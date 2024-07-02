EMPLOYMENT (02-07-2024)

REQUIRED
CASHIER FOR MONIKA SUPERMARKET
Gole Market Gandhi Nagar , Jammu
Experience : Basic knowledge of Computer
Timing : 8 am to 3.30 pm
Contact no : 9906097333, 7889831585
Required Staff for Indias Leading Jewellery Brand
KISNA DIAMOND & GOLD JEWELLERY
Sales Staff- 10-12 Nos – M/F
Minimum experience 1 year in Jewellery Industry
Receptionist- 1 F
Accountant – 1 (M/F)
House Keeping-1 (M/F)
E-mail – ink1@kisna.com
Cell – 9018176704
May Fair International School
LAXMIPURAM CHINORE, BANTALAB
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Class
(11th/12th)- 1 Post
(English/Biology)
2. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Class
(8th-10th)- 1 Post
English/Science
EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES CAN
WHATSAPP THEIR CV’s
ON 9541243361
THE WOODSTOCK
REQUIRED EXPERIENCED STAFF
FOR SHOWROOM & DEPOT
SALESMAN (FOR KITCHEN) – 2 ( 1 BOY + 1 GIRL)
[ 12-15K]
SALESMAN (FOR HARDWARE) – 2 (BOYS)
[12-15K]
SALESMAN (FOR PLY/ LAMINATES) – 2 (BOYS)
[12-15K]
CLEANING STAFF/ TEA & WATER SERVING – 2 [8-10K ]
DRIVER – 2 (FOR FOUR WHEELER & SCOOTY] [12-14K]
ACCOUNTANT (BUSY KNOWING) – 2 [12-18K]
SALESMAN (FOR FIELD WORK) – 2 (BOYS) [15-12K]
SEND US YOUR RESUME ON thewoodstock27@gmail.com OR CALL US ON
9086362660 , 7006246834
JOB VACANCY
Job Title : Study Visa Counselor .
Requirements :
* Min. Bachelors Degree.
* Excellent communication &
interpersonal skills.
Freshers can also apply
Send your CV at navkaiglobalservices@gmail.com
or whatsapp
9906908774,7006594296
BACHPAN
1200 + Schools Nationwide
Pre-Nursery, Nursery, K.G
Require following Female Staff
1. School teachers- 6
2. Maid -1
Walk in Interview
On 07/7/2024 11 AM to 2.30 PM
Apply with complete Resume at
416/3 Channi Himmat Jammu
Mob. 9419107557
9906040171
R.K.S GIRLS HR. SEC SCHOOL
BISHNAH
Requires Drivers (3 Nos)
Salary Rs 12000/- P.M.
Apply with resume within 7 days
Contact: 9419114889, 9419129807
Principal
JOB JOB JOB
OFFICE BOY/ PEON REQUIRED AT CANAL ROAD
10TH PASS
SALARY 8000
FOR INTERVIEW CALL 8493997300
REQUIRED
Fresher/Experienced Computer knowing candidate(Male/Female) capable of handling Digital services for Digital Sewa Center
Salary: Negotiable
Interested Candidates can drop their resume/cv at montysingh80@gmail.com or Contact : 9419391035
Address: 52/Sec-1 (Bawa Hardware Store) Nanak Nagar Jammu near Indian Overseas Bank.