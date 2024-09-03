EMPLOYMENT (03-09-2024)

Staff Required

FORCE MOTORS LTD.DEALERSHIP

Sales Executive – (10 No’s)

For Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi & Doda

(Own conveyance preferred)

Fresher’s can also Apply

Walk in Interview

At : JAMMU FORCE

KUNJWANI OPP PARI MAHAL

BANQUET HALL JAMMU

Mob – 88035-21668, 8803521661

Email:-republic_motors@yahoo.com

VACANCY

Office Boy.

(Qualification10th . Jammu resident)

(Salary– 10k)

Visit with your Resume at: –

Kashmir Watch House

420, Near BSNL OFFICE,

APSARA ROAD, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

CONTACT: 6005135905.

WE ARE HIRING!

Showroom Sales Executive (Male/Female)

2+ Years of experience in

jewellery preferred.

Freshers will also be considered.

Sales Executive Trainee (Male/Female)

Excellent communication skills.

Preferably for freshers.

To Apply, Send your CV on:

roshanshahjewellers@gmail.com

Call us on: 88999 89955

INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT

Interviews are going on now

1. Work From home for Banking Sector (M/F)

2. Plant Manager, Accountant, Computer Operator, Counsellor, Receptionist, Tele Caller, Counsellor,

2. MSc,BSc, Dharm Kanda Operator, Driver.

3. Production Supervisor, ITI Electrician, Machine Helper, Packing boys

Address :- NMS Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmana

Contact no:- 7298663220,9622365951

Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com

Situation Vacant

Require

Sales person, a driver/Sales person, busy software user,

Contact – 7006865486

Required

Helper couple.

No (Single)

at Rehari

Room free + salary

9797922717

Required

Helper Couple

at

Canal Road

Room free +Salary

8899330759

REQUIRED

Marketing Executive 4

Qualification

12th or above

Contact for appointment

8492045186