Elaborate Arrangements Put In Place Meticulously For Smooth Counting At SKICC-Centaur As Per ECI Guidelines: RO Srinagar

SRINAGAR, June 3: A day ahead of Counting for Lok Sabha Elections-2024, Counting Observers nominated for all 18 Assembly Segments of 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Monday took a detailed review of the preparations and arrangements put in place for Counting of Votes at designated Counting Centres at SKICC-Centaur.

The Returning Officer(RO) 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat in detail briefed the Counting Observers about the arrangements made at the designated Counting Halls in SKICC-Centaur for smooth and hassle free counting process viz. Entry of RO staff, ARO staff, Counting Staff, Micro Observers, Counting Agents and Media persons, besides transporting and handling of EVMs, establishment of Media Centre, Control Room, Media Gallery, installation of Public Address System, issuance of ID cards.

The RO informed that 12 Counting Halls have been established at SKICC and 6 Counting Halls at Centaur Complex with 8 Counting Tables in each Hall. The Counting of votes will begin at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes in EVMs starting at 8.30 am as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India.

Similarly, he also informed about the parking of vehicles, barricading and parking management,

Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, Aashish Mishra who was present in the meeting also briefed the Counting Observers about the security related arrangements made in and around the venue of the Counting Centres. He also informed the Observers about barricading and parking management, security access and security passes.

On the occasion, the Counting Observers stressed on ensuring error free and seamless arrangements for the smooth counting process in the constituency.

They also emphasised on strict adherence to the laid guidelines of the Election Commission of India during the counting process for free, fair and hassle free counting process.

Pertinent to mention that Counting of votes for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Seat of Lok Sabha is scheduled on (Tuesday) June 4, 2024 at designated Counting Halls at SKICC-Centaur

Assistant Returning Officers of all 18 Assembly Segments of Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat, various Nodal Officers, Deputy District Election Officer Srinagar and other concerned were present in the meeting.

Later, Returning Officer along with designated Counting Observers visited SKICC-Centaur to oversee the arrangements in all Counting Halls designated for each Assembly segment of 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.