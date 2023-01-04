EMPLOYMENT (04-01-2023)

EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT
HI I AM AN EXPERIENCED
ACCOUNTANT. I HAVE GOOD
EXPERIENCE OF ACCOUNTS.
I AM LOOKING FOR EXTRA HOURS OF WORK IN ACCOUNTS.
EMAIL. SUNNY72703@GMAIL.COM
M NO. 9622183362
GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU.
JSM It and Advert Solutions Pvt Ltd
URGENTLY REQUIREMENTS
1) Supervisor, Tellecaller, Peon, Office Admin, Computer Operators M/F Fresher/Exp 2) Accountant, Driver, Sales Executive, Marketing Executive M/F. Fresher/exp. (8th 10th 12th graduate can also apply call 9055055628
Address Greater Kailash Fawara Chowk near petrol pump
Computer Operator (F)
Qualification : Graduation or Above
Must have sufficient knowledge about computer and good communication skills
Send your resume on following email
Contact : 6005417210, 9541652188
Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Billing Executive – Diploma in computer applications having talley software knowledge.
2. Data Entry Operator – For RTO related documentation & updating data in vahaan portal
3. Sales Executive – Fresher/Experienced.
4. Female Tele Caller – Diploma in Computer application (experienced Preffered)
Walkin interview on 04th & 05th Jan 2023 (12 Noon to 3 PM)
Contact : NSF Bajaj
New Style Fabricators Pvt Ltd.
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Satwari , Jammu 01912450554
WANTED
Delivery boys having two wheeler for a reputed concern.
Salary with incentive.
Contact No.:
7889454651,
7006531033
JOB VACANCY
Staff Required in the most reputed Gym in town
Sales Executive – 4
( Experience Candidate will be preferred)
Shift Timings – 6.00 am to 2.30 pm & 2.00 to 10.30 pm
Salary – (8,000 – 15,000) + Incentives
ANYTIME FITNESS
NARWAL, JAMMU
Ph – 7006659649
SALES GIRL FOR SHOWROOM
at Marble Market
Timing: 10 AM to 6 PM
Starting Salary: 10K
Female (Married) Candidate Only
Call: 7006193009
visit: www.leben.co.in for details
Required Accountants
Require experienced Accountants
-5 (Male) for reputed Trading Group in Jammu. Candidate should be M Com/ B.Com having knowledge of Tally Prime. Salary Negotiable. Send their resume alongwith ID proof, Latest photograph and Qualification evidence,
Email : sapcon steels@gmail.com
aggarwaltraders@live.com
Vacancy
Salesman cum Service Engineer Required. Salary Offer 15k to 20k . Company: Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd. (Ludhiana)
Contact
8725088336 (Surinder Kumar).
9914700535 (Nitin Sharma)
Required
Male experienced person is required by Goods Transport Company Narwal Jammu.
Contact at 7006897201
Urgent Required
Female Telecaller
Fixed Salary Plus Incentive
(Sitting Job)
Myraa Hospitality Group
Behind V.Mart Janipur
9906041292
JOB
1. Showroom Manager Part time 3 pm to 8 pm at The Swiss Laundry, Gole market Gandhi Nagar jammu. Salary 8000 per month.
2. Driver full time 10 to 5.00 pm. Salary 12000 per month.
3. Driver part time 3 to 6 pm
Salary 6000 per month. Driver job at New Plot, Sarwal, Jammu.
Ph: 90555-22211
SALESMAN REQUIRED
Required Salesman for Furniture Showroom having experience in Furniture Industry.
Rakesh Furniture House
Moti Bazar, Jammu
9419189706
Required
REQUIRED A FULL TIME FEMALE MAID SERVANT FOR SMALL FAMILY FOR THE WORK OF COOKING, UTENSIL CLEANING AT SAINIK COLONY JAMMU. ACCOMMODATION FREE AVAILABLE. CONDITIONS.
PHONE NO 7006615511
Required
Ofice Incharge
(Stock Holder)
Accountant
Contact: 7006217900
DRIVER cum
EXECUTIVE NEEDED
Driver needed for light goods carrying vehicle (Tata Auto).
Driving licence must.
Graduate preferred, salary negotiable.
Contact: 9796239294, 9915756026
REQUIRED
patient care/elderly care
attendants
for day/night/24×7 shifts
males & females
10th/10+2/MPHW
Best Package in the city
Contact : 8715866444
MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE
Trend Setters Since 2015
Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu