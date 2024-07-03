EMPLOYMENT (03-07-2024)

TEACHERS/STAFF REQUIRED
Lord Shiva D.B. High School
Gho-Manhasan, Jammu
Requires Teachers for English, General line, Comp., Physical Education, Playgroup & School Clerk.
Apply online by or before 7-7-24.
Interviews will be held
on 8-7-24 at 10:00 a.m.
E-mail: aaditya.magotra@gmail.com
WhatsApp: 9796441111
Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School
Machine Domana
Required
Partime B.Com/M.Com for subject Commerce subjects
Contact: 7006716510, 9107038382
REQUIRED
CASHIER FOR MONIKA SUPERMARKET
Gole Market Gandhi Nagar , Jammu
Experience: Basic knowledge of Computer
Timing: 8 am to 3.30 pm
Contact no: 9906097333, 7889831585
Vacancy
We require experienced reporter/ anchor, Social media handler, video editor, photographer for still and video shoots on urgent basis. Both male and female candidates can apply
Salary as per experience .
Call on 9419137701
May Fair International School
LAXMIPURAM CHINORE, BANTALAB
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Class
(11th/12th)- 1 Post
(English/Biology)
2. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Class
(8th-10th)- 1 Post
English/Science
EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES CAN
WHATSAPP THEIR CV’s
ON 9541243361
Requires
DRIVER
FOR
LOAD CARRIER
4 WHEELER TATA INTRA V10
SALARY 12000/- PER MONTH
CONTACT : 9796732506
“”Bus Driver and Helper required from mentioned areas.
1. Samba District 2. Ghagwal 3. Hiranagar
4. Digiana/ Gangyal/ Satwari/ Karan Bagh
5. Talab Tillo/ Subash Nagar/ Rehari/ Jewel/ Canal Road
“License is mandatory ”
Preference will be given to experienced candidate.
Interested person please contact on given numbers from 03/07/2024 and 06/07/2024 between 10 AM to 2 PM
7051356444, 9906061068.””
REQUIRED
5 Drivers for Cabkaro a Pvt. Ltd. Company.
Multiple Shifts (flexible working shift 10,12 Hrs)
Good Salary with Incentive
Contact Number: 9419199848
Urgent Required
Delivery Boys for J&K
Salary 15000-22000
EPF+ ESIC+FUEL EXTRA
Qualification 10th
Must have own Bike, Smart phone.
For More Details Contact : 7006701607 ,7889940368, 9796905555 , 8899327100
REQUIRED
Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust
required staff for Haridwar office
A) Manager. ….. 1 NO.
b) cashier …. 1 No.
c) Accountant ….. 1No.
D) Receptionist …… 1 NO.
E) Cook. … 1 NO.
Candidates must have minimum 5-years experience. Salary Negotiable. Interested candidates may apply alongwith their complete Biodata submitted in our mail id [jammuyatribhawanho@gmail.com] by 10th July, 2024 upto 6 PM.
For detail please contact
70511-22990, 9596955663, 946974833
STAFF REQUIRED
Front Office Executive – Female
ANM, GNM – Female
Nursing Staff
CONTACT No: 08068635150
Crescent Public
SCHOOL
janipur/chak bhalwal, jammu
Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/
0191-4019424/7006659497
Required School Bus Driver
For Chak Bhalwal Branch
Staff Required
Marketing Executive Male (4 Nos.)
Qualification: 10+2 Graduate
Must have Computer Knowledge & Driving Licence.
Salary: 10,000/- Basic + incentive
Come with your CV for walk in interview from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm on 3rd July, 2024.
Venue: NSF Chetak, Satwari, Jammu
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Near Amul Milk Supply Plant
Contact: 9541904810, 9541904816
Required Urgently
1. Backend Executive (M/F)
Salary 8K To 12 K
2. Field Collection Executive for TWL Loan Process (M) 10K
For Appointment
Contact:- 6006399925
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE candidate for OFFICE PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer + Good Communication Skill).
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719
Required: Candidates for Global Clients
– Excellent English Fluency Required
– Analytical mindset
– Night Shift, Senior Position
– MBA Preferred
– Salary: As per experience
– Office Location: Jammu
Send resume at careers@kluvor.co