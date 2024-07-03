EMPLOYMENT (03-07-2024)

TEACHERS/STAFF REQUIRED

Lord Shiva D.B. High School

Gho-Manhasan, Jammu

Requires Teachers for English, General line, Comp., Physical Education, Playgroup & School Clerk.

Apply online by or before 7-7-24.

Interviews will be held

on 8-7-24 at 10:00 a.m.

E-mail: aaditya.magotra@gmail.com

WhatsApp: 9796441111

Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School

Machine Domana

Required

Partime B.Com/M.Com for subject Commerce subjects

Contact: 7006716510, 9107038382

REQUIRED

CASHIER FOR MONIKA SUPERMARKET

Gole Market Gandhi Nagar , Jammu

Experience: Basic knowledge of Computer

Timing: 8 am to 3.30 pm

Contact no: 9906097333, 7889831585

Vacancy

We require experienced reporter/ anchor, Social media handler, video editor, photographer for still and video shoots on urgent basis. Both male and female candidates can apply

Salary as per experience .

Call on 9419137701

May Fair International School

LAXMIPURAM CHINORE, BANTALAB

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Class

(11th/12th)- 1 Post

(English/Biology)

2. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Class

(8th-10th)- 1 Post

English/Science

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES CAN

WHATSAPP THEIR CV’s

ON 9541243361

Requires

DRIVER

FOR

LOAD CARRIER

4 WHEELER TATA INTRA V10

SALARY 12000/- PER MONTH

CONTACT : 9796732506

“”Bus Driver and Helper required from mentioned areas.

1. Samba District 2. Ghagwal 3. Hiranagar

4. Digiana/ Gangyal/ Satwari/ Karan Bagh

5. Talab Tillo/ Subash Nagar/ Rehari/ Jewel/ Canal Road

“License is mandatory ”

Preference will be given to experienced candidate.

Interested person please contact on given numbers from 03/07/2024 and 06/07/2024 between 10 AM to 2 PM

7051356444, 9906061068.””

REQUIRED

5 Drivers for Cabkaro a Pvt. Ltd. Company.

Multiple Shifts (flexible working shift 10,12 Hrs)

Good Salary with Incentive

Contact Number: 9419199848

Urgent Required

Delivery Boys for J&K

Salary 15000-22000

EPF+ ESIC+FUEL EXTRA

Qualification 10th

Must have own Bike, Smart phone.

For More Details Contact : 7006701607 ,7889940368, 9796905555 , 8899327100

REQUIRED

Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust

required staff for Haridwar office

A) Manager. ….. 1 NO.

b) cashier …. 1 No.

c) Accountant ….. 1No.

D) Receptionist …… 1 NO.

E) Cook. … 1 NO.

Candidates must have minimum 5-years experience. Salary Negotiable. Interested candidates may apply alongwith their complete Biodata submitted in our mail id [jammuyatribhawanho@gmail.com] by 10th July, 2024 upto 6 PM.

For detail please contact

70511-22990, 9596955663, 946974833

STAFF REQUIRED

Front Office Executive – Female

ANM, GNM – Female

Nursing Staff

CONTACT No: 08068635150

Crescent Public

SCHOOL

janipur/chak bhalwal, jammu

Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337/

0191-4019424/7006659497

Required School Bus Driver

For Chak Bhalwal Branch

Staff Required

Marketing Executive Male (4 Nos.)

Qualification: 10+2 Graduate

Must have Computer Knowledge & Driving Licence.

Salary: 10,000/- Basic + incentive

Come with your CV for walk in interview from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm on 3rd July, 2024.

Venue: NSF Chetak, Satwari, Jammu

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Near Amul Milk Supply Plant

Contact: 9541904810, 9541904816

Required Urgently

1. Backend Executive (M/F)

Salary 8K To 12 K

2. Field Collection Executive for TWL Loan Process (M) 10K

For Appointment

Contact:- 6006399925

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE candidate for OFFICE PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer + Good Communication Skill).

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

info@trinityvaastu.com

CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719

Required: Candidates for Global Clients

– Excellent English Fluency Required

– Analytical mindset

– Night Shift, Senior Position

– MBA Preferred

– Salary: As per experience

– Office Location: Jammu

Send resume at careers@kluvor.co