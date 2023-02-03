EMPLOYMENT (03-01-2023)

Urgently

Required

SALES AND MARKETING EXECUTIVES

FRESHER/EXPERIENCED

SALARY 10K-15K +TA +INCENTIVES

ARACOT CONSTRUCTIONS

NH-44, SARORE ADDA,

BARIBRAHMANA, JAMMU

CONTACT NO -9103309681

Required

Accountant cum sales person

Young and dynamic

Job: To handle the paint company store

Time: 9 to 7

Residence: Jammu city

Qualification: graduate, tally.erp 9

Contact: Arjun Jain- 9858661100

100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa

Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc

Interested candidates or agents call

On this number: 6006784832/7051962836

REQUIRED

Kangaroo Kids international Pre school requires teachers with ECCE minimum 1 Year experience, excellent, communication skills and a flair for teaching (Graduate, Post-graduate, Fresher’s also welcome) e-mail resume to

jammu.gandhinagar@kangarookids.co.in

or call at 9849266015

REQUIRED SALESMAN

Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com

MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224

Hiring

Required an experienced marketing Representative for Pharmaceuticals Company at Doctor level.

Feel Free to contact us:

9999421629

Required

Salesman- 2

Helper- 2

For an Electronics Industry situated at Narwal. Walk in interview on Monday and Tuesday.

Contact No.- 9697200107

Work From Home

A big opportunity to work from home provided by REAL TRADES for all unemployed Students/ Housewives/Defence personel/Retired Persons.

Earn 20,000-25,000+ monthly by installing COTTON WICK MACHINERY at your home.

DISPOSABLE MACHINE also available for higher income. PERSON MAN/WOMAN REQD FOR SALES TEAM ON INCENTIVE/SALARY BASED

CONTACT NO. 9419110476, 9596202336, 9906268289

Add:- 72 first floor Rani Talab Digiana Jammu

REQUIRED

DATA ENTRY OPERATOR

AEON INFRATEL PVT. LTD., A leading construction company requires Data Entry Operator for its Jammu office situated at Sainik Colony. Preference will be given to candidates residing in peripheral areas.

Contact : 7780857715

Mail Resume at

AEON.INFRATEL@GMAIL.COM

Naveen Shiksha Academy

(High School)

Opp. Hotel Radison Blu, Narwal Bala, Jammu

(Recognised by J&K Govt. and Affiliated to J&K Board)

Staff Required

1. Science Teacher: M.Sc./B.Sc. B.Ed

2. Math Teacher: M.Sc/B.Sc./BA B.Ed

3. Computer Teacher: BCA/ PGDCA

Principal

Naveen Shiksha Academy

Narwal Bala, Jammu

Contact No.: 9419146066, 9419644438, 9697272827

ZEN4 INFOCOM

is Hiring for International & Domestic process for the position of Process Associates.

Kindly email your Resume to hr.zen4@gmail.com

or WhatsApp to 7889337707

or You can also Walk-in for the interview

– Zen4 Simula Tower Bhatindi Jammu, Opposite Wave Mall 181152

Urgently Required

(100 Post, Private Job)

1) Office in-charge, Telecaller, Receptionist – M/F

2) Computer Operator, Accountant, Supervisor

3) Driver, Office Assistant, Store Manager

4) Teacher School & Tutorial – M/F Coordinator

5) Hotels & Restaurants Staff, Security Guard Salesman.

(8th, 10th, 12th & Graduate can also apply)

Interview : 3-2-2023 to 5-2-2023

Ph.: 6006796637

Hurry Up!

Part Time/Full Time

Work from Home

Opportunity

Any One Can Do it

Student/Job Person/Businessmen/ Housewife/ Retired Person.

Contact for more information

Mob.: 7710551777, 7973256230