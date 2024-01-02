EMPLOYMENT (02-01-2024)

MAIDS REQUIRED
“REQUIRED FOR A FAMILY OF 2, TWO MAIDS 1 TO COOK FOOD,AND 2ND MAID FOR CLEANING..GOOD SALARY..LIVING NEAR TO BAKSHI NAGAR,
Contact…9419187143,
Vijay Tandon,
47 Shopping Centre,
BAKSHI NAGAR,JAMMU
Vikas Transport Company
79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu
Required Computer Operator
We are looking for experienced person (maximum 5 years experience) graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of Computer and Tendering Software like Gem (Government E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K
Send your resume at : vikastptco.jk@gmail.com
Contact No.: 6005773715
Required
Nursing Tutor
Qualification – B.Sc. Nursing with minimum one
year experience
9697500260
Email ID:
principalbrcollegeofparamedical.com
*Hiring Female Staff – For Office Job*
We are looking for female candidates For the post of Front Office & Billing Executive. Knowledge of Tally or Busy Software is a must.
We are hiring for our Plywood showroom in Marble Market.
For Interviews please contact – +91-9419192100
Required Sales Telecaller
Location: Leh, Ladakh
Freshers can also apply.
Qualification: Minimum 12th
Stay and food Provided
Day shift only/Sunday Off
Monthly Salary 8k to 12k
Age 18 to 28
Contact on 6006943256
Candidate must be willing to move Leh Ladakh
Teacher Required
(9th, 10th, 11th) Chemistry
(1st – 4th) General Line Teacher (Urdu Knowing)
Timings : (11.00 am to 3.00 pm)
at Coaching Institute
Channi Rama,
Near Zudio Jammu
9596931918, 8717079027
Required
PHARMACIST 6 NO.
FOR PHARMACY CHAIN
SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE
FOLLOWING DETAILS
EMAIL : swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
CONTACT :- 6005400611, 6005417210
Wanted Salesman
Wanted a salesman for
bedcovers etc
shop at purani Mandi link road jammu
contact 9419114241