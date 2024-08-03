EMPLOYMENT (03-08-2024)

Required

Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Salary – Handsome salary, Fuel extra, Pf/Esic extra, Bonus extra. Incentive extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass,Own Bike

Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.

Locations –

1. Narwal

2. Toph Morh (near best price)

3. Samba

4. Akhnoor

For more info ctc. No. 7051837275

REQUIRED

We are looking for candidates for our pharma company located at Janipur area.

They should have

*Excellent communication and customer service skills.

*Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Benefits:

*Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.

*Supportive and collaborative team environment.

Please call or WhatsApp at 9419158260 for interview time.

DRIVERS WANTED

1) Drivers having valid license and vast

experience (2 No. )

2) Male/boys staff for office work (2 No. )

3) Male/boys staff for packing of medicines

(2 No.)

4) Female tele callers

5) Pharmacists and Lab Technicians.

Accommodation will be provided to outside staff

Location – Canal Road , Jammu

Contact – 7889633199

REQUIRED

Female Care Attendant for an

elderly female at Karan Nagar Extension Jammu

Day and Night 24×7

Salary as per qualification, skill and experience.

Contact: 9070199990, 9906382630

Required Home Tutor

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED MALE HOME TUTOR FOR CLASS 11th ( JK BOARD)

SUB- POLITICAL SCIENCE

QUALIFICATION – MSc IN POLITICAL SCIENCE.

LOCATION – TALAB TILLO JAMMU

CONTACT – 9797374757.

Urgent Needed

Urgent need a typist for advocate / notary public chamber at Warehoue Near Asia

Male/Female

Timing 10 to 6

Salary as per experience of candidate

Contact Mob No. 9596695222

Malaysia Work Permit In a Star Resort

1. Chef (Sal. 45 k – 60 k)

2. Cook (Sal. 40 k – 50 k)

3. Tandoori Cook (Sal. 40 k- 50 k)

4. Waiter (Sal. 30 k – 35 k)

5. Halwai (Sal. 40 -50)

Free Food And AC Room

Cont. : 8825005903

JOB VACANCY

Required a staff having experience in Auditing, GST, Income Tax Filings etc for CA office at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Preference will be given to candidates having Commerce Background/CA Inter Students/CA Drop Outs /Having graduate qualification or, having experience in the field of bank audits and having their own conveyence.

Salary will be as per industry norms.

Kindly send your resume at

kohlimahajan@gmail.com or contact

us at +91-9796021703 / 7006404860

JOB JOB

WE ARE HIRING TEAM & DELIVERY BOY WITH 27 RS/DELIVERY

REQUIRED DELIVERY BOY STAFF

FULL TIME & PART TIME

OPTION AVAILABLE

COMPANY BIKE & PETROL

M: 8716047193

FOR MORE DETAILS, YOU CAN VISIT

NARWAL, DOMINO’S PIZZA STORE

LOCATION: DOMINO’S PIZZA

NARWAL JAMMU

VACANCY – VACANCY

OKAYA EV SCOOTERS

Requires

Sales person : 2

Having experience in marketing.

Candidate must have Two- wheeler for job

Contact 7006119152

K S Enterprises

Pillar No 17, Jammu-Akhnoor

Road, Jammu