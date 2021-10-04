Eli Lilly to transfer rights of two diabetes products to Cipla

NEW DELHI, Oct 4: Drug firm Eli Lilly and Company (India) on Monday said it has inked a pact with Cipla to enhance the reach of its two diabetes products – Humalog and Trulicity, in the country.

The Gurgaon-based firm, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Eli Lilly and Company, has inked a pact with Cipla in this regard.

As a part of this agreement, Lilly will transfer its rights in India to sell, promote and distribute the aforesaid two diabetes products – Humalog and Trulicity to Cipla, subject to all regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement.

The company would continue to maintain its existing operating model for the remaining portfolio of products, it said.

Mumbai-based Cipla, at its end, would leverage its capabilities and robust distribution strengths to engage healthcare professionals and expand access to these treatments for patients who need them.

“Developing strategic partnerships to adopt different operating models is key to enabling Lilly’s global efforts to make innovative medicines available to more people in India and around the world. Today, we are proud to be announcing our partnership with Cipla, which, pending full regulatory approvals, will hold the rights to sell, market, and distribute select Lilly Diabetes portfolio products,” Eli Lilly India Managing Director India Subcontinent Luca Visini noted.

Cipla has a strong local footprint and is well established to expand access to those medicines around India, he added.

Commenting on the deal, Cipla Head (India Prescription Business) Vikas Gupta said enhancing access to high quality treatments is central to the drug major’s purpose of ‘Caring for Life’.

Lilly’s in-depth scientific knowledge and core purpose of providing patients with access to innovative products are aligned to Cipla’s goals, he added.

“We are pleased to collaborate and build onto our existing partnership with Lilly India towards bringing innovative diabetes medications to India. Diabetes continues to be our key focus and this deal further strengthens our steadfast commitment to address the unmet needs of diabetes patients through a comprehensive portfolio of offerings in this space,” Gupta stated. (PTI)