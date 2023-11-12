LG greets people on Deepawali

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali.

In a message, the Lt Governor said: “On the joyous occasion of Deepawali, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all the citizens”.

“Deepawali, the festival of lights, is an occasion to share joy and festivity across all faiths and cultures. The Diyas of Deepawali signify the end of ignorance, triumph of good over evil, hope over despair, and inspire us to fight the darkness in all spheres of life.

May this Deepawali usher in prosperity and happiness to all and illuminate the path of progress and well being,” the Lt Governor said.