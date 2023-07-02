EMPLOYMENT (02-07-2023)

Required Beauticians
Yes Madam
Home Salon Services
Interested Candidates
Please Contact: 9103350301
Required
1. One experienced Sale Person
2. One Accountant with good knowledge of Busy
Salary Negotiable
Freshers can also apply
Raj Automobiles
Authorised dealers
Hero Cycles
near Choudhary Palace, Kaluchak National Highway-180010
9419185057
HIRING
1. Manager Accounts/Accountant:
• Minimum Qualification : B.Com
• Minimum 5 years of experience
• Location: Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani,Jammu
2. Computer Operator:
• Good command on MS Office and Inpage.
• Good communication skills and fluency in English.
• Location: Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani,Jammu
Post your resume at:
Email:info@rbcgroup.co.in
Whatsapp: 9596699332
MAA VAISHNO COMPUTER CENTRE (MVCC) REGD.
“Requirement of Computer Teacher”
No. of vacancies Required Qualification
2 Nos. MCA, M.Sc. (IT), M.Sc. (CS)
or BCA, B.Sc. (IT), BSc (CS)
Having Computer teaching experience of 2 years i.e. Basic, Advance Excel, M.S. Access, Accounts Tally, Accounts Busy, Language, C,C++ Java, Python, Photoshop, Web Designing
At
M.V. Computer Centre, Maa Vaishno Building, Ward No. 6 Railway Road, Vijaypur
Website: https://maavaishnocoaching centre.in
Mobile No. 7006160209. 8825036066
JOB ALERT
Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling GeM, proficient in MS-Office, Verbal & Written Communication and email drafting.
Call – 7006014495, 9419140496
Timings: 9 AM to 6:00 PM
Salary as per skills & experience
Saleman
Required
For Furniture shop (Bathindi)
Mob –
9622145555
9419145555
9149495727
STAFF REQUIRED
A leading Educational Institution, near Bahu Plaza requires 1) Teachers for all subjects. (1st to 8th).
2) Office Boy
Salary – Rs 10,000/-
WhatsApp your Resume on
9419182882
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Lecturers in History, Geography, Political Science, Math, English, Physics, Chemistry & Physical Education on part time basis (only Trained Post Graduates).
2. English teachers for middle & high classes on contractual basis (Trained Graduates & Post Graduates)
Apply personally along with testimonials with in four days between 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM
Oriental Academy
Afghan Street Jammu
9419192270, 01912542646
GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT LTD
Opposite digiana ashram j&k MOB. 9055500617
Particulars Nos
Insurance Executive 2
Import Manager 2
Investment Executive 2
Maid/Peon 2
Advocate Associate 4
Salary is given as per market standard, Walk in Interview timing :- 1 pm to 3 pm
Carry your CV and other relevant documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc.
GSJ
soft tech it institute
Channi Himmat Jammu
Offers Job Oriented Govt. Certified Basic Computer Courses valid for all sorts of Govt Jobs with Govt Certified Diploma. Including BCC and CCC course. Special Spoken English Course,Accounts Tally and Busy.
Admission starts now.
Interested Students can Contact us at 9419265746
Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu,for exact address details contact (M):9419265746
Website: www. gsjsoft.rf.gd
Required
Interior Designer
& Architectural Draftsperson
Must have knowledge of
2d/3d & rendering softwares.
9419142427, 9149562266, 8112252248
Bahu Plaza, Jammu.
Required
Required female for offce work having good knowledge of computer. And a office field boy with driving license
Contact 9419193252
Wanted a famale
scooty trainer
Wanted a female scooty trainer for learning scooty driving
Interested may Contact
Mob No. 9086153088/7051605328
URGENT REQUIREMENT
Need Highly Experienced
1) Salesman (Dry fruits , Spices , Cattle Feed and FMCG products )
2) Accountant (Min 4-5 years of experience in busy software)
Interested may please contact :-
SNL FOODS INDIA Pvt Ltd
Shop No :1 , Warehouse ,
KC Market, Jammu
HR :- 9541300556 , 7006380556
Required
Computer Operator = 01
(Female Candidate Only)
Full Knowledge of Digital Marketing / Google Adwords,
Company at : Airport Road, Jammu.
Whatsapp your CV at
9419136361
K.S. Public High School
Lakshmi Nagar, Muthi Jammu
Required Trained Post Graduate teachers
for Sst., Science and Computer.
Contact : 7006528112
SMART JUNIORS TUTORIAL
Tuitions Available From 1st – 10th Class (CBSE/ State Board ) All Subjects, Very Experienced Faculty
Genuine Fee Structure
HOLIDAYS Homework & Projects
Also to be Done
URDU & PUNJABI Classes
Also Available
CONTACT
9419175334, 7006657045
Anu Placement
services
We provide 24/7 Maids Part Time Maids 9 to 5 24/7 Nurses and
Baby Care
Contact No. 9906267040 7889663466
REQUIRED
Female Accountant having knowledge of Accounts in “Busy” and Financial Products.
Contact.
Artful infrastructure (Opc) Pvt. Ltd.
Channi Himmat Jammu
Call +918899787470
REQUIRED
CARE TAKER
AT HOME
24 HOURS
SALARY- 15000/-
CHANNI HIMMAT
MOB.: 9419143817
M/S VISION SECURITY & ALLIED (REGD.)
(An ISO 9001-2015 Certified Company)
Required Urgently
1. Master in Clinical Psychologist: 02 (female/ male for command hospital N/C Udhampur, Jammu Duty hour 8AM to 2.30 PM. Salary 55000/- PM (Negotiable)
Opp. Union Bank of India, National Highway Kunjwani Bye Pass, Jammu
Contact: 7051894138, 9419150455
REQUIRED
1.Reporter for Hindi News paper parttime
Salary 12000.
2.YOUTUBER KNOWLEDGE ARE SOCIAL MEDIA ALSO.
SALARY 12000
3.PEON
SALARY 9000
12TH PASS AROUND 10 KILOMETER
LAKHOTRASHIVDEV@GMAIL.COM
Required
(1) CCTV Technician – 2
(2) Office Boy – 1
(3) Driver – 2
CTI
78898-93254
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Required MALE / FEMALE Candidates for office work
Salary NO BAR ( Depending on your skills )
Only serious candidates can apply
Good communication skills required
For TRINITY VAASTU office
231/ A Gole Market,
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu 180004
M / 9999051719, 9419190432
Mail your resume at:
info@trinityvaastu.com