS.

PHONE NO 7006615511

Required

Ofice Incharge

(Stock Holder)

Accountant

Contact: 7006217900

DRIVER cum

EXECUTIVE NEEDED

Driver needed for light goods carrying vehicle (Tata Auto).

Driving licence must.

Graduate preferred, salary negotiable.

Contact: 9796239294, 9915756026

REQUIRED

patient care/elderly care

attendants

for day/night/24×7 shifts

males & females

10th/10+2/MPHW

Best Package in the city

Contact : 8715866444

MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE

Trend Setters Since 2015

Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu