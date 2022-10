EMPLOYMENT (03-10-2022)

REQUIRED

COMPUTER TEACHER

QUALIFICATION : MCA, B.TECH OR A-LEVEL

CONTACT :

EDES/DOEACC

CANAL ROAD

9419200507

JOB VACANCY SALESMEN

REQUIREMENTS:

1) 1-2 YEAR ON-FIELD EXPERIENCE IN SALES OF ITEMS LIKE DAL, ATTA, BESAN AND DALLIYA

2) GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND NETWORKING

3) BASED IN JAMMU DISTRICT

SANSAR FLOUR AND DAL MILL

PHASE 3, GANGYAL INDUSTRIAL AREA, JAMMU,

JAMMU AND KASHMIR 180010

+91-9419187778 +91-9149580678

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED MANAGER WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1 NO.

ACCOUNTANT: 1NO

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY, NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:- 9419189485, 9419193224

URGENTLY REQUIRED

URGENT REQUIRED A FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR DATA ENTRY OPERATOR IN A WELL REPUTED ORGANISATION.

CANDIDATE MUST BE WELL QUALIFIED & COMPUTER EXPERT. SALARY AS PER COMPANY RULE.

CONTACT: 9906091924

ADDRESS: H.NO. 36/1, SANJAY NAGAR NEAR BABA FATEH SINGH GURUDWARA, JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

PERSONAL CAR DRIVER

(WITH LIGHT MOTOR VEHICLE DRIVING LICENSE)

SALARY : RS 13000/-

TIMING : 10.00 AM TO 8.00 PM

RUNNER REQUIRED

(FOR OFFICIAL WORKER)

QUALIFICATION : 12TH PASS

SALARY : 13000/-

TIMING : 9.30 AM TO 7.30 PM

LOCATION : PURMANDAL MORH

PREFFERD BY NEAR BARI BRAHMANA & ADJOINING AREA

(TWO WHEELER MUST REQUIRED FOR RUNNER JOB)

CONTACT TIMING : 10.00 AM TO 6.30 PM

CONTACT NO. 70060-69803, 9149830937

SHANGRILLA PUBLIC SCHOOL

SARWAL, JAMMU PH. 2572170, 2571802

E-MAIL: SHANGRILLAJMU@GMAIL.COM

TEACHER REQUIRED

*KINDERGARTEN TEACHER

* ENGLISH TEACHER (MIDDLE)

QUALIFICATION : GRADUATE/B.ED

INTERVIEWS ON ALL WORKING

DAYS BETWEEN 9.00 AM TO 1.00 PM

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT LTD URGENT REQUIRED STAFF.

1 SUPERVISOR, TELLECALLER MALE/FEMALE, HR EXECUTIVE, LOADING AND UNLOADING SUPERVISOR, ACCOUTANT EXP/FRESHER, SECURITY GUARD WITH ACCOMMODATION, ACCOUNTANT, FRONT DESK, OFFICE ADMIN MALE/FEMALE, RECEPTIONIST,TELLE CALLER MALE/FEMALE

CALL 9055055628.

ADDRESS GREATER KAILASH

FAWARA CHOWK NEAR PETROL PUMP

WANTED

CIVIL ENGINEER

* 1-2 YR OF EXPERIENCE – DIPLOMA OR DEGREE HOLDER MULTI TASKING.

* PROFICIENCY IN AUTOCAD, MICROSOFT WORD.

* MANAGER BOTH SITES AND OFFICE

* GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS, ENERGETIC AND DISCIPLINED.

* ABLE TO WORK IN TEAM.

EMAIL YOUR CV: ARCONSJK@GMAIL.COM

ARCON DESIGN CONSULTANTS

57 A/B BANK OF BARODA BUILDING,

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU (J&K) 180004

CONTACT : 9419196076

URGENTLY REQUIRED

HELPER / COOK FOR HOUSEHOLD WORK

MALE/FEMALE NO BAR

SALARY NO BAR

CONTACT: 7889587397

DRIVER REQUIRED

DRIVER REQUIRED AT CHANNI HIMMAT & BAHU PLAZA, JAMMU. WORK TIMINGS WILL BE 10AM TO 7 PM. THERE WILL BE OUT OF STATION VISITS AS WELL. DRIVER SHOULD BE TRAINED AND EXPERIENCED.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES

CONTACT US AT 9796855559

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) NETWORK MANAGER (FOR SRINAGAR)

2) HR MANAGER (FOR SRINAGAR)

3) SITE SUPERVISOR / STOREKEEPER (KATHUA)

4) PLANT INCHARGE /OPERATOR – KATHUA)

5) JCB /TM OPERATOR (KATHUA)

6) ELECTRICAL FORMAN (KATHUA)

7) COMPUTER OPERATOR (JAMMU)

8) SALESMAN (BARAMULLA) (SRINAGAR)

CONTACT

BRAVE SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICES

ADDRESS: 669/C, SAINIK COLONY JAMMU

MOBILE NO: 9796733175, 9682601135

EMAIL. ID- BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM