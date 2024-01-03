EMPLOYMENT (03-01-2024)

NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY NARWAL BALA JAMMU

Opp Radison Blu Hotel,

Narwal Bye Pass.

Staff Required

1. Urdu Teacher – MA, B.Ed or B.A B.Ed (With two years experience)

Contact No: 9419146066, 9419644438

VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY

79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu

Required Computer Operator

We are looking for experienced person (maximum 5 years experience) graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of Computer and Tendering Software like Gem (Government E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K.

Send your resume at: vikastptco.jk@gmail.com

Contact No: 6005773715

Required Sales Telecaller

Location: Leh, Ladakh

Freshers can also apply.

Qualification: Minimum 12th

Stay and food Provided

Day shift only/Sunday Off

Monthly Salary 8k to 12k

Age 18 to 28

Contact on 6006943256

Candidate must be willing to move Leh Ladakh

MAIDS REQUIRED

“REQUIRED FOR A FAMILY OF 2, TWO MAIDS 1 TO COOK FOOD,AND 2ND MAID FOR CLEANING..GOOD SALARY..LIVING NEAR TO BAKSHI NAGAR,

Contact…9419187143,

Vijay Tandon,

47 Shopping Centre,

BAKSHI NAGAR,JAMMU

Required

Nursing Tutor

Qualification – B.Sc. Nursing with minimum one

year experience

9697500260

Email ID:

principalbrcollegeofparamedical.com

SITUATION VACANT

Required A boy with expertise in letter typing and computer handling for our office in Bathindi, Salary 15000 initially 9070138786

SALEMAN/MARKETING EXECUTIVE

Urgent need of Saleman and Marketing Executive for Spices on Salary Basis +T.A.+Incentives at Bari -Brahmana.

Interested can Contact

between 10AM TO 4 PM.

Ph. 9419230160

UNIT 9 (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED

Urgently Requires

Office Assistant -09 Female- Post Graduate+ experience

Telecaller-20 Female only- Eligibility: Graduate+ Experience

Marketing executive – 35 Male/Female – two wheeler must

Sales Executive: 20 Male/Female

HR Executive: 5 No. Female- Relevant Degree+ Experience.

Email id: Unittravel9@gmail.com

Contact/WhatsApp us your

CV on: 9797323565 / 9797803565

[Working Hours: 9:30 am to 6:30 pm

Job Location – Jammu only

ACCOUNTANT

An experienced full time accountant is required to work on Tally at Gangyal Industrial Area. He should have knowledge of filing GST returns. Working Hours:- 10 to 6:30 pm.

Contact :-

Mob. 9419188398

WORK FROM HOME

An Opportunity is becoming your own boss.

Part/Full Time Work

* Housewives *Employees

* Retired person * Students

Interested People can contact

9530579680, 9914789121

Required

At

Sainik Colony

HELPER Couple Pref.

Salary+Room Free

Pn9419272603

Vacancy for Accountant

Reputed CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Accountants having experience of Filing TDS Returns in CA Firm. Handsome Salary shall be paid depending

on expertise.

Interested Candidates can contact at 9796855559

Required:

Marketing Executive with own conveyance

Salary Negotiable

Part Time Job also available

Contact:

7006180373

44, A-2, South Block,

Bahu Plaza, Jammu

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

*Work from Home*

Part time /Full time

*EARN EXTRA INCOME*

WORK 2-3hrs/DAY

TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED

NO EXPERIENCE

NO QUALIFICATION

ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO

CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT

YUSUF AHMED # 9871955884

POOJA JOSHI

#9560288844

Maid Required

Full time maid – Female

Required for a Doctors residence in Gandhi Nagar .

Contact: 08068635150

JOB IN CLINIC

A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC, GANDHI NAGAR.

1. Receptionist [Female]

Walk in Interview at Aquaf commercial complex 1st Floor, opp. Govt. Hospital, Gandhi Nagar.

Timing : 10 am to 6 pm [Sunday closed]

Contact: 9419149035, 9103125091

Required

At

Rehari

HELPER/COOK…

couple pref

Salary +Room free .

Pn.9797922717

Job Vacancies

1. IT NETWORKING EXECUTIVE- 1

Salary – 13K to 20K

Eligibility: Degree In Computer Science

2. Hotel Management Trainer- 2 Nos.

SALARY: 11K TO 15K

Eligibility: Diploma or Grad in Hotel Management, Grad with Experience in Hotel Industry

Job location: Upper Gadigarh Satwari Jammu

CONTACT: 9818923878

JOB VACANCY

SALES EXECUTIVES 2-Nos. (Freshers/Experienced)

for a Reputed Concern dealing in CCTV/Networking Products at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Contact: 9419173836, 9858680280

Required

Required a person with integrity, honesty,

commitment, passion to excel for marketing of a diagnostic facility.

Price Negotiable

Contact No: 9622625700