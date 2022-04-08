Emirates to operate five additional flights between Dubai and Kuwait

Emirates, one of the popular airlines in the Middle in the Middle East has recently come up with additional flights for operations. These extra five flights will be carrying passengers to and from Kuwait. The decision regarding the operations of extra five flights has been taken in respect to the long holiday that is coming up in Kuwait from 24th February 2022.

This long 9 day holiday is coming up almost after 2 years and this year the Kuwait citizens are motivated to step out of Kuwait and go for vacation. Earlier, due to restrictions on travel and entry to different destinations, traveling and vacation was quite difficult. But now when such restrictions are getting uplifted, people are also getting relaxed and are planning for a nice vacation after almost 2 years.

The 9 days are at a stretch for National and Liberation Day. To utilize this long holiday, many people in Kuwait are planning to go for vacation in different parts of the world outside Kuwait. Thus, Emirates booking has soared up which has led the management of Emirates to start operations of extra five flights for this purpose. The operations of the extra flights have started from 24th February 2022 itself but it will continue beyond 5th March 2022 also.

Holiday Destinations from Kuwait

For the 9 days long holiday that is being celebrated in Kuwait, citizens are moving out to different holiday destinations of the world. Some of the most popular places where people are heading towards are London, Geneva, Maldives, Amsterdam, and Munich.

But apart from the above-mentioned destinations, one of the most popular destinations that is getting crowded lately during this vacation is Dubai. A number of people are planning their trip to Dubai and are getting Emirates booking for the purpose.

Dubai has always surprised its tourists and visitors with stunning ideas and elements. This time also, Dubai is all set to welcome Kuwait visitors with a large number of options available there such as Ain Dubai, Hatta Dome Park, The Palm View, and the Deep Dive Dubai. Also, the Expo Dubai is there that has been attracting millions of visitors from different parts of the world. Apart from these special elements, Dubai is always ready to pamper the tourists with its classy hotels, excellent culinary experience, and iconic shopping options.

Thus, while Emirates is serving passengers from Kuwait to different parts of the world, it has extended operations of five extra flights that will be between Kuwait and Dubai. Not just the airline have offered extra flights to manage the surge in passengers booking tickets but have also provided a number of extra facilities and benefits for these passengers. So, along with the Emirates booking from Kuwait to Dubai, the airline has also come up with different policies to make the travel experience of the passengers even happier.

Extended Facilities by Emirates

Along with offering extra five flights between Kuwait and Dubai, Emirates have also offered some extended facilities for the comfort of the passengers.

Expo Season Pass:

Emirates Airlines is offering Expo Season Pass with every ticket that the passengers are booking for Dubai on Emirates. Expo Dubai is one of the major attractions in Dubai and Emirates passengers are getting free passes for the expo visit with their tickets. The best part is that with the help of these passes, the passengers can visit the Expo for unlimited time till 31st March 2022. Thus, this is another reason why more people are choosing Dubai as their vacation destination from Kuwait for the holiday.

Flexible Booking:

The flexible booking is not just till the holidays but has got an extension. Now, passengers can get benefits out of the flexible booking policies of Emirates till 31st May 2022. It is not necessary that the vacation mood of everyone will last only till the holiday lasts. There can also be many other people such as those from the hospitality and similar sectors who may be working even during the holidays and would take their offs after the holidays are over. Hence, Emirates has extended the option of its flexible booking till May end so that passengers can take benefit of this facility for a bit longer time.

Contactless Technology:

Emirates Airlines has also come up with contactless technology that is a precautionary measure during the time of Covid risks. The use of digital verification has been benefitting the customers and the passengers can make use of their IATA Travel Pass at as many as 50 airports where Emirates is operational. This has also helped in reducing the consumption of time of the passengers at the airport.

Miles Retention:

Gathering of miles is something that is enjoyed by all the Emirates passengers so that they can use these miles in the future. But these miles come up with expiry dates and there are many times when the passengers do not even realize when their miles have expired. Emirates have come up with the option and facility of miles retention as well as retention of the tier status. Thus, the Emirates customers can now enjoy benefits also apart from the facilities offered.

Safety and Health Policies:

As the risk of Covid spread is still not over, Emirates have introduced many new policies for health safety in order to keep the risk of covid transmission in check. Policies of more contactless services, Covid-19 medical insurance, and others are some of the eminent measures that the airlines is taking in order to keep the passengers safe and also to control the spread of Covid infection amidst the passengers.

Emirates Airlines is known for its class services and excellent facilities. Once more, it has proved that customers are the prior goal of the airline. Thus, it has introduced extra flights between Dubai and Kuwait especially for the recent 9 days. Of course, the extended number of flights is also followed by many other facilities that is being introduced to make travel experience of the customers even better.