EMPLOYMENT (01-08-2024)

ABIBPL
Recruitment in jammu and udhampur
1. Survey Executive CTC-13500+Incentive, Minimum Qualification 10th or Above Male and Female – 4 Positions
2. Collection Boy Salary 8000+convenience – 1 Position
3. Relationship Managers (Females only) – 4 Positions
Qualification 12th and above Salary 10000+Incentive
Fresher can also apply
Address: AB Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd.
92 B/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.- 180004
Address : Second Floor MRF Tyres Near Chanakya Hotel
Domel Chowk, Udhampur.
Contact No.: 9419224690/8082051850
WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 01, 02, & 03 AUG 2024 WITH RESUME
TIMING: 11.00 AM TO 3.00 PM
Crescent Public School
JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU
REQUIRED
TGT Math Relevant Qualification
Security Guard Middle Pass
Mali (Full Time) Middle Pass
Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424
E-mail: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Wanted
Salesman for Males Garment Shop in Gandhinagar.
Experience will be given preference.
Mob:- 9596660666
Required Staff for Tawi Gas
Required Showroom Staff Graduate, and Computer knowing.
Salary Negotiable
Walk in for interview with Bio-Data on Friday 02/08/2024 Between 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM
Contact :
Tawi Gas Pacca Talab
New Plot Nr Rahari Chungi
Phone No. 7889879382, 0191-2571313
JOB VACANCY
Required a staff having experience in Auditing, GST, Income Tax Filings etc for CA office at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Preference will be given to candidates having Commerce Background/CA Inter Students/CA Drop Outs /Having graduate qualification or, having experience in the field of bank audits and having their own conveyence.
Salary will be as per industry norms.
Kindly send your resume at
kohlimahajan@gmail.com or contact
us at +91-9796021703 / 7006404860
STRIKING LION SECURITY SERVICES
Janta Floor Mill, Near Sainik Canteen, Gangyal, Jammu
URGENT NEED
1. Computer Operator -02
2. Helper Boys. – 10
3. Security Guard. – 10
4.Security Gunman. – 05
AREA=
Greater Kailash, Channi, Narwal,
Gole Gujral, Trikuta Nagar
Mob. 9622137910, 9149892697, 9906192772
VACANCY
Technical Sales Engineer
(Require knowledge of MS Excel & Rooftop Solar Panel Installation)
Computer Operator
(MS Excel Reqd.)
Contact: 7006432163, 7298157266, jktechnocrats@gmail.com
REQUIRED
A car driver for Roop Nagar area having minimum experience of 5 years.
Conatct : 9622031474
Vacancy
Marketing Executive : Male candidate with good communication skills and Experience. Completely Field Job. Own conveyance must.
Salary : Best for right candidate.
Contact :
The Furnishing Mall, Jammu
9419195815
Between 2 PM to 4 PM
REQUIRED
Required a male Computer Operator for a manufacturing concern situated at Bari Brahmana having experience of at least 2 years with mandatory knowledge of the Busy software.
Interview on 02/08/2024 & 3/08/2024
from 3.30 p.m to 5.00 pm.
Salary as per experience
Farms Fresh Milk
Sidco Industrial Complex Lane No-6
Phase -II Bari Brahmana Samba
Near Police Station
Whatsapp your resume on
9796896097 / 9796015532
REQUIRED
PHARMACIST – 3 NO.
FOR PHARMACY CHAIN
HAVING MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE
SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE
FOLLOWING DETAILS
Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611