EMPLOYMENT (02-11-2023)

URGENTLY REQUIRED
Admin/Operation Executive – Graduate/PG Salary 12 to 18 K
Digital Marketing Executive – 12th/Graduate PG- Salary 15 to 20 K.
Front Desk – 12th/Graduate – Salary 12 to 15 K
Telecaller/CCE – 10th/12th Graduate – Salary 8 K to 12 K
Driver – LMV/Heavy – Salary 10 to 20 K
9086085474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Salespersons, Office Boy for a leading Hardware Distributor, in Jammu. Minimum qualification for Salesperson is 10+2/Graduate, with one year HW Trade expeprience, having own two-wheeler. Salary Negotiable.
Contact: 9419181359, 6005121079
*Carrer Planet (100% Job Guarantee)*
* 21-30 days training.
* Within a month, 100% Job Guarantee.
We are providing one month training, then after candidate will get 100% Job placement.
Jobs:
* Banking sector (J&K)
* Hotel Management
* HR Department
* IT Sector
Office at Sainik Colony, Jammu
Email ID: careerplanetjk@gmail.com
Contact details: 7006717122/8825060797
(Call between 10:00am- 6:00 pm).
Good Luck for better future!!
D.S.S PVT. LTD.
Urgently Required
Security Officer and Guard
in Bari Brahmana and Gangyal area
S/G & S/O
For Reliance Pvt. Ltd, Surat, Gujarat
Only Exservice men & Ex-Paramilitary
Hotel Kitchen Helper
Maid Female Only
Accountant Exp Required
Storemen Exservicemen only
Mob.No: 9419090782, 9622340783
National Development Foundation
Requires
1. Communication Officer
Graphic Designing, MS Office & Social Media Knowing – Salary 20000 (CTC)
Quali: Preferably PG / Graduates can apply
2. Team Member
Salary 13000(CTC) for Education Program Preferably Graduate & Driving Knowing
Mail Resume at: career@ndf.org.in
Details at: www.ndf.net.in
Walk in Interview on: 04-11-2023
Contact: 9682656160
HIRING
SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING
Gem Tender Executive (01) Jammu
Sales Executive: Must have analytical instruments knowledge (01) (Kashmir).
Graduate,
Experience/Frehser
Visit www.srtm.co.in
Mb. No. 9541900458
Hiring
1. Site Supervisor (M):
• Minimum 5 years of experience
• Location: Bishnah, Jammu
2. Manager Accounts/Accountant (M/F):
• Minimum Qualification : B.Com/M.com
• Minimum 3 years of experience
• Location: Kunjwani, Jammu
3. Computer Operator (F):
• Proficiency in MS Office, Short Hand.
Post your resume at:
Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in
Whatsapp: 9596699332
Urgently Required
1. SALES EXECUTIVE = 02 {FOR BAJAJ ELECTRIC 3W SALES }.
QUALIFICATION: 10+2.
EXPERIENCED PREFERRED.
2. FRONT OFFICE EXECUTIVE,
(RECEPTIONIST) FEMALE = 01.
Diploma/Degree in Computers.
EXPERENCED PREFFERED.
3. DRIVER = 01. 10TH PASS (HAVING VALID DRIVING LICENCE).
Rush with your biodata & recent photo for walk in interview from (12 noon to 3 pm) on 01st, 02nd November 2023 at following venue:-
NSF BAJAJ
ASHOK NAGAR, SATWARI, JAMMU.
NEAR AMUL MILK SUPPLY PLANT. 01912450554.
Required
Required MII and Samsung mobile expert to teach smart phone mobile Apps and Loss mobile tracing and detect the Hackers.
Mob: 6006386989
Job Job Job
Staff required for delivery Handsome salary.
Bikes will be provided by company.
Full timers/part timers
Contact : 7006175019, 8716047193, 9796243311
JOB IN CLINIC
1. Female Receptionist.
2. Female Helper (FMPHW).
at A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC, GANDHI NAGAR. Walk in Interview at A-One Ultrasound clinic, Aquaf commercial complex 1st floor, opp. Govt. Hospital, Gandhi nagar. Salary negotiable. Timing 9am to 5pm.
Contact- 8082201656, 9103125091