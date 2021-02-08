Election for Baramulla adjourned due to lack of quorum

SRINAGAR: The election for chairperson and vice- chairperson of district development council in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was adjourned due to lack of quorum.

Official sources said that deputy commissioner of the district adjourned the election due to lack of quorum.

“Against the requirement of 10 members, only seven were present in Baramulla,” they said, adding that those present in Baramulla included Safina Baig(independent) ,Muhammad Muzaffar( independent), three members from Peoples Conference and two from Apni Party.

Those who abstained included two members each from National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Congress and independent Irfan Hafiz Lone.

Going by rules governing election for chairperson/vice-chairperson of DDCs, the quorum for first meeting of chairperson and vice-chairperson shall be two-third of the elected members.

However, the quorum for second and subsequent election meetings will be eight in Baramulla district as rules mandate that election will take place if only simple majority is present.