EMPLOYMENT (03-04-2021)

REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR COACHING CENTRE

FOR N.D.A COACHING

FOR NEET COACHING

SPOKEN ENGLISH TRAINER, P.D. TRAINER IELTS TRAINER

PRT TEACHERS (ALL SUBJECTS)

TGT TEACHERS (ALL SUBJECTS)

REQUIRED FEMALE OFFICIAL COORDINATOR

MONTHLY SALARY 20K + INCENTIVES

VENUE : NEAR JAI HIND BAKERY TALAB TILLO

C&W – 9797582013, 9797309508

JMD PLACEMENT

SERVICES

> OFFICE EXECUTIVE/INCHARGE

GRADUATE WITH COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE MUST.

> OFFICE BOY

9797540035, 8980111556

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED FEMALE IN BEAUTY AND HAIRSTYLING FOR A SALON IN GANDHI NAGAR.

GOOD SALARY

CONTACT :

9419114426, 7006234184

REQUIRED

AN EXPERIENCED, COMPUTER OPERATOR, BILLING OPERATOR IN ACCOUNTS/ TALLY.

MAX EXP. 2 YEARS

TELEPHONE: 9018699133, 7780989615

REQUIRED

1.NIGHT AND DAY SUPERVISORS FOR A INDUSTRY IN GANGYAL.

2. ACCOUNTANT HAVING A GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF GST AND A MINIMUM ACCOUNTING EXPERIENCE OF 3 YEARS.

INTERESTED MAY CONTACT :-

7006918043, 9419104004.

PLEASE CALL DURING WORKING HOURS ONLY.

WALK IN INTERVIEW AT KK ENTERPRISES PHASE

3RD LANE NO. 22 GANGYAL INDUSTRIAL AREA.

CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY

REQUIREMENT

1. ACADEMIC COUNSELOR

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE

3. COOK FOR HOSTEL

4. COOK FOR GUEST HOUSE

FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL: 7051893103

FOR YOUR ‘AT HOME’ PATIENT CARE REQUIREMENTS

* SKILLED NURSES * SEMI SKILLED NURSES

* PATIENT CARE ASSISTANTS * BEDSIDE ATTENDANTS

DAY/ NIGHT SHIFTS, 24X7 NURSING ATTENDANTS

COMPETITIVE CHARGES

CONTACT: 8715866444

MEDIVISTA HEALTHCARE

(OPC) PVT LTD.

5, RED CROSS BHAWAN KACHI CHAWNI, JAMMU

A HUB FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

MARKETING BOY – 1

FOR A RUNNING HOSPITAL IN THE HEART OF CITY.

CONTACT : 9796837729, 9419226322

JOB JOB JOB

*REQUIRED HOME TUTOR, M/F ,100 NOS,

*,REQUIRED RECEPTIONIST, M/ F 50 NOS,

*REQUIRED TELCALLERS FEMALES 30.

**REQUIRED COOK, DRIVER, HELPER,BOYS 50

** REQUIRED 10 FEMALE MANAGER..

**REQUIRED MAID 10 ,NOS

ADD. KACHICHOUNI JAMMU

MOB.7889747922

DRIVER REQUIRED

REQUIRED WELL TRAINED 5 TO 10 YRS EXPERIENCED DRIVER TO DRIVE ALL TYPES OF LMV VEHICLES WITH VALID DRIVING LICENCE. PREFER CHANNI HIMMAT AND SURROUNDING AREAS. WILLING TO RECOLATE LEH/JAMMU WITH FAMILY/WITHOUT FAMILY. SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT = 9622119983/94191-44415 FROM 3 TO 6 APRIL FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM

AT SECTOR 5 HOUSE NO. 293 CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

PART TIME FULL TIME WORK

OFFLINE AND ONLINE

EARN EXTRA INCOME AT HOME WRITTEN DATA TYPING WORK

WORK 4 TO 5 HOURS PER/DAY

BUSINESSMAN, JOB PERSON, RETIRED PERSON, HOUSEWIFE AND STUDENT ETC.

