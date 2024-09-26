“Elections Were Never Held So Peacefully In J&K”: G Kishan Reddy Highlights Record Voter Turnout In First 2 Phases

Jammu, Sept 26: Union Minister and BJP election in-charge of J&K, G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that after Independence elections were never held so peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir and said the increased poll percentage witnessed during the first and second phase of polling is an achievement for the BJP led government and the Election Commission.

The third and final phase of voting will be held on October 1 while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

He also claimed that the BJP is going to get majority in the first and second phase of polling held on September 18 and September 25 respectively.

“The first and second phase of elections have been completed. I am very thankful to the Government of India and the Election Commission. After independence, elections were never held so peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir… The voting percentage has also increased which is an achievement for the Central Government and the Election Commission…,” Reddy said.

He said that the BJP has implemented different schemes and restored peace in Jammu and Kashmir, referring to the increased footfall of tourists in last few years.

“The development work that BJP has done in Jammu and Kashmir…has implemented different schemes and most importantly has restored peace in Jammu and Kashmir… Earlier, there was fear in visiting Jammu and Kashmir but in the last one year, 2.11 crore tourists have come,” Reddy added.

The BJP leader expressed confidence that the people here will vote for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP.

“I am fully confident that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will give their vote to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi… Both phases of elections have been completed in which BJP is going to get majority… BJP is going to come with 100 percent majority in Jammu,” Reddy added.

The second phase of J-K assembly polls recorded a turnout of 57.03 pc till 11:45 pm, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a press release on Wednesday. Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory nearly after a gap of ten years and are the first once since the abrogation of Article 370. (Agencies)