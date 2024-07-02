EMPLOYMENT (02-07-2024)

REQUIRED

CASHIER FOR MONIKA SUPERMARKET

Gole Market Gandhi Nagar , Jammu

Experience : Basic knowledge of Computer

Timing : 8 am to 3.30 pm

Contact no : 9906097333, 7889831585

Required Staff for Indias Leading Jewellery Brand

KISNA DIAMOND & GOLD JEWELLERY

Sales Staff- 10-12 Nos – M/F

Minimum experience 1 year in Jewellery Industry

Receptionist- 1 F

Accountant – 1 (M/F)

House Keeping-1 (M/F)

E-mail – ink1@kisna.com

Cell – 9018176704

May Fair International School

LAXMIPURAM CHINORE, BANTALAB

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Class

(11th/12th)- 1 Post

(English/Biology)

2. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Class

(8th-10th)- 1 Post

English/Science

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES CAN

WHATSAPP THEIR CV’s

ON 9541243361

THE WOODSTOCK

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED STAFF

FOR SHOWROOM & DEPOT

SALESMAN (FOR KITCHEN) – 2 ( 1 BOY + 1 GIRL)

[ 12-15K]

SALESMAN (FOR HARDWARE) – 2 (BOYS)

[12-15K]

SALESMAN (FOR PLY/ LAMINATES) – 2 (BOYS)

[12-15K]

CLEANING STAFF/ TEA & WATER SERVING – 2 [8-10K ]

DRIVER – 2 (FOR FOUR WHEELER & SCOOTY] [12-14K]

ACCOUNTANT (BUSY KNOWING) – 2 [12-18K]

SALESMAN (FOR FIELD WORK) – 2 (BOYS) [15-12K]

SEND US YOUR RESUME ON thewoodstock27@gmail.com OR CALL US ON

9086362660 , 7006246834

JOB VACANCY

Job Title : Study Visa Counselor .

Requirements :

* Min. Bachelors Degree.

* Excellent communication &

interpersonal skills.

Freshers can also apply

Send your CV at navkaiglobalservices@gmail.com

or whatsapp

9906908774,7006594296

BACHPAN

1200 + Schools Nationwide

Pre-Nursery, Nursery, K.G

Require following Female Staff

1. School teachers- 6

2. Maid -1

Walk in Interview

On 07/7/2024 11 AM to 2.30 PM

Apply with complete Resume at

416/3 Channi Himmat Jammu

Mob. 9419107557

9906040171

R.K.S GIRLS HR. SEC SCHOOL

BISHNAH

Requires Drivers (3 Nos)

Salary Rs 12000/- P.M.

Apply with resume within 7 days

Contact: 9419114889, 9419129807

Principal

JOB JOB JOB

OFFICE BOY/ PEON REQUIRED AT CANAL ROAD

10TH PASS

SALARY 8000

FOR INTERVIEW CALL 8493997300

REQUIRED

Fresher/Experienced Computer knowing candidate(Male/Female) capable of handling Digital services for Digital Sewa Center

Salary: Negotiable

Interested Candidates can drop their resume/cv at montysingh80@gmail.com or Contact : 9419391035

Address: 52/Sec-1 (Bawa Hardware Store) Nanak Nagar Jammu near Indian Overseas Bank.