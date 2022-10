EMPLOYMENT (02-10-2022)

JOBS@NO REGISTRATION

1.BACKEND/OPERATIONS EXECUTIVES (F)

GRADUATE/PG/MBA HAVING RELEVANT EXP IN SAME

SALARY: 15,000 TO 25,000 +

2. SALES / MARKETING ASSOCIATE’S (M) FOR BANK & IT CO. (JMU,KATHUA, KATRA)

GRADUATE HAVING EXP.

SALARY:18,000 TO 25,000 +PERKS

(ON ROLLS)

FOR OTHER JOBS FOLLOW US ON FB ALSO

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) NURSERY TEACHER

2) PRE-PRIMARY AND PRIMARY TEACHER

3) GENERAL LINE TEACHER FOR MIDDLE

AND HIGH CLASSES

4) PEON/HELPER, 5) GUARD

NOTE:- (LOCAL PREFERRED)

CONTACT IMMEDIATELY

ONLY DURING WORKING HOUR 9 AM TO 1 PM

PH.NO. 9419124580, 7006631461, 01912531770

PRINCIPAL

CAMBRIDGE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL PALOURA JAMMU.

RETIRED ARMY OFFICIALS REQUIRED AS INSURANCE CONSULTANT FOR J&K, PUNJAB & HP. FIXED SALARY + INCENTIVES. INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN APPLY @9958754306

MY HEALTH

NURSING CARE SERVICES

CANAL ROAD JAMMU

PH. 999 999 4649, 94192 45554

NURSES MALE/FEMALE

AVAILABLE

FOR DAY OR NIGHT SHIFT

FOR OLD AGE PERSONS

OR PATIENTS

REQUIRED BABY SITTER

AN EXPERIENCED AND EDUCATED BABY SITTER IS REQUIRED FOR A FAMILY IN GREATER KAILASH, JAMMU. SALARY IS NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT ……9797840165

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

PH. 7006027838, 7889812215

TEACHERS REQUIRED

S. NO. TEACHER VACANCY

1. S ST. TEACHER (M.A/B.A) 02

(FOR TEACHING UPTO 10TH CLASS)

2. MATHS TEACHER (B.SC/MSC) 01

(FOR TEACHING UPTO 10TH CLASS)

3. GATE KEEPER 01

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY APPLY WITH THEIR FULL BIODATA W..E.F 3RD OF OCT TO 8TH OF OCT 22 B/W 9.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON IN SCHOOL OFFICE

URGENTLY REQUIRED

PERSONAL CAR DRIVER

(WITH LIGHT MOTOR VEHICLE DRIVING LICENSE)

SALARY : RS 13000/-

TIMING : 10.00 AM TO 8.00 PM

RUNNER REQUIRED

(FOR OFFICIAL WORKER)

QUALIFICATION : 12TH PASS

SALARY : 13000/-

TIMING : 9.30 AM TO 7.30 PM

LOCATION : PURMANDAL MORH

PREFFERD BY NEAR BARI BRAHMANA & ADJOINING AREA

(TWO WHEELER MUST REQUIRED FOR RUNNER JOB)

CONTACT TIMING : 10.00 AM TO 6.30 PM

CONTACT NO. 70060-69803, 9149830937

REQUIRED

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (MR)

& RUNNER BOY

MUST HAVE MINIMUM ONE YEAR MARKETING EXPERIENCE

ATTRACTIVE SALARY+ INCENTIVE+ INSURANCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWNG EMAIL: SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT: 6005417210, 7780881994, 9086260536

JAMMU BASED COMPANY

MOUNT LITERA ZEE SCHOOL

VIJAYPUR

FEMALE EXPERIENCED TEACHERS FOR KINDERGARTEN

TEACHER- 2 POST

COORDINATOR-1POST WITH THREE YEAR EXPERIENCE IN REPUTED SCHOOL .

APPLY WITH YOUR CV AND ACADEMIC DOCUMENTS ALONG WITH EXPERIENCE CERTIFICATE.

SEND RESUME /CALL AT THIS NUMBER 9796733777, 7889636533

E-MAIL -KIDZEE.RANJEET04@GMAIL.COM

TRANSPORT AVAILABLE FROM KUNJWANI JAMMU

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED UNEMPLOYED

PHARMACISTS / GNM, ETC, CANDIDATE WHO CAN INVEST ONE TO TWO LAKH IN ALREADY RUNNING GOVT. MEDICAL STORE, LOCATIONS

1) NEAR BAGH-E-BAHU ROAD

2) VIJAYPUR

CANDIDATE FROM SIMILAR AREA SHALL BE PREFERRED. INTERVIEW TIMING 11.00 TO 3.00 PM (SUNDAY) NEAR GMC, BAKSHI NAGAR, JAMMU

MOB: 9419153854

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED MANAGER WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1 NO.

