EMPLOYMENT (03-08-2024)

Required
Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Salary – Handsome salary, Fuel extra, Pf/Esic extra, Bonus extra. Incentive extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass,Own Bike
Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.
Locations –
1. Narwal
2. Toph Morh (near best price)
3. Samba
4. Akhnoor
For more info ctc. No. 7051837275
REQUIRED
We are looking for candidates for our pharma company located at Janipur area.
They should have
*Excellent communication and customer service skills.
*Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
Benefits:
*Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.
*Supportive and collaborative team environment.
Please call or WhatsApp at 9419158260 for interview time.
DRIVERS WANTED
1) Drivers having valid license and vast
experience (2 No. )
2) Male/boys staff for office work (2 No. )
3) Male/boys staff for packing of medicines
(2 No.)
4) Female tele callers
5) Pharmacists and Lab Technicians.
Accommodation will be provided to outside staff
Location – Canal Road , Jammu
Contact – 7889633199
REQUIRED
Female Care Attendant for an
elderly female at Karan Nagar Extension Jammu
Day and Night 24×7
Salary as per qualification, skill and experience.
Contact: 9070199990, 9906382630
Required Home Tutor
REQUIRED EXPERIENCED MALE HOME TUTOR FOR CLASS 11th ( JK BOARD)
SUB- POLITICAL SCIENCE
QUALIFICATION – MSc IN POLITICAL SCIENCE.
LOCATION – TALAB TILLO JAMMU
CONTACT – 9797374757.
Urgent Needed
Urgent need a typist for advocate / notary public chamber at Warehoue Near Asia
Male/Female
Timing 10 to 6
Salary as per experience of candidate
Contact Mob No. 9596695222
Malaysia Work Permit In a Star Resort
1. Chef (Sal. 45 k – 60 k)
2. Cook (Sal. 40 k – 50 k)
3. Tandoori Cook (Sal. 40 k- 50 k)
4. Waiter (Sal. 30 k – 35 k)
5. Halwai (Sal. 40 -50)
Free Food And AC Room
Cont. : 8825005903
JOB VACANCY
Required a staff having experience in Auditing, GST, Income Tax Filings etc for CA office at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Preference will be given to candidates having Commerce Background/CA Inter Students/CA Drop Outs /Having graduate qualification or, having experience in the field of bank audits and having their own conveyence.
Salary will be as per industry norms.
Kindly send your resume at
kohlimahajan@gmail.com or contact
us at +91-9796021703 / 7006404860
JOB JOB
WE ARE HIRING TEAM & DELIVERY BOY WITH 27 RS/DELIVERY
REQUIRED DELIVERY BOY STAFF
FULL TIME & PART TIME
OPTION AVAILABLE
COMPANY BIKE & PETROL
M: 8716047193
FOR MORE DETAILS, YOU CAN VISIT
NARWAL, DOMINO’S PIZZA STORE
LOCATION: DOMINO’S PIZZA
NARWAL JAMMU
VACANCY – VACANCY
OKAYA EV SCOOTERS
Requires
Sales person : 2
Having experience in marketing.
Candidate must have Two- wheeler for job
Contact 7006119152
K S Enterprises
Pillar No 17, Jammu-Akhnoor
Road, Jammu