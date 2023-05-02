EMPLOYMENT (02-05-2023)

REQUIRED STAFF

1. 4 Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferable with owned Scooty. Salary Negotiable according to Experience. Freshers can also apply.

2. Computer Operator Experienced Computer Operator with knowledge of GEM and accounts with GST filing of returns etc.Good salary package.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

Required

Experienced Sales Executive

Male & Female

Location Raghunath Bazar Jammu

Salary Negotiable

For brand first Cry

Qualification Min 12th

Contact No: 9797394446

Hiring Male Staff

For Office Job

We are looking for Male candidate for the post of Accounts Officer. We are hiring for our head office in Sainik Colony & The Salary Offered is from INR 10000 – 12000/-

Only Candidates should apply who have their Own Bike/Scooty & Have Appropriate knowledge about Microsoft Excel. (Computer Operation Knowledge is a Must Criteria)

For Interviews please contact-

+91-8825055960

Walk-In-Interview

Office Coordinator 1 (Female)

Computer Operator 2 (M/F)

Computer Teacher 1 (M/F)

Qualification 12th and Above

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 7006055127, 6006602160

Venue: JK Cloud Tech,

Rani Talab Digiana

Jobs in Life Insurance Sector, Great Opportunity to Work in Defence Vertical.

Job Profile – Partner Veer , Officer Veer

Requirement – Retd. Defence, CAPF, indian Air force, Navy Ex- Serviceman’s, Retd. Govt Employee and Financial Consultant can also join.

Remuneration – Handsome Salary + Attractive Incentives

How to Apply

People can Apply and Send resume at

Email – Abhishekbhatti1994@gmail.com

Contact no – 9419955320

URGENT REQUIREMENT

(VACANCY FOR JAMMU)

INSTASSURE PVT. LTD. CO.

1. Relationship Manager – 12 post / Female.

2. Tele Executive – 10 post / Female

3. Survey Executive – 10 post M/F(Data collection)

Qualification – 10th, 12th, Graduation.

Salary – 9k to 15k + Incentives upto 50k. (Fresher’s can also apply)

Walk in Interview . – Tue to Sat (12noon to 4pm )

JAMMU ADDRESS – 496 -A, First Floor, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Contact No. – 9796222028, 6006674743, 7006932743

MAID REQUIRED

in Jammu City for all

domestic work

8 am to 6 pm

Call 8492911156

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Female Counsellor – 1

For Broadway Immigration Services.

Address: 3 B/B, Gandhi Nagar, Near Sachdeva Boutique, Jammu.

Visit along with Resume for Interview.

Contact No: 95962-08378

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Required

MARKETING EXECUTIVES

QUALIFICATION: MBA

with Good Communication skills

SALARY : Rs 15000

RS ENTERPRISES

19 AD Gandhi Nagar Jammu J&K

9070970333

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

M/s JVE Tech Pvt Ltd. is looking for Sales Executive & Service Engineer.

1. Sale Executive (Male)

Qualification: Graduation / B.Tech with minimum 5 years of experience in sales.

2. Service Engineer (Male)

Qualification: ITI / Diploma in Mechanical with minimum 5 years of experience.

The Interview will be held on May 03, 04 & 05. (SALARY NEGOTIABLE)

Address: Shop No 7/8, Yard No 5 Transport Nagar Narwal Jammu.

For more details contact on 99060-33090 & 70066-27927

VACANCY

Marketing Executive (Male)

Hardworking, good communication skills, fresher preffered, own two wheeler, willing to explore new avenues.

Total Field job:

Suitable candidate may contact between 2 pm – 5 pm.

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

VACANCY

COMPUTER OPERATOR

Having command in MS Word, MS Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook & Good communication skills.

Salary – Rs10,000 pm

Location – TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU

Mail your resume at

smart7consultants@gmail.com

Required

Tellecaller/Receptionist

Computer Knowing (Female)

Contact us: 9596547794

Job

Staff required for a running retail fabric shop in Gandhi Nagar. Please send your resume on 9797692700

Vacancy

Counter Salesperson = 1 No.

Fashion Designer = 1 No.

Locals will be preferred.

Freshers can also Apply