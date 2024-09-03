EMPLOYMENT (03-09-2024)

Staff Required
FORCE MOTORS LTD.DEALERSHIP
Sales Executive – (10 No’s)
For Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi & Doda
(Own conveyance preferred)
Fresher’s can also Apply
Walk in Interview
At : JAMMU FORCE
KUNJWANI OPP PARI MAHAL
BANQUET HALL JAMMU
Mob – 88035-21668, 8803521661
Email:-republic_motors@yahoo.com
VACANCY
Office Boy.
(Qualification10th . Jammu resident)
(Salary– 10k)
Visit with your Resume at: –
Kashmir Watch House
420, Near BSNL OFFICE,
APSARA ROAD, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
CONTACT: 6005135905.
WE ARE HIRING!
Showroom Sales Executive (Male/Female)
2+ Years of experience in
jewellery preferred.
Freshers will also be considered.
Sales Executive Trainee (Male/Female)
Excellent communication skills.
Preferably for freshers.
To Apply, Send your CV on:
roshanshahjewellers@gmail.com
Call us on: 88999 89955
INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT
Interviews are going on now
1. Work From home for Banking Sector (M/F)
2. Plant Manager, Accountant, Computer Operator, Counsellor, Receptionist, Tele Caller, Counsellor,
2. MSc,BSc, Dharm Kanda Operator, Driver.
3. Production Supervisor, ITI Electrician, Machine Helper, Packing boys
Address :- NMS Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmana
Contact no:- 7298663220,9622365951
Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com
Situation Vacant
Require
Sales person, a driver/Sales person, busy software user,
Contact – 7006865486
Required
Helper couple.
No (Single)
at Rehari
Room free + salary
9797922717
Required
Helper Couple
at
Canal Road
Room free +Salary
8899330759
REQUIRED
Marketing Executive 4
Qualification
12th or above
Contact for appointment
8492045186