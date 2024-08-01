EMPLOYMENT (01-08-2024)

ABIBPL

Recruitment in jammu and udhampur

1. Survey Executive CTC-13500+Incentive, Minimum Qualification 10th or Above Male and Female – 4 Positions

2. Collection Boy Salary 8000+convenience – 1 Position

3. Relationship Managers (Females only) – 4 Positions

Qualification 12th and above Salary 10000+Incentive

Fresher can also apply

Address: AB Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd.

92 B/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.- 180004

Address : Second Floor MRF Tyres Near Chanakya Hotel

Domel Chowk, Udhampur.

Contact No.: 9419224690/8082051850

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 01, 02, & 03 AUG 2024 WITH RESUME

TIMING: 11.00 AM TO 3.00 PM

Crescent Public School

JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

REQUIRED

TGT Math Relevant Qualification

Security Guard Middle Pass

Mali (Full Time) Middle Pass

Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424

E-mail: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Wanted

Salesman for Males Garment Shop in Gandhinagar.

Experience will be given preference.

Mob:- 9596660666

Required Staff for Tawi Gas

Required Showroom Staff Graduate, and Computer knowing.

Salary Negotiable

Walk in for interview with Bio-Data on Friday 02/08/2024 Between 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM

Contact :

Tawi Gas Pacca Talab

New Plot Nr Rahari Chungi

Phone No. 7889879382, 0191-2571313

JOB VACANCY

Required a staff having experience in Auditing, GST, Income Tax Filings etc for CA office at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Preference will be given to candidates having Commerce Background/CA Inter Students/CA Drop Outs /Having graduate qualification or, having experience in the field of bank audits and having their own conveyence.

Salary will be as per industry norms.

Kindly send your resume at

kohlimahajan@gmail.com or contact

us at +91-9796021703 / 7006404860

STRIKING LION SECURITY SERVICES

Janta Floor Mill, Near Sainik Canteen, Gangyal, Jammu

URGENT NEED

1. Computer Operator -02

2. Helper Boys. – 10

3. Security Guard. – 10

4.Security Gunman. – 05

AREA=

Greater Kailash, Channi, Narwal,

Gole Gujral, Trikuta Nagar

Mob. 9622137910, 9149892697, 9906192772

VACANCY

Technical Sales Engineer

(Require knowledge of MS Excel & Rooftop Solar Panel Installation)

Computer Operator

(MS Excel Reqd.)

Contact: 7006432163, 7298157266, jktechnocrats@gmail.com

REQUIRED

A car driver for Roop Nagar area having minimum experience of 5 years.

Conatct : 9622031474

Vacancy

Marketing Executive : Male candidate with good communication skills and Experience. Completely Field Job. Own conveyance must.

Salary : Best for right candidate.

Contact :

The Furnishing Mall, Jammu

9419195815

Between 2 PM to 4 PM

REQUIRED

Required a male Computer Operator for a manufacturing concern situated at Bari Brahmana having experience of at least 2 years with mandatory knowledge of the Busy software.

Interview on 02/08/2024 & 3/08/2024

from 3.30 p.m to 5.00 pm.

Salary as per experience

Farms Fresh Milk

Sidco Industrial Complex Lane No-6

Phase -II Bari Brahmana Samba

Near Police Station

Whatsapp your resume on

9796896097 / 9796015532

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST – 3 NO.

FOR PHARMACY CHAIN

HAVING MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE

FOLLOWING DETAILS

Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611