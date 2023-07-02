EMPLOYMENT (02-07-2023)

Required Beauticians

@

Yes Madam

Home Salon Services

Interested Candidates

Please Contact: 9103350301

Required

1. One experienced Sale Person

2. One Accountant with good knowledge of Busy

Salary Negotiable

Freshers can also apply

Raj Automobiles

Authorised dealers

Hero Cycles

near Choudhary Palace, Kaluchak National Highway-180010

9419185057

HIRING

1. Manager Accounts/Accountant:

• Minimum Qualification : B.Com

• Minimum 5 years of experience

• Location: Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani,Jammu

2. Computer Operator:

• Good command on MS Office and Inpage.

• Good communication skills and fluency in English.

• Location: Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani,Jammu

Post your resume at:

Email:info@rbcgroup.co.in

Whatsapp: 9596699332

MAA VAISHNO COMPUTER CENTRE (MVCC) REGD.

“Requirement of Computer Teacher”

No. of vacancies Required Qualification

2 Nos. MCA, M.Sc. (IT), M.Sc. (CS)

or BCA, B.Sc. (IT), BSc (CS)

Having Computer teaching experience of 2 years i.e. Basic, Advance Excel, M.S. Access, Accounts Tally, Accounts Busy, Language, C,C++ Java, Python, Photoshop, Web Designing

At

M.V. Computer Centre, Maa Vaishno Building, Ward No. 6 Railway Road, Vijaypur

Website: https://maavaishnocoaching centre.in

Mobile No. 7006160209. 8825036066

JOB ALERT

Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling GeM, proficient in MS-Office, Verbal & Written Communication and email drafting.

Call – 7006014495, 9419140496

Timings: 9 AM to 6:00 PM

Salary as per skills & experience

Saleman

Required

For Furniture shop (Bathindi)

Mob –

9622145555

9419145555

9149495727

STAFF REQUIRED

A leading Educational Institution, near Bahu Plaza requires 1) Teachers for all subjects. (1st to 8th).

2) Office Boy

Salary – Rs 10,000/-

WhatsApp your Resume on

9419182882

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Lecturers in History, Geography, Political Science, Math, English, Physics, Chemistry & Physical Education on part time basis (only Trained Post Graduates).

2. English teachers for middle & high classes on contractual basis (Trained Graduates & Post Graduates)

Apply personally along with testimonials with in four days between 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Oriental Academy

Afghan Street Jammu

9419192270, 01912542646

GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT LTD

Opposite digiana ashram j&k MOB. 9055500617

Particulars Nos

Insurance Executive 2

Import Manager 2

Investment Executive 2

Maid/Peon 2

Advocate Associate 4

Salary is given as per market standard, Walk in Interview timing :- 1 pm to 3 pm

Carry your CV and other relevant documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc.

GSJ

soft tech it institute

Channi Himmat Jammu

Offers Job Oriented Govt. Certified Basic Computer Courses valid for all sorts of Govt Jobs with Govt Certified Diploma. Including BCC and CCC course. Special Spoken English Course,Accounts Tally and Busy.

Admission starts now.

Interested Students can Contact us at 9419265746

Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu,for exact address details contact (M):9419265746

Website: www. gsjsoft.rf.gd

Required

Interior Designer

& Architectural Draftsperson

Must have knowledge of

2d/3d & rendering softwares.

9419142427, 9149562266, 8112252248

Bahu Plaza, Jammu.

Required

Required female for offce work having good knowledge of computer. And a office field boy with driving license

Contact 9419193252

Wanted a famale

scooty trainer

Wanted a female scooty trainer for learning scooty driving

Interested may Contact

Mob No. 9086153088/7051605328

URGENT REQUIREMENT

Need Highly Experienced

1) Salesman (Dry fruits , Spices , Cattle Feed and FMCG products )

2) Accountant (Min 4-5 years of experience in busy software)

Interested may please contact :-

SNL FOODS INDIA Pvt Ltd

Shop No :1 , Warehouse ,

KC Market, Jammu

HR :- 9541300556 , 7006380556

Required

Computer Operator = 01

(Female Candidate Only)

Full Knowledge of Digital Marketing / Google Adwords,

Company at : Airport Road, Jammu.

Whatsapp your CV at

9419136361

K.S. Public High School

Lakshmi Nagar, Muthi Jammu

Required Trained Post Graduate teachers

for Sst., Science and Computer.

Contact : 7006528112

SMART JUNIORS TUTORIAL

Tuitions Available From 1st – 10th Class (CBSE/ State Board ) All Subjects, Very Experienced Faculty

Genuine Fee Structure

HOLIDAYS Homework & Projects

Also to be Done

URDU & PUNJABI Classes

Also Available

CONTACT

9419175334, 7006657045

Anu Placement

services

We provide 24/7 Maids Part Time Maids 9 to 5 24/7 Nurses and

Baby Care

Contact No. 9906267040 7889663466

REQUIRED

Female Accountant having knowledge of Accounts in “Busy” and Financial Products.

Contact.

Artful infrastructure (Opc) Pvt. Ltd.

Channi Himmat Jammu

Call +918899787470

REQUIRED

CARE TAKER

AT HOME

24 HOURS

SALARY- 15000/-

CHANNI HIMMAT

MOB.: 9419143817

M/S VISION SECURITY & ALLIED (REGD.)

(An ISO 9001-2015 Certified Company)

Required Urgently

1. Master in Clinical Psychologist: 02 (female/ male for command hospital N/C Udhampur, Jammu Duty hour 8AM to 2.30 PM. Salary 55000/- PM (Negotiable)

Opp. Union Bank of India, National Highway Kunjwani Bye Pass, Jammu

Contact: 7051894138, 9419150455

REQUIRED

1.Reporter for Hindi News paper parttime

Salary 12000.

2.YOUTUBER KNOWLEDGE ARE SOCIAL MEDIA ALSO.

SALARY 12000

3.PEON

SALARY 9000

12TH PASS AROUND 10 KILOMETER

LAKHOTRASHIVDEV@GMAIL.COM

Required

(1) CCTV Technician – 2

(2) Office Boy – 1

(3) Driver – 2

CTI

78898-93254

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Required MALE / FEMALE Candidates for office work

Salary NO BAR ( Depending on your skills )

Only serious candidates can apply

Good communication skills required

Only serious candidates can apply

For TRINITY VAASTU office

231/ A Gole Market,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu 180004

M / 9999051719, 9419190432

Mail your resume at:

info@trinityvaastu.com