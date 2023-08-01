EMPLOYMENT (01-08-2023)

Muni Kamal Public High School
(Opp. HDFC Bank) Gangyal
Staff Required
1. Hindi / English – B.A./M.A, B.Ed (6th to 10th)
2. Science / Maths – B.Sc / B.Ed (6th to 10th)
3. Music – B. Music
4. Peon – Local will be preferred
Apply within week time personally
Contact : 9149657614, 9419122299
JOB ALERT
Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling Gem, proficient in MS Office, Verbal & written communication and e-mail drafting.
Call : 7006014495, 9419140496
Timings: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Salary as per skills & experience.
Fauji Public School,
Yaya Morh, Patti
Requires
1. Lecturers (Chemistry) for 11th and 12th class.
2. Qualification : PG/Ph. D.
3. Salary : Negotiable
4. EPF/ESI facility available.
5. Apply with Resume / Bio data by 14 Aug 2023.
Contact : House No. 1, Dashmesh Nagar,
Digiana (Jammu)
Contact Nos : 91495-64411,
96222-15546, 70068-26248
Crescent Public School
JANIPUR/CHAK-BHALWAL, JAMMU
Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
TGT English Relevant Qualification
PRT (All Subjects) Relevant Qualification
NTT Relevant Qualification
Dance Teacher Relevant Qualification
Maid (Female) Middle Pass
Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10:00 am – 2:00 p.m. and come along with two passport size Coloured photographs.
We are Hiring
IELTS Trainer (Full-time) with excellent language skills and passion for teaching.
Location
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact No. 9622948601
REQUIRED
Salesman Required for Jammu, Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, Srinagar.
Minimum one year experience & freshers can also apply.
9906178840, 9419181505
Tailors Wanted
Join Our Factory Team
Skilled tailors wanted for leading factory.
Experienced in garment production.
Good salary
call 99157 56026
REQUIRED OFFICE BOY
FOR PACKAGING PURPOSE
AT
CANAL ROAD
SALARY: 10,000
Interested candidates may WhatsApp there CV @ 9055580001
Urgently Required
A international brand food Restaurant required NSO Staff in Janipur (New Open) Food Store
NSO Staff
Qualification – 12th / 10th Pass Minimum
Age – 18 to 25 or 26-27 (Not more than)
Sal : 12500 Per Months during training.
After training Salary will increase 15000 per month
10 Candidates required (80% Male & 20% Female)
Synergy Consultants
9B/C, Opp. SR College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
(M) 9419310971, Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in
URGENTLY REQUIRED
LANGUAGE TRAINER
PACKAGE 4.80 LAC PER ANNUM
Following are the requirements:
1. Minimum Qualification MA Literature/ English / Mphil & PHD
2. Having experience of language trainer atleast 5 to 7 years.
3. Good communication skills
Address: Kunjwani Bypass Jammu
Call or Whatsapp: 9419272904
REQUIRED CONTRACTUAL EMPLOYEES FOR GOVT PROJECT JAMMU
Customer Support Executive
B.Tech in Computer Science/IT
B.Sc in Computer/IT
BCA/MCA-Male/Female both
Interested candidates kindly visit our office at Kunjwani alongwith your
original documents & resume.
9086085474
REQUIRED
Full time Domestic Cook. Accommodation available. Both male/female can apply.
Salary Negotiable.
Contact: 7006208548
REQUIRED DRIVER
Contact 9419136648
Salary Negotiable