ACCOUNTANT: 1NO

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY, NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:- 9419189485, 9419193224

REQUIREMENT

MALE HAIR DRESSER

BODY TATTOO ARTIST

NAIL EXTENSION ARTIST

CONTACT : 7051160688, 9596974045

REQUIRED URGENTLY

1. SERVICE ENGINEERS – 4 NO. (MALE)

(COMPUTER HARDWARE AND FOR PRINTERS )

2. SALES EXECUTIVES – 2NO. (DEGREE/DIPLOMA/GRADUATE)

3. RECEPTIONIST – 1 NO.

(COMPUTER KNOWING)

CONTACT : 9419316278

9086060836

FOR AUTHORISED CANON PARTNER

VP SALES & SERVICING

5A/A GANDHI NAGAR , JAMMU

NEAR POLICE STATION

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR DAILY RISING SUN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, VIJAYPUR

FEMALE EXPERIENCED TEACHERS FOR KINDERGARDEN

1-YOGA TEACHER

1-PT TEACHER

SEND RESUME AT THIS NUMBER 9906138418( SHORT LISTED CANDIDATE WILL BE INFORMED)

E-MAIL DRSINTERNATIONAL5@GMAIL.COM

TRANSPORT AVAILABLE FROM KUNJWANI JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

RECEPTIONIST – 1 FEMALE

GRADUATE WITH COMPUTER SKILLS

NURSING ORDERLY – 2 FEMALE

SAFAI KARAMCHARI – 2 FEMALE

PLEASE CONTACT BETWEEN 10 AM TO

1 PM FOR WALK IN INTERVIEW

PH. NO. – 0191 2477775, 0191 2470112

C.N.C NURSING HOME 78/8 TRIKUTA NAGAR , NEAR RAILWAY STATION

REQUIRED

COMPUTER TEACHER

QUALIFICATION : MCA, B.TECH OR A-LEVEL

CONTACT :

EDES/DOEACC

CANAL ROAD

9419200507

WALK IN INTERVIEW

ON 3, 4, 5TH OF OCTOBER

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED

TELECALLER 5 FEMALE

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

10 MALE / FEMALE

QUALIFICATION GRADUATE SALARY NEGOTIABLE

NORTH QUEST TECHNOLOGY PVT. LTD

126A GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

9149810167

REQUIRED

OFFICE BOY/GIRL FOR OFFICE PURPOSE HAVING FULL COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE. PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO HAVING CYBER CAFE EXPERIENCE & ADJUST AREA.

SALE BOY REQUIRED ON SALARY/SALE COMMISSION BASIS HAVING TWO WHEELER & VALID DRIVING LICENSE.

M/S SHIVANASH TRADERS

NEAR DREAMLAND PLOTS GREATER KAILASH

MOB.: 9797876787, 7006171432

REQUIRED

FULL TIME COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTS KNOWING – MALE

MIN. EXP. 2 YEARS MUST, HANDSOME SALARY

EXPERTISE OF WORKING IN SMARTTAX SOFTWARE OF TAXES OF APPLICANT IS PREFERRED.

MAIL YOUR RESUME ALONGWITH PHOTO TO:

VIKASCHOPRAADV105@GMAIL.COM

OR

CONTACT: VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV. 105/5, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU

(M): 9419128160, 7780861863, 8492028160

REQUIRE TEACHER’S

FOR PLAYWAY SCHOOL

HAVING EXPERIENCE

AT KUNJWANI OPP VISHAL MEGA MART

SEND UR RESUME

OR CALL 7006654631

VACANCY

REQUIRED A LIBRARIAN AT LIBRARY.

ALL THE INTERESTED FEMALE CANDIDATES MAY CONTACT ON THIS NUMBER 6005740539.

ADDRESS : TOPPERS READING ZONE

H.NO. 659, OPP. J&K BANK GOLE PULI, TALAB TILLO, JAMMU.

WANTED FEMALE SECURITY GUARD

REQUIRED FEMALE SECURITY GUARD WELL QUALIFIED WITH WORKING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTERS TO BE PLACED IN GOVERNMENT OFFICE ON CONTRACTURAL BASIS AT JAMMU.

SALARY RS THIRTY THOUSAND APPROX PER MONTH WITH EPF FACILITY.

CONTACT MOB.: 7889412649

FOR INTERVIEW

REQUIRED TUTOR

FOR 8TH CLASS STUDENT CBSE

ALL SUBJECTS FOR 2 HOURS/ DAILY BASIS

MALE TEACHER REQUIRED AT NARWAL JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 8713000403/7006611465

MIDASZTOUCH

HIRING

SALES

EXECUTIVE

MALE/FEMALE

MIDASZTOUCH, 78 D/C, GREEN BELT PARK, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU, 180004

CONTACT NO.: 7006175517

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. TRAINER IN HOSPITALITY MGT – 1

2. TRAINER IN FOOD PRODUCTION – 1

3. MANAGER – 1

CONTACT- 0191-2459110, 9419182804, 9419181745

AMAZON INSTITUTE OF H MGT & APPLIED NUTRITION

WANTED STAFF

CAR WASH BOY. 3 NO

CAR CLEAN BOY. 3 NO

DRIVER/HELPER. 2 NO

PEON CUM HELPER. 2 NO

COOK & HELPER 2 NO

(SALARY 8000/- TO 15000/-)

FREE ACCOMMODATION AVAILABLE

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006001330, 9419183042