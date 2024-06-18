Electricity KYC update scam: DoT directs blocking of 392 mobile handsets misused for frauds

NEW DELHI, Jun 17: In a crackdown against electricity KYC update scam, the Telecom Department has directed pan-India IMEI-based blocking of 392 mobile handsets misused in cybercrime and financial frauds, according to an official release.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said it has initiated targeted actions to protect citizens in response to reports of fraudulent activities involving mobile numbers in electricity KYC update scams.

Citizens reported some cases of fraudsters using SMS & WhatsApp messages related to electricity KYC updates and malicious APK files to manipulate and gain control over victims’ devices. DoT utilised the Chakshu portal for reporting and analysing fraudulent activities, initially identifying five suspect numbers.

“The portal’s AI-driven analysis revealed that 392 handsets linked to 31,740 mobile numbers were involved in such fraudulent activities. The DoT has directed all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for Pan-India IMEI-based blocking of 392 mobile handsets misused in cybercrime, financial frauds,” the release said.

It also directed them for re-verification of 31,740 mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets.

“Failure in re-verification will result in – immediate disconnection of reported numbers and blocking of associated handsets,” the release said.

This initiative underscores DoT’s commitment to enhancing the security of Telecommunications networks and safeguarding citizens from digital frauds.

“Vigilant and alert citizens have been proactive in reporting of suspected fraud communications via the ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal of DoT,” the release said, adding this helps the DoT in combating and preventing cybercrimes and financial frauds. (PTI)