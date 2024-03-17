Electoral Bonds An ‘Experiment’, Time Will Tell How Beneficial It Has Been: RSS Leader Hosabale

Nagpur, Mar 17: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said the electoral bonds is an “experiment” and time will tell how beneficial and effective it has been.

The RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) on Sunday re-elected Dattatreya Hosabale for the post of ‘Sarkaryavah’ (general secretary) for three years.

The Election Commission on Thursday released the electoral bonds data, with a number of billionaire tycoons and lesser-known entities being among the buyers.

From steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal to billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel, Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta, ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, and lesser-known Future Gaming and Hotel Services were among the prominent buyers of the now-scrapped electoral bonds for making political donations.

Asked about concerns being raised on the electoral bonds issue and claims that they were purchased to get favours, Hosabale said the Sangh has not yet discussed about it as the electoral bonds is an “experiment”.

“It has been done with checks and balances and it is not that electoral bonds have suddenly been introduced today, it (such scheme) was brought earlier also. Whenever a change is introduced, questions are raised. Questions were also raised when the EVMs (electronic voting machines) were introduced,” he said.

“It is natural that questions will be raised by people when new things come up. But time will tell how beneficial and effective the new system is. Hence, the Sangh thinks it should be left for experiment,” Hosabale said.

Asked about the 10-year rule of the Narendra Modi government, he said the RSS welcomes Uniform Civil Code, adding that a resolution demanding its enactment was passed several years ago in the outfit’s ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’.

“It has been implemented in (BJP-ruled) Uttarakhand. We would like it to be implemented across the country. But there are certain details like succession, adoption, marriage and other issues that need to be discussed and then they can move ahead,” Hosabale said.

People have seen the progress the country has made in the last 10 years and even renowned international experts and political thinkers have reiterated that the current century is India’s century, he said.

“Something good must be happening for them to say this. Anyway, people will give their verdict on June 4 (Lok Sabha poll vote counting day),” he said.

On a query on whether the cut off date in the Citizenship Amendment Act must be extended from the current December 31, 2014, the RSS leader said it can be done by the authorities if the need arises.

Asked about the disputes pertaining to the places of worship at Mathura and Kashi, he said Hindu saints and the Vishva Hindu Parishad have raised the issue and have also said the type of agitation depends on the problem.

“What was done for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement should not be done for everything. It is not necessary. The matter is in court. If it is resolved by the court then there is no need for agitation,” he added.

Hindu society will do whatever has to be done regarding Kashi and Mathura under the guidance of the religious-social leadership, Hosabale, who was addressing a press conference, said.

To a query on the RSS’ definition of “minority”, he said the concept is there in the Constitution.

“We all need to (have) rethink over it. Because, this country belongs to all and the method or idea of calling (communities) minority has been going on for decades. Those who are Hindu in the traditional sense, those who are considered as Hindus as per the Hindu Code Bill, are organized by the Sangh,” he claimed.

Asserting that Muslims and Christians are considered minorities in India, Hosabale said, “The RSS has always opposed the politics of minoritism. The country is one and this is how it should continue is what the Sangh always says.”

The annual three-day ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’ of the RSS began at the ‘Smriti Bhavan’ complex in Reshimbagh area of Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on Friday.

The meeting is taking place in Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS, after six years. A total of 1529 representatives of various RSS inspired organisations are attending the meeting that concluded on Sunday. (Agencies)