Elgar makes fifty, South Africa take lunch at 153/4

VISAKHAPATNAM: South Africa were 153 for four, in reply to India’s massive first innings total of 502/7 declared, at lunch on the third day of the opening Test, here on Friday.

Opener Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 76 and skipper Faf du Plessis was batting on 48 at the break.

South Africa are still trailing India by 349 runs.

The visitors lost Temba Bavuma, trapped by paceman Ishant Sharma, in the first session of the day.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 502 for 7 declared in 136 overs.

South Africa 1st innings: 153 for 4 in 50 overs.(D Elgar batting 76, Du Plessis batting 48; R Ashwin 2/51). (agencies)