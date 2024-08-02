EMPLOYMENT (02-08-2024)

Salesman Required

FOR

Footwear Showroom at Janipur People from nearby areas and Kashmiri migrants would be

preferred.

Salary (between 10,000-15,000/-)

Freshers can also apply.

Contact No. 9419183679

Vacancy

Marketing Executive : Male candidate with good communication skills and Experience. Completely Field Job. Own conveyance must.

Salary : Best for right candidate.

Contact :

The Furnishing Mall, Jammu

9419195815

Between 2 PM to 4 PM

Require

Female Computer Operator /Telecaller Salary 10,000 +

Experience:0-2 Years

Qualification: – Graduate

Call / Whatsapp Resume 9541411003

Required

Professional Graphic Designers required salary 20-25k p.m. min exp. 1 year 25-30k p.m. experience 2-3 yrs.

Work from office day shift

Tools: Photoshop, Illustrator,

Coral Draw

Contact us at 9596960365

(Do call in between (12pm-3pm)

REQUIRED

Graphic Designer Skilled in:- Corel Draw, Adobe Illustrator & Adobe Photoshop

Daljit Creative Media

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Mob.: 7889427348, 9797696968

REQUIRED

An experienced accountant is required having knowledge of Busy & Tally in the office the Jammu Fruit Association Narwal Fruit Complex.

Experience will be preferred

Salary Negotiable

Contact Person:

Nitin Jain (Gen Secretary)

Mobile No: 9419181435

Malaysia Work Permit in a Star Resort

1. Chef (Sal. 45 k – 60 k)

2. Cook (Sal. 40 k – 50 k)

3. Tandoori Cook (Sal. 40 k- 50 k)

4. Waiter (Sal. 30 k – 35 k)

5. Halwai (Sal. 40 -50)

Free Food And AC Room

Cont. : 8825005903

VACANCY

1. Sales Executives (Female)

Graduate/having experience in customer handling/good in oral communication.

2. Astt. Store Executive (Male)

(Having experience in store/inventory handling)

Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu.

7006705258, 7889472475

sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com

Urgently Required

8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate apply

1. Automobile Sector Marketing Associate 10 boys, Telle caller

2. Office Assistant, Receptionist, Counsellor

3. Nurses Medical, Sales Staff, Medical Assistant, Salesman Boys

4. Driver Bike Riders Auto Driver, Security Guards

5. Teacher School Tutorial Primary Class upto 10th 12th

6. Supervisor, Room boys Hotels & Restaurants staff.

Interview 2 August to 3 August

call 7051004842

LUTHRA HR. SEC. SCHOOL

REQUIRED TEACHERS TO TEACH PHYSICS, HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY, POLITICAL SCIENCE TO 11TH & 12TH CLASSES

PRINCIPAL

9419183224

REQUIRED

Staff Required for reputed

organization

Boys / Girls for Company

Sales & Promotions

With good communication

skills (Field Job)

Age:- 22 to 27 years

19/AD Gandhi Nagar Jammu

88035-35088