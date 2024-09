EMPLOYMENT (02-09-2024)

Opportunity Services

Earn upto Rs 24000/month

Golden Income opportunity for unemployed youth of Jammu.

Required – Home Tutors,

Chef (Veg & Non Veg),

Field Executive, Drive (E-Rikshaw)

7006591582

SATSHIV SECURITY &

G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & SO

(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)

2. Security Guard & SO (Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company only for Ex-Man

3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter

7. Salesmen 8. Driver

9. GST Account person Vacancy

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

Contact person: Capt Subash Chander

Urgently Required

Female Telecallers

Fixed salary plus incentives

(exp preferred)

Add :

LAST MORH GANDHI

NAGAR JAMMU

9906941292, 8082654583

Urgently Required

8th 10th 12th graduate apply

1. Receptionist counsellor 8k to 15k

2. Telly caller sales associate 8k to 12k

3. Office assistant sales manager 10k to 18k

4. Driver cashier floor executive 10k to 15k

5. Teacher school tutorial primary class upto 10th 12th class

6. Security guard helper supervisor peon

7. Nurses staf lab technician.sales boys

Interview call Monday to Tuesday

Call 7051004842

WE ARE HIRING

Open Position

1. Relationship Manager Fresher/Exp. (M/F).

2. Accountant Fresher/Exp.(M/F).

3. Social Media Fresher/Exp. (M/F).

4. Computer Operators Fresher/Exp. (M/F).

5. Office Admin, Receptionist, Telecaller, Office Co-ordinator Fresher/Exp.(M/F).

APPLY NOW

Address: 628/A , Behind Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Near Strength Fitness Gym Gandhi Nagar.

Contact No: 9149840451, 8899734114.

Email: prjobsplacement96@gmail.com

WE ARE HIRING NOW

LOCATION KALUCHAK

REQUIREMENT of

FEMALE

CANDIDATE for

OFFICE WORK

APPLY NOW

Send your Resume to 9070047446

Urgently Required

1) Computer Operator (Experience)

2) HR Manager (Experience)

3) Civil engineer/Electronic/Electrical (Fresher/ Experience)

4) Work from home (EMI Reminder)

5) Account Manager (Experience)

6) International BPO Executive ( Experience)

7) IT Support Executive(Experience/Fresher)

8) Services Advisor (Fresher/Experience)

Contact:

Brave security and placement services

Address:- 669 Sector-C Sainik Colony near Signatures Towers Chowadhi road Jammu

Mobile:-9796733175 9797721646

Email ID -bsbravesec@gmail.com