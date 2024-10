EMPLOYMENT (02-10-2024)

WANTED

PEDIATRIC/ OCCUPATIONAL/ SPEECH THERAPIST. EXP.

CANDIDATE MUST BE PREFERRED.

9906311144, 6005431608

LOCATION BAKSHI NAGAR

WANTED

ACCOUNTANT AND TALLY BILL OPERATOR

1. ACCOUNTING IN TALLY PRIME

2. E-INVOICING

3. E-WAY BILLING

4. EXPERIENCE OF MINIMUM 4 YEARS

LOCATION:GANGYAL

M: 97973 21675

GREAVES 3 WHEELER STAFF REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE

*(MALES / FEMALES)* – 08 NO.

AREA SALES EXECUTIVE – 08 NO. (BILLAWAR, SAMBA, KATHUA, RAJOURI, POONCH, RAMBAN, DODA,)

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO

AUTOMOBILE EXPERIENCED CANDIDATE

SEND DETAILS RESUME AT EMAIL ID :

NEELKANTHAUTOTECH1513@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT AT :

9797675937, 8899026765

VACANCY FOR ACCOUNTANTS

REPUTED CA FIRM OF INDIA HAVING A BRANCH OFFICE LOCATED AT CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU IS HIRING EXPERT AS WELL AS TRAINEES ACCOUNTANTS (FEMALES ONLY). TEAM WILL BE LEAD BY A SENIOR LADY CA. SALARY SHALL BE PAID DEPENDING ON EXPERTISE, NEGOTIABLE.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN CONTACT AND WHATSAPP CV AT 9796855559

URGENTLY REQUIRED

LOOKING FOR AN EXPERIENCED SALES PERSON FOR WOMEN’S GARMENT SHOWROOM (UNSTITCHED SUITS, SAREES, LEHENGAS AND DRESSES).

PREFERABLY NEAR WAVE MALL BYEPASS JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 9149473439, 9858504892

JOB IN CAFE

WE ARE LOOKING FOR SMART AND ACTIVE WORKING STAFF FOR OUR CAFE.

MORNING SHIFT – 8AM TO 4PM

EVENING SHIFT – 2PM TO 10PM

SALARY – RS. 8000

LOCATION – SHALAMAR, JAMMU

CALL NOW – 7006125862,

+91 7006802326, 9541311234

REQUIRED

COOK CUM HELPER

PART TIME IN EVENING

IN SATWARI AREA

CONTACT 9419192166

7889756475

BHARAT SECURITY SERVICES

ADDRESS – OPP. VISHAL MEGA MART,NEAR CARMEL CONVENT SCHOOL,KUNJWANI ,BYE PASS,JAMMU.

REQUIREMENTS-

SECURITY GUARDS (CIVIL)- 20

SECURITY GUARDS (EX-MEN)- 20

HELPERS – 10

FIELD OFFICER/MARKETING EXECUTIVES = 5(URGENT NEED)

CONTACT WITH US

9086588003, 9086588005, 9086078991

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FULL TRAINED / HALF TRAINED GIRL FOR A SALON AT NAGROTA

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT : 7006779902, 7006141045

MAKE YOUR CAREER BRIGHT

BY WORKING ABROAD.

EARN UP TO 1,00,000 INR

IN SINGAPORE

PAY AFTER VISA.

FREE ACCOMODATION AND

TRANSPORTATION.

LIMITED SEATS

MOB.7889906567, 8899941073

REQUIRED

RESIDENT SALES EXECUTIVES ARE REQUIRED FOR

TATA HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY FOR

JAMMU /KATHUA/KISHTWAR AND RAJOURI DISTRICTS.

PLEASE MAIL YOUR RESUME:

UNITED.SALES@TATAHITACHI.CO.IN

MOB: 9541898966/8825060580