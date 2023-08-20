Employees Whose Promotion Orders Unavailable On JKHRMS On Radar As J&K Govt To Verify Service Records

Jammu, Aug 20: The Jammu and Kashmir administration will be verifying the service record of the employees registered on the Jammu and Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JKHRMS), whose initial appointment orders are available, but their promotion orders are not available.

According to official sources, a committee has been constituted for verifying the service records on JKHRMS, in respect of employees in whose case initial appointment orders are available, but their promotion orders are not available.

“All the Administrative Secretaries of various departments have been asked that the salaries of employees whose initial appointment orders have been verified may be drawn on provisional basis after obtaining an affidavit from the concerned that excess pay, if any, drawn by him or her shall be recovered or adjusted in case it is subsequently discovered that he or she has irregularly drawn excess pay,” he stated.

The official said that besides, the departments are told to ensure that the salaries paid to them are at par with those drawn by their batch-mates and not higher than those drawn by their seniors.