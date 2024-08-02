EMPLOYMENT (02-08-2024)

Salesman Required
FOR
Footwear Showroom at Janipur People from nearby areas and Kashmiri migrants would be
preferred.
Salary (between 10,000-15,000/-)
Freshers can also apply.
Contact No. 9419183679
Vacancy
Marketing Executive : Male candidate with good communication skills and Experience. Completely Field Job. Own conveyance must.
Salary : Best for right candidate.
Contact :
The Furnishing Mall, Jammu
9419195815
Between 2 PM to 4 PM
Require
Female Computer Operator /Telecaller Salary 10,000 +
Experience:0-2 Years
Qualification: – Graduate
Call / Whatsapp Resume 9541411003
Required
Professional Graphic Designers required salary 20-25k p.m. min exp. 1 year 25-30k p.m. experience 2-3 yrs.
Work from office day shift
Tools: Photoshop, Illustrator,
Coral Draw
Contact us at 9596960365
(Do call in between (12pm-3pm)
REQUIRED
Graphic Designer Skilled in:- Corel Draw, Adobe Illustrator & Adobe Photoshop
Daljit Creative Media
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Mob.: 7889427348, 9797696968
REQUIRED
An experienced accountant is required having knowledge of Busy & Tally in the office the Jammu Fruit Association Narwal Fruit Complex.
Experience will be preferred
Salary Negotiable
Contact Person:
Nitin Jain (Gen Secretary)
Mobile No: 9419181435
Malaysia Work Permit in a Star Resort
1. Chef (Sal. 45 k – 60 k)
2. Cook (Sal. 40 k – 50 k)
3. Tandoori Cook (Sal. 40 k- 50 k)
4. Waiter (Sal. 30 k – 35 k)
5. Halwai (Sal. 40 -50)
Free Food And AC Room
Cont. : 8825005903
VACANCY
1. Sales Executives (Female)
Graduate/having experience in customer handling/good in oral communication.
2. Astt. Store Executive (Male)
(Having experience in store/inventory handling)
Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu.
7006705258, 7889472475
sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com
Urgently Required
8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate apply
1. Automobile Sector Marketing Associate 10 boys, Telle caller
2. Office Assistant, Receptionist, Counsellor
3. Nurses Medical, Sales Staff, Medical Assistant, Salesman Boys
4. Driver Bike Riders Auto Driver, Security Guards
5. Teacher School Tutorial Primary Class upto 10th 12th
6. Supervisor, Room boys Hotels & Restaurants staff.
Interview 2 August to 3 August
call 7051004842
LUTHRA HR. SEC. SCHOOL
REQUIRED TEACHERS TO TEACH PHYSICS, HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY, POLITICAL SCIENCE TO 11TH & 12TH CLASSES
PRINCIPAL
9419183224
REQUIRED
Staff Required for reputed
organization
Boys / Girls for Company
Sales & Promotions
With good communication
skills (Field Job)
Age:- 22 to 27 years
19/AD Gandhi Nagar Jammu
88035-35088