Emergency has been imposed on my film, says Kangana as her latest project faces delay in certification

New Delhi, Sep 2: Four days ahead of the scheduled premiere of “Emergency”, actor Kangana Ranaut has levelled allegations against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for stalling its certificate to delay the release.

Ranaut, who plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the movie, said she will go to court if she doesn’t get a clearance on the uncut version.

“An emergency has been imposed on my film too. It’s a very hopeless state. I’m quite disappointed in our country and whatever the circumstances are… How much will we keep getting scared?

“I’ve made this film with a lot of self-respect which is why the CBFC can’t point out any contention. They’ve stalled my certificate, but I’m determined to release an uncut version of the film. I’ll fight in court and release an uncut version,” she told Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast.

According to a source, the film isn’t releasing on Friday because the makers are yet to receive the certification from the CBFC.

“Even though they (CBFC) have put a U/A certificate on their website, the makers haven’t received the copy of the certificate yet. Everyday there’s a new cut being given to the film, which they are doing due to some pressure. Kangana is fighting for the sanctity of the film,” the source told PTI.

On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court is slated to hear a Sikh body’s plea seeking directions to stop the release of “Emergency”.

Last week, Ranaut — also the director, writer, and co-producer of “Emergency” — said her film is still stuck with the censor board contrary to rumours that it has been cleared for release.

She had also said she is under pressure to not show the assassination of the former prime minister by her security guards.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday sent a legal notice to CBFC seeking to prevent the release of Ranaut’s film, claiming it may “incite communal tensions” and “spread misinformation”.

It alleged the trailer of the film depicted “erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord”. (PTI)