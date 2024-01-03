EMPLOYMENT (03-01-2024)

NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY NARWAL BALA JAMMU
Opp Radison Blu Hotel,
Narwal Bye Pass.
Staff Required
1. Urdu Teacher – MA, B.Ed or B.A B.Ed (With two years experience)
Contact No: 9419146066, 9419644438
VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY
79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu
Required Computer Operator
We are looking for experienced person (maximum 5 years experience) graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of Computer and Tendering Software like Gem (Government E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K.
Send your resume at: vikastptco.jk@gmail.com
Contact No: 6005773715
Required Sales Telecaller
Location: Leh, Ladakh
Freshers can also apply.
Qualification: Minimum 12th
Stay and food Provided
Day shift only/Sunday Off
Monthly Salary 8k to 12k
Age 18 to 28
Contact on 6006943256
Candidate must be willing to move Leh Ladakh
MAIDS REQUIRED
“REQUIRED FOR A FAMILY OF 2, TWO MAIDS 1 TO COOK FOOD,AND 2ND MAID FOR CLEANING..GOOD SALARY..LIVING NEAR TO BAKSHI NAGAR,
Contact…9419187143,
Vijay Tandon,
47 Shopping Centre,
BAKSHI NAGAR,JAMMU
Required
Nursing Tutor
Qualification – B.Sc. Nursing with minimum one
year experience
9697500260
Email ID:
principalbrcollegeofparamedical.com
SITUATION VACANT
Required A boy with expertise in letter typing and computer handling for our office in Bathindi, Salary 15000 initially 9070138786
SALEMAN/MARKETING EXECUTIVE
Urgent need of Saleman and Marketing Executive for Spices on Salary Basis +T.A.+Incentives at Bari -Brahmana.
Interested can Contact
between 10AM TO 4 PM.
Ph. 9419230160
UNIT 9 (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED
Urgently Requires
Office Assistant -09 Female- Post Graduate+ experience
Telecaller-20 Female only- Eligibility: Graduate+ Experience
Marketing executive – 35 Male/Female – two wheeler must
Sales Executive: 20 Male/Female
HR Executive: 5 No. Female- Relevant Degree+ Experience.
Email id: Unittravel9@gmail.com
Contact/WhatsApp us your
CV on: 9797323565 / 9797803565
[Working Hours: 9:30 am to 6:30 pm
Job Location – Jammu only
ACCOUNTANT
An experienced full time accountant is required to work on Tally at Gangyal Industrial Area. He should have knowledge of filing GST returns. Working Hours:- 10 to 6:30 pm.
Contact :-
Mob. 9419188398
WORK FROM HOME
An Opportunity is becoming your own boss.
Part/Full Time Work
* Housewives *Employees
* Retired person * Students
Interested People can contact
9530579680, 9914789121
Required
At
Sainik Colony
HELPER Couple Pref.
Salary+Room Free
Pn9419272603
Vacancy for Accountant
Reputed CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Accountants having experience of Filing TDS Returns in CA Firm. Handsome Salary shall be paid depending
on expertise.
Interested Candidates can contact at 9796855559
Required:
Marketing Executive with own conveyance
Salary Negotiable
Part Time Job also available
Contact:
7006180373
44, A-2, South Block,
Bahu Plaza, Jammu
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
*Work from Home*
Part time /Full time
*EARN EXTRA INCOME*
WORK 2-3hrs/DAY
TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED
NO EXPERIENCE
NO QUALIFICATION
ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO
CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
YUSUF AHMED # 9871955884
POOJA JOSHI
#9560288844
Maid Required
Full time maid – Female
Required for a Doctors residence in Gandhi Nagar .
Contact: 08068635150
JOB IN CLINIC
A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC, GANDHI NAGAR.
1. Receptionist [Female]
Walk in Interview at Aquaf commercial complex 1st Floor, opp. Govt. Hospital, Gandhi Nagar.
Timing : 10 am to 6 pm [Sunday closed]
Contact: 9419149035, 9103125091
Required
At
Rehari
HELPER/COOK…
couple pref
Salary +Room free .
Pn.9797922717
Job Vacancies
1. IT NETWORKING EXECUTIVE- 1
Salary – 13K to 20K
Eligibility: Degree In Computer Science
2. Hotel Management Trainer- 2 Nos.
SALARY: 11K TO 15K
Eligibility: Diploma or Grad in Hotel Management, Grad with Experience in Hotel Industry
Job location: Upper Gadigarh Satwari Jammu
CONTACT: 9818923878
JOB VACANCY
SALES EXECUTIVES 2-Nos. (Freshers/Experienced)
for a Reputed Concern dealing in CCTV/Networking Products at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Contact: 9419173836, 9858680280
Required
Required a person with integrity, honesty,
commitment, passion to excel for marketing of a diagnostic facility.
Price Negotiable
Contact No: 9622625700