TIMING : 10.00 AM TO 6.00 PM

SUNDAY CLOSE

CONT : 9596202336

MEVIKK COMPUTER INSTITUTE

& COACHING CENTER

REQUIRED TEACHERS

1ST TO 5TH-GRADUATE (ALL SUBJECTS)

6TH TO 10TH-GRADUATE (ALL SUBJECTS)

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

CONT : 7006161862, 8713024211

ADD : TIRATH NAGAR, TALAB TILLO,

NEAR LUTHRA PUBLIC SCHOOL.

MAIL RESUME ON :

MEVIKKINSTITUTE2019@GMAIL.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

COMPUTER TEACHER &

OFFICE HELPER (PEON)

MALE/FEMALE

SALARY: NEGOTIABLE

BHARTIYA LOK SANGEET KALA SANSTHAN

197-DURGA BHAWAN, OPP. PEER BABA,

DISCO ROAD MORH, JANIPUR, JAMMU.

M.NO. +91-9419117933,

+91-9622135313

URGENTLY REQUIRED

JOB JAMMU 100% PLACEMENT

1) SALESMAN, M/F, COUNSELLOR (F) HELPER

2) ACCOUNTANT EXP., M/F, SUPERVISOR, OFFICE INCHARGE.

3) HOTEL, STAFF MALE PERSON, ACCOMMODATION PROVIDE.

4) OFFICE ASSISTANT TELECALLER, MANAGER, TEACHERS.

PH. 9086193986

URGENT REQUIRED

1.QC/QA/PRODUCTION (BSC, MSC, CHEMISTRY, B PHARMA)

2. MR (F) (B.SC,M.SC,B PHARMA) 05

3. ITI DIPLOMA (TURNER, FITTER, WELDER, MECH, ELEC.)

4. GUN MAN/SECURITY GUARD 07

5. SALES & MKT. EXECUTIVES M/F (DIFFERENT SECTORS)

6. ACCOUNTANT/RECEPTIONIST/SUPERVISORS

7. B.TECH (BIOTECH,FOODTECH,MECH)

CONTACT: MYTRUST PLACEMENT SOLUTIONS

SIDCO CHOWK, BARI BRAHMANA

MOBILE NO: 7051189622, 7006971434, 8716032000

EMAIL: HRMYTRUSTPLACEMENTS@GMAIL.COM

WANTED

EXPERIENCED MALE FOR A MANUFACTURING UNIT FOR THE POST OF PRODUCTION MANAGER AT BARI BRAHMANA .

GOOD SALARY

CONTACT : 7006234184, 9419199196

REQUIRED STAFF

S. NO. NAME OF THE POST QUALIFICATION

1. LECTURER IN COMMERCE M.COM + B.ED

2. LECTURER IN ENGLISH M.A ENGLISH+B.ED

3. LECTURER IN EDUCATION M.A EDUCATION+ B.ED

4. HISTORY TEACHER M.A HISTORY+ B.ED

5. PHYSICAL TEACHER M.P.ED/B. P.ED

DATE OF INTERVIEW 05-04-2021

TIME : 10 AM TO 1 PM

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO. 9419190547, 7889896780

DIRECTOR

PRAGMATIC INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION (10+2)

KRISHNA NAGAR MIRAN SAHIB

REQUIRED COOK

REQUIRED COOK MALE AND FEMALE IN TRIKUTA NAGAR AREA (URGENT).

CONTACT FOR DETAIL:

9622351888

STAFF WANTED

SCIENCE TEACHER-M.SC WITH EXPERIENCE

HINDI TEACHER-MA HINDI

HISTORY TEACHER – MA HISTORY

OFFICE CLERK – EXPERIENCED WITH COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE.

DRIVER – EXPERIENCED WITH LICENCE

NUR TRAINED TEACHER – EXPERIENCED IN PLAYWAY

CONTACT FOR INTERVIEW: 3RD APR TO 5TH APR

DR. AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL

BANTALAB, JAMMU

PH. 7298107471

TIME: 10 AM TO 1 PM