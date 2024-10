EMPLOYMENT (01-10-2024)

“STAFF REQUIRED”

– MAIDS

– TYPING EXPERT

– PGT COMPUTERS

– PGT PHYSICS

– DRIVERS

CONTACT:

+91 80820 29433

URGENTLY HIRING

1) RECEPTIONISTS/TELECALLERS – 10 10 K

2) COMPUTER OPERATORS – 5 -15 K

3) GRAPHIC DESIGNER – 2 – 15 K

4) OFFICE BOY /DRIVER-2

5) MARKETING BOYS – 10 SURVEY

6) SALES EXECUTIVE FOR STORES

7) GRADUATES FOR MANAGER POSTS

CONTACT US 7889542434, 8716838008

443/ A APSARA ROAD GANDHI NAGAR

OPPOSITE LANE DUSHERA GROUND

NEAR WOOD SHOWROOM

REQUIRED COOK

FOR VEG RESTAURANT

EXPERIENCE IN INDIAN &

CHINESE ITEMS

SALARY : 10K TO 16K

DELICIOUS FAST FOOD

EXT. TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU

CONTACT: 9086761116,

7006033394

WANTED

ACCOUNTANT AND TALLY BILL OPERATOR

1. ACCOUNTING IN TALLY PRIME

2. E INVOICING

3. E WAY BILLING

4. EXPERIENCE OF MINIMUM 4 YEARS

LOCATION:GANGYAL

M: 97973 21675

NEW BLOOMING BUDS H/S SCHOOL

HAKKAL, RAIPUR, SATWARI, NEAR SITA GROUND RESORTS

REQUIRED STAFF

1) MATHS – 6TH TO 10TH – 1 POST

2) ENGLISH – 6TH TO 10TH – 1 POST

3) HINDI – 6TH TO 10TH – 1 POST

4) S.ST – 6TH TO 10TH – 1 POST

SEND YOUR RESUME ON 9419135465, 7006436750

JOB TITLE: RECEPTIONIST

LOCATION: SHREE FITNESS STUDIO

GANDHI NAGAR

WE’RE SEEKING A FRIENDLY,

ORGANIZED, AND EFFICIENT FEMALE RECEPTIONIST FOR OUR

DYNAMIC FITNESS STUDIO!

CONTACT US: 9149679214, 7006743423

REQUIRED

FULL TIME

MAID / SERVANT

AT SAINIK COLONY

JAMMU.

CONTACT. 7006441048

7889771395

REQUIRED

DELHI BASED LISTED COMPANY LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCE CANDIDATE FOR JAMMU LOCATION FOR THEIR PROJECT WORK – PLANT, REAL ESTATE WORK – FINANCE, LEGAL, ADMIN WORK

SHOULD BE COMMERCE GRADUATE / MASTER WITH 2 TO 5 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

EXPERT KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER, MS OFFICE, INTERNET

GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SEND PROFILE ON WHATSAPP – 98109 72228