EMPLOYMENT (02-05-2023)

REQUIRED STAFF
1. 4 Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferable with owned Scooty. Salary Negotiable according to Experience. Freshers can also apply.
2. Computer Operator Experienced Computer Operator with knowledge of GEM and accounts with GST filing of returns etc.Good salary package.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224
Required
Experienced Sales Executive
Male & Female
Location Raghunath Bazar Jammu
Salary Negotiable
For brand first Cry
Qualification Min 12th
Contact No: 9797394446
Hiring Male Staff
For Office Job
We are looking for Male candidate for the post of Accounts Officer. We are hiring for our head office in Sainik Colony & The Salary Offered is from INR 10000 – 12000/-
Only Candidates should apply who have their Own Bike/Scooty & Have Appropriate knowledge about Microsoft Excel. (Computer Operation Knowledge is a Must Criteria)
For Interviews please contact-
+91-8825055960
Walk-In-Interview
Office Coordinator 1 (Female)
Computer Operator 2 (M/F)
Computer Teacher 1 (M/F)
Qualification 12th and Above
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 7006055127, 6006602160
Venue: JK Cloud Tech,
Rani Talab Digiana
Jobs in Life Insurance Sector, Great Opportunity to Work in Defence Vertical.
Job Profile – Partner Veer , Officer Veer
Requirement – Retd. Defence, CAPF, indian Air force, Navy Ex- Serviceman’s, Retd. Govt Employee and Financial Consultant can also join.
Remuneration – Handsome Salary + Attractive Incentives
How to Apply
People can Apply and Send resume at
Email – Abhishekbhatti1994@gmail.com
Contact no – 9419955320
URGENT REQUIREMENT
(VACANCY FOR JAMMU)
INSTASSURE PVT. LTD. CO.
1. Relationship Manager – 12 post / Female.
2. Tele Executive – 10 post / Female
3. Survey Executive – 10 post M/F(Data collection)
Qualification – 10th, 12th, Graduation.
Salary – 9k to 15k + Incentives upto 50k. (Fresher’s can also apply)
Walk in Interview . – Tue to Sat (12noon to 4pm )
JAMMU ADDRESS – 496 -A, First Floor, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Contact No. – 9796222028, 6006674743, 7006932743
MAID REQUIRED
in Jammu City for all
domestic work
8 am to 6 pm
Call 8492911156
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Female Counsellor – 1
For Broadway Immigration Services.
Address: 3 B/B, Gandhi Nagar, Near Sachdeva Boutique, Jammu.
Visit along with Resume for Interview.
Contact No: 95962-08378
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Required
MARKETING EXECUTIVES
QUALIFICATION: MBA
with Good Communication skills
SALARY : Rs 15000
RS ENTERPRISES
19 AD Gandhi Nagar Jammu J&K
9070970333
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
M/s JVE Tech Pvt Ltd. is looking for Sales Executive & Service Engineer.
1. Sale Executive (Male)
Qualification: Graduation / B.Tech with minimum 5 years of experience in sales.
2. Service Engineer (Male)
Qualification: ITI / Diploma in Mechanical with minimum 5 years of experience.
The Interview will be held on May 03, 04 & 05. (SALARY NEGOTIABLE)
Address: Shop No 7/8, Yard No 5 Transport Nagar Narwal Jammu.
For more details contact on 99060-33090 & 70066-27927
VACANCY
Marketing Executive (Male)
Hardworking, good communication skills, fresher preffered, own two wheeler, willing to explore new avenues.
Total Field job:
Suitable candidate may contact between 2 pm – 5 pm.
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
VACANCY
COMPUTER OPERATOR
Having command in MS Word, MS Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook & Good communication skills.
Salary – Rs10,000 pm
Location – TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU
Mail your resume at
smart7consultants@gmail.com
Required
Tellecaller/Receptionist
Computer Knowing (Female)
Contact us: 9596547794
Job
Staff required for a running retail fabric shop in Gandhi Nagar. Please send your resume on 9797692700
Vacancy
Counter Salesperson = 1 No.
Fashion Designer = 1 No.
Locals will be preferred.
Freshers can also Apply