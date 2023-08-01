EMPLOYMENT (01-08-2023)

Muni Kamal Public High School

(Opp. HDFC Bank) Gangyal

Staff Required

1. Hindi / English – B.A./M.A, B.Ed (6th to 10th)

2. Science / Maths – B.Sc / B.Ed (6th to 10th)

3. Music – B. Music

4. Peon – Local will be preferred

Apply within week time personally

Contact : 9149657614, 9419122299

JOB ALERT

Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling Gem, proficient in MS Office, Verbal & written communication and e-mail drafting.

Call : 7006014495, 9419140496

Timings: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Salary as per skills & experience.

Fauji Public School,

Yaya Morh, Patti

Requires

1. Lecturers (Chemistry) for 11th and 12th class.

2. Qualification : PG/Ph. D.

3. Salary : Negotiable

4. EPF/ESI facility available.

5. Apply with Resume / Bio data by 14 Aug 2023.

Contact : House No. 1, Dashmesh Nagar,

Digiana (Jammu)

Contact Nos : 91495-64411,

96222-15546, 70068-26248

Crescent Public School

JANIPUR/CHAK-BHALWAL, JAMMU

Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

TGT English Relevant Qualification

PRT (All Subjects) Relevant Qualification

NTT Relevant Qualification

Dance Teacher Relevant Qualification

Maid (Female) Middle Pass

Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10:00 am – 2:00 p.m. and come along with two passport size Coloured photographs.

We are Hiring

IELTS Trainer (Full-time) with excellent language skills and passion for teaching.

Location

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact No. 9622948601

REQUIRED

Salesman Required for Jammu, Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, Srinagar.

Minimum one year experience & freshers can also apply.

9906178840, 9419181505

Tailors Wanted

Join Our Factory Team

Skilled tailors wanted for leading factory.

Experienced in garment production.

Good salary

call 99157 56026

REQUIRED OFFICE BOY

FOR PACKAGING PURPOSE

AT

CANAL ROAD

SALARY: 10,000

Interested candidates may WhatsApp there CV @ 9055580001

Urgently Required

A international brand food Restaurant required NSO Staff in Janipur (New Open) Food Store

NSO Staff

Qualification – 12th / 10th Pass Minimum

Age – 18 to 25 or 26-27 (Not more than)

Sal : 12500 Per Months during training.

After training Salary will increase 15000 per month

10 Candidates required (80% Male & 20% Female)

Synergy Consultants

9B/C, Opp. SR College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

(M) 9419310971, Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in

URGENTLY REQUIRED

LANGUAGE TRAINER

PACKAGE 4.80 LAC PER ANNUM

Following are the requirements:

1. Minimum Qualification MA Literature/ English / Mphil & PHD

2. Having experience of language trainer atleast 5 to 7 years.

3. Good communication skills

Address: Kunjwani Bypass Jammu

Call or Whatsapp: 9419272904

REQUIRED CONTRACTUAL EMPLOYEES FOR GOVT PROJECT JAMMU

Customer Support Executive

B.Tech in Computer Science/IT

B.Sc in Computer/IT

BCA/MCA-Male/Female both

Interested candidates kindly visit our office at Kunjwani alongwith your

original documents & resume.

9086085474

REQUIRED

Full time Domestic Cook. Accommodation available. Both male/female can apply.

Salary Negotiable.

Contact: 7006208548

REQUIRED DRIVER

Contact 9419136648

Salary Negotiable