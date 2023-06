EMPLOYMENT (03-06-2023)

REQUIRED

1. MARKETING MANAGER MIN. (EXPERIENCE – 5 YEARS.)

2. GRAPHIC DESIGNER (COREL DRAW KNOWLEDGE)

3. ACCOUNTANT (EXPERIENCED ONLYL)

4. SECURITY GUARD

OPP. JDA COMPLEX, NEW PLOTS, JAMMU

(M): 7006118084 / 6006158889

VACANCY

EXPERIENCED SALESMAN FOR A REPUTED CATTLE FEED INDUSTRY

JAMMU, KATHUA, DODA, POONCH, AND UDHAMPUR

SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE AND COMPETENCE CANDIDATE MUST HAVE BIKE WITH VALID DRIVING LICENSE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON EMAIL

CONTACT: 9086099194, 7889741807

KASHMIRFEEDINDUSTRIES@GMAIL.COM

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

REQUIRED LIC ADVISORS/AGENTS ON FIXED STIPEND + COMMISSION. UNLIMITED INCOME. ALSO INTEREST FREE LOAN FOR BIKE, CAR, HOUSE ETC. WORK PART TIME OR FULL TIME AS PER YOUR CHOICE.

FOR MORE DETAILS:

CONTACT : PARDEEP KHAJURIA (DEVELOPMENT OFFICER)

MOB. NO. 7006635962, 9419151226

STAFF REQUIRED

TAGORE MEMORIAL HR. SEC SCHOOL

RANI TALAB DIGIANA JAMMU

1 . M.COM B.ED

NO.OF POST 2 FOR 11TH AND 12TH CLASS

2. M.SC B.ED (MATH, PHYSICS & CHEMISTRY) NO.OF POST 2.

FOR 11TH & 12TH CLASS

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO. 9419181231, 7006451616

PART TIME/FULL TIME

HERE YOU WILL GET THE GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY TO ASSOCIATE WITH THE MULTINATIONAL COMPANY (GOVT. UNDERTAKING) AND EARN HANDSOME INCOME, REWARDS, RECOGNITION AND RESPECT. RETD PERSONS, HOUSEWIVES, CA’S , EX-SERVICEMEN, STUDENTS CAN APPLY.

QUALIFICATION: 12TH PASSED (MINIMUM).

CONTACT OR WHATSAPP :

9419222643. (PRIYANKA)

URGENT HIRING FOR FMCG

SALESMAN

(MIN 2 YEAR EXP)

CALL: 9797797700

AT CHANNI HIMMAT

REQUIRED

1. SALES EXECUTIVE

(QUALIFICATION:-GRADUATE, JAMMU RESIDENT)

(SALARY –15000/- + INCENTIVES.)

VISIT WITH RESUME AT:-

KASHMIR WATCH HOUSE,

420, FIRST FLOOR, NEAR BSNL OFFICE,

APSARA ROAD, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

CONTACT. 7006519394,6005135905.

REQUIRED

HELPER FOR SHOP

AGE UPTO 35 YEARS QUALIFICATION 10TH PASS

WORKING TIME 10 AM TO 7 PM

SALARY- NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT BETWEEN (1 PM TO 4 PM)

PHONE : 7051513344

IMMEDIATE HIRING!

FIELD SALES EXECUTIVE, JAMMU,

SALARY 18K, AGE 25-35,

2 YRS SALES EXPERIENCE,

RESULT ORIENTED, BIKE

MANDATORY. DON’T MISS OUT!

CONTACT – 9329919470

JOB-VACANCIES

1. COUNSELLORS -FEMALES

2. IELTS TRAINERS (FULL TIME) -FEMALES

CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD

(OPTIONS ABROAD)

CONTACT: 9419222584, 7889532931

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, ABOVE KUMAR AND KUMAR SPORTS, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. TELE CALLER : DIPLOMA IN COMPUTERS / FRESHER.

2. BILLING EXECUTIVES : COMPUTER DIPLOMA / ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE.

3. SALES EXECUTIVES : FRESHER.

RUSH WITH YOUR CV FOR WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM 12 NOON TO 3 PM.

VENUE : NSF BAJAJ

(AUTHORIZED DEALER: BAJAJ AUTO LTD. )

SATWARI, JAMMU.

CONTACT: 01912450554 , 9149982684.

NEAR AMUL MILK SUPPLY OFFICE.