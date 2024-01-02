EMPLOYMENT (02-01-2024)

MAIDS REQUIRED

“REQUIRED FOR A FAMILY OF 2, TWO MAIDS 1 TO COOK FOOD,AND 2ND MAID FOR CLEANING..GOOD SALARY..LIVING NEAR TO BAKSHI NAGAR,

Contact…9419187143,

Vijay Tandon,

47 Shopping Centre,

BAKSHI NAGAR,JAMMU

Vikas Transport Company

79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu

Required Computer Operator

We are looking for experienced person (maximum 5 years experience) graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of Computer and Tendering Software like Gem (Government E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K

Send your resume at : vikastptco.jk@gmail.com

Contact No.: 6005773715

Required

Nursing Tutor

Qualification – B.Sc. Nursing with minimum one

year experience

9697500260

Email ID:

principalbrcollegeofparamedical.com

*Hiring Female Staff – For Office Job*

We are looking for female candidates For the post of Front Office & Billing Executive. Knowledge of Tally or Busy Software is a must.

We are hiring for our Plywood showroom in Marble Market.

For Interviews please contact – +91-9419192100

Required Sales Telecaller

Location: Leh, Ladakh

Freshers can also apply.

Qualification: Minimum 12th

Stay and food Provided

Day shift only/Sunday Off

Monthly Salary 8k to 12k

Age 18 to 28

Contact on 6006943256

Candidate must be willing to move Leh Ladakh

Teacher Required

(9th, 10th, 11th) Chemistry

(1st – 4th) General Line Teacher (Urdu Knowing)

Timings : (11.00 am to 3.00 pm)

at Coaching Institute

Channi Rama,

Near Zudio Jammu

9596931918, 8717079027

Required

PHARMACIST 6 NO.

FOR PHARMACY CHAIN

SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE

FOLLOWING DETAILS

EMAIL : swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

CONTACT :- 6005400611, 6005417210

Wanted Salesman

Wanted a salesman for

bedcovers etc

shop at purani Mandi link road jammu

contact 9419114241