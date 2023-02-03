EMPLOYMENT (03-01-2023)

Urgently
Required
SALES AND MARKETING EXECUTIVES
FRESHER/EXPERIENCED
SALARY 10K-15K +TA +INCENTIVES
ARACOT CONSTRUCTIONS
NH-44, SARORE ADDA,
BARIBRAHMANA, JAMMU
CONTACT NO -9103309681
Required
Accountant cum sales person
Young and dynamic
Job: To handle the paint company store
Time: 9 to 7
Residence: Jammu city
Qualification: graduate, tally.erp 9
Contact: Arjun Jain- 9858661100
100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa
Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc
Interested candidates or agents call
On this number: 6006784832/7051962836
REQUIRED
Kangaroo Kids international Pre school requires teachers with ECCE minimum 1 Year experience, excellent, communication skills and a flair for teaching (Graduate, Post-graduate, Fresher’s also welcome) e-mail resume to
jammu.gandhinagar@kangarookids.co.in
or call at 9849266015
REQUIRED SALESMAN
Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com
MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224
Hiring
Required an experienced marketing Representative for Pharmaceuticals Company at Doctor level.
Feel Free to contact us:
9999421629
Required
Salesman- 2
Helper- 2
For an Electronics Industry situated at Narwal. Walk in interview on Monday and Tuesday.
Contact No.- 9697200107
Work From Home
A big opportunity to work from home provided by REAL TRADES for all unemployed Students/ Housewives/Defence personel/Retired Persons.
Earn 20,000-25,000+ monthly by installing COTTON WICK MACHINERY at your home.
DISPOSABLE MACHINE also available for higher income. PERSON MAN/WOMAN REQD FOR SALES TEAM ON INCENTIVE/SALARY BASED
CONTACT NO. 9419110476, 9596202336, 9906268289
Add:- 72 first floor Rani Talab Digiana Jammu
REQUIRED
DATA ENTRY OPERATOR
AEON INFRATEL PVT. LTD., A leading construction company requires Data Entry Operator for its Jammu office situated at Sainik Colony. Preference will be given to candidates residing in peripheral areas.
Contact : 7780857715
Mail Resume at
AEON.INFRATEL@GMAIL.COM
Naveen Shiksha Academy
(High School)
Opp. Hotel Radison Blu, Narwal Bala, Jammu
(Recognised by J&K Govt. and Affiliated to J&K Board)
Staff Required
1. Science Teacher: M.Sc./B.Sc. B.Ed
2. Math Teacher: M.Sc/B.Sc./BA B.Ed
3. Computer Teacher: BCA/ PGDCA
Principal
Naveen Shiksha Academy
Narwal Bala, Jammu
Contact No.: 9419146066, 9419644438, 9697272827
ZEN4 INFOCOM
is Hiring for International & Domestic process for the position of Process Associates.
Kindly email your Resume to hr.zen4@gmail.com
or WhatsApp to 7889337707
or You can also Walk-in for the interview
– Zen4 Simula Tower Bhatindi Jammu, Opposite Wave Mall 181152
Urgently Required
(100 Post, Private Job)
1) Office in-charge, Telecaller, Receptionist – M/F
2) Computer Operator, Accountant, Supervisor
3) Driver, Office Assistant, Store Manager
4) Teacher School & Tutorial – M/F Coordinator
5) Hotels & Restaurants Staff, Security Guard Salesman.
(8th, 10th, 12th & Graduate can also apply)
Interview : 3-2-2023 to 5-2-2023
Ph.: 6006796637
Hurry Up!
Part Time/Full Time
Work from Home
Opportunity
Any One Can Do it
Student/Job Person/Businessmen/ Housewife/ Retired Person.
Contact for more information
Mob.: 7710551777, 7973256230