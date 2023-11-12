Elections crucial for existence, survival of J&K: Azad

Mehbooba’s cousin Sarwar joins DPAP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: Former Chief Minister and DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today warned people against falling in trap of some political parties or candidates and wasting their ballot.

He said this is the crucial time for the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have to choose their leader carefully without falling into the trap/sentiments since the situation post 2019 has changed substantially.

“There have been lots of people in the political field with some invisible support and aiming to contest elections but this vote belongs to the one who is sincere for the people and their rights,” said Azad while addressing a gathering at Bijbehara, in Anantnag.

On the occasion, Sarwar Mufti, the first cousin of PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti joined the party along with hundreds of his workers. Sarwar has prematurely retired from services to join the DPAP following his faith and trust in the leadership of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Meanwhile, Azad said that it is the fight for existence and survival and any misadventure would create disaster in the elections if people are not voting properly and choosing their leader cautiously.

Azad, however, reiterated a demand for elections and said that administrative set up is nowhere replica to elected democracy. “Officers might do a good work but that doesn’t mean it is in any case substitute to democracy where people directly elected their representatives. So it is the time to hold elections and allow people to choose their representatives,” he said.

The DPAP chairman said that earlier the votes were sought on issues of smaller significance but these upcoming elections would hold a greater significance since the lands and jobs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are at stake.

“I have assured my people to safeguard your land, resources and jobs. So, I need your support and vote to form the government of my own in an order to do so,” he said.

Among others present on the occasion were Taj Mohiuddin- treasurer, Mohd Amin Bhat- Provincial president, Gulzar Wani- Zonal president, Ch Haroon Khatana- general secretary, Salman Nizami- chief spokesperson, Saleem Parray official spokesperson, Shafiq Shabnam Provincial general secretary, ShubyJaan secretary, Mir Altaf and others.